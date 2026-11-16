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Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Consumer-Level Recall of One Lot of Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, 60 mg, Due to Potential Metal Contamination

November 16, 2026 | 
2 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Breckenridge) is voluntarily recalling to the consumer level one lot of Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, 60 mg, manufactured by Adare Pharma Solutions, due to potential metal contamination.

Product Photos

Risk Statement

Use of product from the affected lot could potentially cause lacerations of soft tissues in the oral cavity, esophagus, stomach, or intestine. The affected lot shared intermediate material suspected to be the source of metal contamination identified in a separate lot that was not released to market. To date, Breckenridge is not aware of any adverse events assessed to be related to this recall. Product from the affected lot subject to this recall was distributed nationwide to wholesalers and pharmacies between October 26, 2026 and November 04, 2026.

Recalled Product

Product

Package Size

NDC

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, 60 mg

100-count bottle

51991-817-01

PK25110035

May 2029

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers should immediately stop taking product from the lot subject to this recall and contact their physician or healthcare provider for medical advice and replacement instructions. Consumers should return any unused portion of the affected product to the pharmacy where it was obtained.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Wholesalers, pharmacies, and other retail entities should check inventory for the recalled lot, quarantine any affected product, and not distribute or dispense the affected product. Entities that further distributed the product should notify their sub-accounts to the retail level.

For questions or concerns regarding this recall, contact Qualanex, Breckenridge's designated recall service provider, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:

Phone: 1-855-736-0807

Email: recall@qualanex.com

Reporting Adverse Events

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Mail or fax: Download the reporting form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a form. Complete and return the form to the address provided, or fax it to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

Consumers and recall inquiries:

1-855-736-0807

recall@qualanex.com

Media Contact:

Towa International / Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

External Comm and IR team

Email: media@towapharmaceutical.com 

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-pharmaceutical-inc-issues-voluntary-nationwide-consumer-level-recall-of-one-lot-of-propranolol-hydrochloride-extended-release-capsules-usp-60-mg-due-to-potential-metal-contamination-302940460.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

New Jersey Regulatory
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