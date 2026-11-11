SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cerus Corporation to Participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

November 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that members of the Company’s management will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference taking place in New York City on Tuesday, November 17.



ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S., the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cerus, INTERCEPT, and the Cerus logo are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.


Contacts

Tim Lee – Head of Investor Relations
Cerus Corporation
ir@cerus.com
925-288-6128

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of man imprisoned in a bottle of alcohol, surreal addiction abstract concept
GLP-1
Altimmune gears up for FDA meeting on pivotal Phase 3 trial in alcohol use disorder
November 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney