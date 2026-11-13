Biomea Fusion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2026

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat discussion on November 19, 2026, at 8:30 EST, 1:30 p.m. GMT in London, England. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
- Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on December 2, 2026, in Miami, Florida.
- Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat discussion on December 3, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
Live audio webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available on the News & Events page of the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website. Webcast replays will be available following each presentation.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.
Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com