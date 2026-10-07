Bridge Neurotech and Butterfly Network Announce Partnership to Develop Fully Non-Invasive Brain-Computer Interface

Bridge will leverage Butterfly’s programmable Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology to pursue real-time brain imaging and interaction using sound, without surgery or implants.

BURLINGTON, Mass. & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BFLY #BCI--Bridge Neurotech ("Bridge"), which emerged from stealth today with the goal of building a completely non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI), and Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly") (NYSE: BFLY), a pioneer and leader in semiconductor-based ultrasound, programmable cloud software and AI, today announced a research and development agreement through Butterfly Embedded™.

Bridge was founded with a mission to make BCIs possible without brain surgery or implants. The company believes advances in neuroscience, semiconductors and AI have created an opportunity to use ultrasound to image and decode brain activity through the skull, with the potential to restore function and expand human capabilities. As part of its emergence from stealth, Bridge also announced its first human research study and is now enrolling participants. More about Bridge’s mission, technology and research can be read in the founder’s letter: https://www.bridgeneurotech.com/letter.

Bridge will license Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology for its exploration of non-surgical BCIs. The multi-year agreement includes payments to Butterfly for technology access and development milestones, as well as commitments to purchase Butterfly hardware.

“We started Bridge because we believe the pieces are finally in place to make a non-invasive brain-computer interface possible, and ultrasound is central to that opportunity,” said Will Biederman, Founder and CEO, Bridge Neurotech. “Butterfly has already brought ultrasound onto a fully integrated semiconductor chip, giving us a powerful and programmable foundation as we work toward real-time, non-invasive interaction with the brain.”

“The BCI category holds enormous potential, from treating serious conditions to expanding human capabilities,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Butterfly Network. “One of the most fundamental challenges will be expanding that potential to the masses. Innovators like Bridge are exploring surgery-free approaches to broaden access, and we’re proud our Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology can help advance that pursuit."

About Bridge Neurotech

Bridge Neurotech is building a non-invasive interface for the mind. The company is developing a functional ultrasound imaging (fUSI) platform with AI-based neural decoding for brain-computer interface applications. Its aim is to image the brain's activity, without surgery or other modifications to the body. Bridge's first research study is now enrolling participants in Redwood City, California. Bridge was founded in 2026 in Silicon Valley, California, and is backed by investors including General Catalyst, reMind Capital, Sunflower Capital and Scott Sandell. To learn more, visit www.bridgeneurotech.com.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is driving a digital revolution in ultrasound imaging and sensing with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology and software solutions. Butterfly first proved its technology in the point-of-care ultrasound market – commercializing the world's first single-probe, whole-body portable ultrasound device, which is now on its best-selling, third-generation: Butterfly iQ3™. The Company combines its advanced hardware with cloud software and AI, an enterprise workflow solution (Compass AI™) and other offerings to drive adoption of affordable, accessible ultrasound. Butterfly also enables third-party development of imaging AI apps through Butterfly Garden™, its software development kit and AI marketplace.

In addition to its medical imaging products, Butterfly Embedded™ is the Company's Ultrasound-on-Chip™ licensing and co-development business designed to enable a new wave of ultrasound-enabled technologies across non-competitive healthcare markets and beyond. Through Butterfly Embedded™, partners can build and scale novel ultrasound applications powered by Butterfly's proprietary semiconductor chip and software platform.

Butterfly's innovations have been recognized by Prix Galien USA, Fierce 50, TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, among other achievements. To learn more, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com.

Bridge Media:

press@bridgeneurotech.com



Butterfly Media:

Andrea Heuer

AOx3 for Butterfly

andrea@12080group.com

917-914-5563



Butterfly Investors:

John Doherty

Chief Financial Officer

investors@butterflynetinc.com