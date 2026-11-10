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Press Releases

/C O R R E C T I O N - Edgewise Therapeutics/

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

In the news release, Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences, issued 09-Nov-2026 by Edgewise Therapeutics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading clinical-stage cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:

Edgewise Therapeutics

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8:00 am ET

The webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics                                                              

Edgewise Therapeutics is a cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies intended to address cardiac equilibrium, the balance of contraction and relaxation across the cardiac cycle. Drawing on deep expertise in integrated muscle physiology and small molecule drug development, Edgewise is advancing novel therapies intended to fine-tune cardiac muscle function and improve treatment options for people with symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and heart failure. To learn more, go to edgewisetx.com or follow Edgewise on LinkedIn and X.

Correction: This release has been updated to remove the 2026 Truist Biopharma Symposium. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewise-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302932735.html

SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics

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