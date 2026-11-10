Circular Genomics to Present Five Abstracts and Participate in Key Industry Initiatives at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2026

Company to showcase advances in blood-based circular RNA biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease detection, progression prediction, and market deployment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, Inc., a leading innovator of circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers for brain health, today announced five accepted abstracts at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, November 16–19 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. The company has also been selected to present at the Biotech Showcase, supported by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), and invited to join the EU/US CTAD Task Force.

The presentations mark significant progress toward translating brain-enriched circRNA signals in blood into tools for Alzheimer's research and clinical trials. The abstracts address progression prediction in asymptomatic individuals, disease specificity and performance across diverse populations, and the biological and analytical foundations needed to advance assay development.

"Our presence at CTAD this year reflects the pace and breadth of our progress in advancing circRNA biomarkers," said Paul Sargeant, Chief Executive Officer of Circular Genomics. "We are building evidence that connects disease biology with the practical requirements of a blood test. By revealing molecular pathways involved in Alzheimer's disease, circRNA biomarkers have the potential to help researchers identify people at risk, select patients for clinical trials, and develop more targeted therapies. Our goal is to put these insights to work across the field and accelerate progress for patients."

Five Accepted Abstracts Highlighting the Utility of circRNA Biomarkers in AD

All five posters will be presented Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Biomarkers section. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

P314 Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarkers Reliably Predict Progression of Asymptomatic Individuals to Alzheimer's Disease: ADRC and A4/LEARN Cohort Replication

P313 Alzheimer's Disease Specificity and Consistent Performance of a Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarker Model Across Diverse Populations

P312 Circular RNA Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease are Associated with Multi-Lineage Pathological Pathways and Significantly Enriched in the Brain

P311 Blood-Based Circular RNA Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease: Analytical Performance Using circRNA-Specific Quantitative and Digital Droplet PCR

P274 Brain-Enriched Circular RNAs as Blood-Based Biomarkers for Detection of Alzheimer's Disease-Related Biology Across the Disease Continuum

Additional Circular Genomics Events

ADDF supported Biotech Showcase

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 — 12:08 p.m.; showcase presentations run 12:00–12:20 p.m., following the opening panel at 11:45 a.m. Location: main ballroom.

Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will present "A Next-Generation circRNA Blood Biomarker Platform for Alzheimer's Disease Detection, Progression Prediction, and Clinical Deployment."

EU/US CTAD Task Force

Circular Genomics will contribute its expertise in blood-based circRNA biomarkers to this international collaboration of academic, industry, and regulatory experts working to improve Alzheimer's clinical trial design and execution. Participation in the Task Force represents an important opportunity for Circular Genomics to contribute its expertise in blood-based biomarker development to broader efforts aimed at improving the design, execution, and efficiency of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is a precision medicine company developing circular RNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics to transform the understanding and treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. By leveraging novel RNA biology through its proprietary CircPATH™ platform, the company aims to enable earlier detection, more precise patient stratification, and more targeted interventions across brain health. Circular Genomics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.circulargenomics.com.

About CircPATH™

CircPATH™ is Circular Genomics' proprietary end-to-end circular RNA discovery and validation engine, serving as the technological backbone for all of the company's diagnostic product offerings. The platform systematically identifies disease-relevant circRNAs from complex biological samples, validates their performance across independent cohorts, and translates them into clinically actionable biomarker panels. By leveraging the unique biology of circular RNAs—their stability, tissue specificity, and functional independence from linear transcripts—CircPATH™ unlocks biomarker signals that have remained invisible to conventional approaches. The platform's ability to discover brain-enriched circRNAs detectable in blood creates a non-invasive window into central nervous system biology, enabling applications across the full spectrum of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions.

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SOURCE Circular Genomics