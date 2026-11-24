Kevin Dillon, SVP and Head of Corporate Finance and Business Operations will succeed David Elkins as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2027

Company reaffirms 2026 financial guidance

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced David Elkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down effective March 1, 2027. As part of a planned transition, Kevin Dillon, currently Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Finance and Business Operations, will succeed him as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at that time. Elkins will remain with BMS through March 2027 to support a seamless transition, before leaving the Company to pursue an opportunity outside the pharmaceutical industry. Bristol Myers Squibb today is reaffirming all components of its full year 2026 guidance reaffirmed on its third quarter earnings call on October 29, 2026.

“David has been an exceptional partner to me and to our entire leadership team,” said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb. “His discipline, judgment, and steady leadership have strengthened our financial foundation and helped us invest for the future. On behalf of everyone at BMS, I am grateful for his contributions and wish him success in his next role.”

“Kevin has been a key member of our finance team and has been instrumental in executing our long-term strategy,” said Dr. Boerner. “His significant knowledge of our industry, business drivers and people make him an ideal person to serve as our next CFO. Kevin’s appointment reflects the strength of our succession planning and deep leadership bench, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to drive value for our shareholders and patients."

Dillon joined BMS in 2021 and brings deep finance expertise, as well as M&A and corporate strategy experience. He currently leads Corporate Finance and Business Operations, where his responsibilities include oversight of operational planning, strategic finance, and Treasury. Previously, he held finance, treasury, and business development roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer.

“It has been a privilege to serve BMS and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues,” said Elkins. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident BMS is well positioned for the future. Kevin is an outstanding leader with whom I have worked for years, and I know the finance organization will be in excellent hands.”

“I am honored to take on this role, and grateful to Chris and the Board for their confidence,” said Dillon. “I want to thank David for his leadership, partnership, and in building a strong finance organization during his tenure. I look forward to working with Chris and colleagues across BMS to advance our strategy, deliver for patients, and drive value for shareholders.”

About Kevin Dillon

Kevin Dillon leads Corporate Finance and Business Operations at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he has been a key partner in shaping and executing the company’s long-term strategy. He brings significant finance, strategy, and transactional experience, including oversight of operational planning, strategic finance, and Treasury. Before joining BMS, he held roles of increasing responsibility in treasury, business development, and financial planning, including serving as Vice President & Assistant Treasurer and Corporate Development Lead at Pfizer. Previously, he worked at Credit Suisse, KPMG, and Arthur Andersen. He holds a B.A in Economics from Wake Forest University, an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business, and is also a CFA Charterholder.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Bristol Myers Squibb Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, leadership changes, strategy, and the company’s 2026 financial guidance. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and there is no assurance that the company will achieve its financial guidance and strategic objectives, that the company’s future clinical studies will support disclosed data, that the company’s product candidates will receive necessary clinical and manufacturing regulatory approvals, that the company’s pipeline products will prove to be commercially successful, that clinical and manufacturing regulatory approvals will be sought or obtained within currently expected timeframes, or that contractual milestones will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about the company’s future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond the company’s control and could cause the company’s future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by the company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:

media@bms.com

Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com