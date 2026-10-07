City of Hope Names New Presidents of Cancer Centers in Arizona and Atlanta

Laurie Sicaeros and Melissa Childress join the national cancer research and treatment organization with extensive track records for expanding access to care

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that it has named two accomplished healthcare leaders: Laurie Sicaeros as president of City of Hope Cancer Center Arizona and Melissa Childress as president of City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. Both leaders have built careers on improving patient access and strengthening healthcare systems in their communities.

As cancer rates continue to rise nationally and in Arizona and Georgia, City of Hope is investing in leadership that will bring new clinical capabilities, research and supportive care programs to meet the growing demand for cancer expertise. Currently, 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In 2026, an estimated 44,620 people in Arizona and more than 68,400 people in Georgia will be diagnosed with cancer.

A Georgia native, Childress brings more than 20 years of transformative leadership in cancer services, operations, strategy and patient and staff experience across some of the nation’s most respected cancer programs.

Before joining City of Hope, Childress served most recently as a partner at Chartis Healthcare Consulting, advising cancer centers nationwide on strategy, growth and operational excellence. She also served as chief operating officer at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, vice president of cancer services at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and associate executive director of business development at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

She has earned recognition for her ability to align teams and design care models that improve outcomes for patients, families and staff. Her leadership has included expanding clinical trial access and guiding major capital projects, including the design of a 455,000-square-foot, $484 million cancer facility.

“I am inspired by the opportunity to lead alongside people who share a commitment to patients,” Childress said. “My vision is to build on the strengths of our physicians and team members. Together, we will expand access to advanced cancer care, bring new research and clinical trials to the region and serve communities across metro Atlanta and Georgia with expertise and compassion.”

In 2025, City of Hope Atlanta opened City of Hope Cancer Center Paces Ferry, a facility in the heart of Buckhead that offers specialized cancer care, rapid access to expert consultations and a seamless connection to the City of Hope Atlanta hospital in Newnan and City of Hope’s national network. The expansion reflects City of Hope’s broader investment in bringing specialized, compassionate care directly to the communities it serves.

Sicaeros brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience in innovation, strategic growth, physician partnerships and operational excellence. Most recently, she served as chief strategy officer for MemorialCare in Southern California, leading systemwide strategic planning, business development, digital transformation and physician alignment. She previously served as chief operating officer of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, overseeing medical group operations, physician integration, ambulatory services and value-based care programs.

“I am honored to join City of Hope Cancer Center Arizona and lead our next chapter,” Sicaeros said. “My vision is to bring together exceptional people, purposeful innovation and strong community partnerships to make cancer care more accessible. I look forward to working alongside our physicians, nurses and team members and researchers at TGen to create an experience where patients and families feel confident in their care and supported throughout their journey.”

City of Hope Cancer Center Arizona continues to expand access to advanced cancer care, innovative therapies, clinical trials and comprehensive support services for patients across the state. Anchored by its cancer hospital in Goodyear and supported by care centers in North Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Gilbert and Prescott, City of Hope is bringing nationally recognized cancer expertise closer to Arizona communities while connecting patients to one of the nation's most advanced cancer networks.

Sicaeros will work in partnership with Jeffrey Trent, Ph.D., president and research director of the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). Together, City of Hope and TGen offer an integrated model that combines leading-edge cancer care with genomics research, helping accelerate the discovery and delivery of more personalized treatments for patients.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Samantha Paz

609-658-3290

sapaz@coh.org