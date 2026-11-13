Biomea Fusion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2026

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat discussion on November 19, 2026, at 8:30 EST, 1:30 p.m. GMT in London, England. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.





Biomea will participate in a fireside chat discussion on November 19, 2026, at 8:30 EST, 1:30 p.m. GMT in London, England. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on December 2, 2026, in Miami, Florida.





Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on December 2, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat discussion on December 3, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.





Live audio webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available on the News & Events page of the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website. Webcast replays will be available following each presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.