The collaboration turns existing brain MRI, acquired during routine clinical care, into a standardized quantitative resource to support discovery and population-scale neuroscience.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centile Bioscience (Centile Bio), a computational neuroimaging company, today announced an agreement with Geisinger, a health system in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, to create a large-scale quantitative brain imaging resource from existing MRI scans. Expected to encompass hundreds of thousands of imaging studies, the initiative leverages the Centile Bio platform to convert routine clinical archives into standardized, population-referenced brain metrics to advance healthcare innovation and research discovery. The resulting structured quantitative data will establish a foundation for scalable, longitudinal neuroimaging research across diverse populations.

The effort pairs Centile Bio’s population-based approach to imaging analytics and Geisinger’s longstanding investment in clinical and genomic research. Centile Bio’s platform builds on lifespan brain charts research published in Nature in 2022, which drew on more than 120,000 MRI scans to map how brain structure varies with age. The project also extends several years of neuroimaging research supported by the CHOP–Geisinger Research Collaboration, applying that scientific foundation to Geisinger’s extensive archive of routine clinical imaging.

The resource will capture detailed measurements of the brain and cranium, benchmarked against Centile Bio’s population models, establishing a standardized foundation for studying the natural history of rare diseases, evaluating imaging biomarkers, and connecting brain measurements with electronic health records, genomic data, and biobank resources. New features and analytical tools can be added over time, expanding the resource as technologies advance and new research questions emerge. It will also complement high-cost prospective imaging trials and multisite government-funded research programs by providing a broad, real-world setting in which to extend and evaluate their findings.

Centile Bio’s platform supports de-identification, automated quality control, and quantitative analysis of MRI scans acquired across different scanners and imaging protocols. It extracts measurements that are difficult to capture consistently through routine radiology reports or existing quantitative workflows. When repeat scans are available, it also quantifies changes within the same patient over time, adding a longitudinal view to the resource.

Geisinger has long been at the forefront of precision health through major population health projects like the MyCode Community Health Initiative. Integrating quantitative structural neuroimaging with extensive longitudinal electronic health records and genomic data would create a multi-layered biobank capability. Such a framework would enable investigators to unlock new insights into disease mechanisms, elucidate genetic drivers of brain structure and vulnerability, and lay the groundwork for AI-driven precision medicine in neurology and psychiatry.

“Every brain MRI captures detailed information about the brain, but most of it is never measured,” said Jakob Seidlitz, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of Centile Bio. “Routine clinical scans represent one of healthcare’s richest, most underutilized assets. By unlocking quantitative neuroimaging measurements from routine patient care at population scale, we can bridge the gap between clinical diagnostics and discovery science, transforming archival MRI into an engine for precision medicine, therapeutic development, and long-term health insights.”

“One of the strengths of biomedical informatics is finding new ways to learn from data already generated through patient care,” said Vanessa Troiani, PhD, associate professor in the Geisinger Department of Biomedical Informatics. “This collaboration allows us to transform routine brain MRI into meaningful quantitative measures that can be studied alongside longitudinal clinical data, opening new opportunities to understand neurological and psychiatric disease across large patient populations.”

Looking ahead, this collaboration demonstrates the broader paradigm shift toward transforming routine health system imaging into enduring research infrastructure. By unifying quantitative neuroimaging with real-world patient data, Centile Bio and Geisinger are paving the way for scalable discovery, improved imaging biomarkers, and multimodal intervention strategies across clinical neuroscience.

About Centile Bioscience

Centile Bioscience transforms any brain scan across the lifespan to serve as quantitative, harmonized, and interpretable data assets for health systems, academic medical centers, and biopharmaceutical companies. Powered by award-winning science and a framework designed to securely derive and harmonize quantitative insights from routine clinical workflows, the end-to-end platform unlocks insights from archival and prospective imaging to advance clinical decision-making, therapeutic development, and AI deployment. Learn more at centilebio.com.

About Geisinger College of Health Sciences

Educating. Inspiring. Leading. At Geisinger College of Health Sciences, we bring innovation and purpose together to educate the next generation of healthcare leaders. As the academic and research arm of the Geisinger family, our college was founded to enhance and improve community health, with a focus on discovery, hands-on learning and applied practice across our system. Today, we offer a research institute, graduate medical education, schools of medicine, graduate education and nursing, and faculty and professional development programs. Visit geisinger.edu/gchs.

The College is committed to nondiscrimination in all employment and educational programs or activities. Concerns or questions may be directed to the Title IX coordinator whose contact information is available at geisinger.edu/titleix.

Jakob Seidlitz

jakob@centile.bio