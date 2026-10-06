Biovica announces change in Pharma Services leadership as it strengthens its Pharma offering

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica International AB announces that Henrik Winther has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities. Henrik will remain with Biovica during notice period of six months to support an orderly transition.

Pharma Services is Biovica's first priority and the fastest-growing part of the business. Henrik's departure gives the company an opportunity to further strengthen its Pharma offering, by reviewing the competence needed as the business moves to the next level and towards a companion diagnostics (CDx) agreement(s). The work will focus on adding depth in CDx development and in deepening collaborations with pharma partners. Work orders, customer relationships and ongoing projects continue as planned and will be managed by the team already in place within the Pharma business

"I want to thank Henrik for his contribution to building Biovica's pharma business, including the strong start to this financial year, when Pharma Services revenue grew 95 per cent in the first quarter," says Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica. "Pharma is where we see the strongest momentum, and this is the right moment to make our offering even stronger. We will make sure we have the capabilities in place to deepen our work with existing partners, bring in new tier 1 companies and move towards a CDx collaboration."

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

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Biovica announces change in Pharma Services leadership as it strengthens its Pharma offering

SOURCE: Biovica International

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