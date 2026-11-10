BioTech Breakthrough Acknowledges Champions Oncology Innovation with the “Contract Research and Development Innovation Award”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

Champions Oncology, Inc., a leader in translational oncology research solutions powered by clinically annotated patient-derived models and proprietary multi-omic datasets, today announced it is the recipient of the "Contract Research and Development Innovation Award" in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

The award recognizes Champions' cell surface proteomics platform, which addresses a long-standing challenge in target discovery: most surfaceome data comes from cell lines or RNA inference rather than direct protein measurement in clinically relevant tumors. Champions generates its cell surface proteomics dataset directly from advanced-stage, metastatic tumors in its living patient-derived tumor bank, using a proprietary workflow that isolates plasma membranes from the rest of the cell. Surface and intracellular protein fractions are quantified in parallel, enabling researchers to see true surfaceome enrichment, while paired ultra-high-depth whole cell proteomics provide maximum analytical flexibility.

Every sample connects to Champions' broader multi-omic platform of genomics, transcriptomics, pharmacology, and treatment response data that have been collected from the same patient-derived models. Beyond looking at which proteins sit on a tumor cells surface, researchers can correlate that expression directly with genetic drivers, in vivo drug sensitivity, and resistance patterns in the same tumor lineage. This patient-and-model-matched structure lets partners stratify targets by clinical relevance before committing to a program, discover biomarkers from directly measured protein, and investigate resistance mechanisms using response data generated in vivo.

Partners can also request secure Data Room access to evaluate sample datasets and enrichment metrics directly, benefiting from a single, clinically grounded resource for target discovery, biomarker validation, and patient stratification.

"Conventional surfaceome approaches can miss the biology that determines whether a target is truly surface-accessible, clinically relevant, and likely to translate to patients. We operate at the intersection of translational oncology and drug discovery, and what makes our surfaceome data actionable is not simply its scale. It is that every protein we identify and measure on a tumor's surface is linked to the clinical history and in vivo drug response of the model it came from. That connection is what turns a list of surface proteins into decisions about which target to pursue." said Rob Brainin, CEO of Champions Oncology. "We're proud to accept the ‘Contract Research and Development Innovation Award' from BioTech Breakthrough."

The life sciences and biotechnology sector is rapidly redefining how diseases are discovered, diagnosed and treated, transforming one of the world's most critical industries. From genomics and gene editing to AI-powered drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, and advanced bioprocessing, biotechnology is delivering faster breakthroughs, more personalized care and better outcomes for patients around the world.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

"Champions Oncology is redefining how drug developers identify and validate cell-surface targets. Most surfaceome datasets depend on imperfect proxies: immortalized cell lines or RNA-expression inference. Cell lines lose the tumor heterogeneity and native biology that make surface expression clinically meaningful in the first place. Mistargeting a protein that is not surface-accessible wastes years of development," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. "By building from relapsed and metastatic patient tumors and preserving that biology through to the proteomic readout, Champions Oncology has assembled the most clinically relevant cell surface proteomics dataset available globally, one where a target's surface expression can be traced back to the patient response and resistance biology it came from."

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About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions and innovative data platforms to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact Information

Gavin Cooper

Vice President, Global Marketing

gcooper@championsoncology.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

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