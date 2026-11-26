Hans Accepts the Large Business of the Year Award Hans accepts the Large Business of the Year award on behalf of bioLytical Laboratories at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce's 49th Annual Business Excellence Awards on November 19, 2026

Richmond Chamber of Commerce honours local medical diagnostics manufacturer for business excellence, leadership, and commitment to the community.

Celebrating Business Excellence in Richmond

bioLytical Laboratories received the Large Business of the Year award at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce's 49th Annual Business Excellence Awards on November 19, 2026.

The company was selected from three finalists in a category recognizing enterprises with more than 50 full-time employees.

Headquartered in Richmond, bioLytical has grown into an international medical diagnostics manufacturer while maintaining its Canadian roots.



RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (bioLytical), a Richmond-based manufacturer of rapid diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, has been named Large Business of the Year at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce's 49th Annual Business Excellence Awards. The award was presented on November 19, 2026, during the Chamber's annual celebration of business achievement in Richmond.

Established in 1977, the Richmond Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Awards recognize the achievements and contributions of local businesses. This year's ceremony brought together 33 finalists across 11 award categories. Open to enterprises with more than 50 full-time employees, the Large Business of the Year category considers factors such as business growth, leadership, integrity, employee wellbeing, and community engagement.

For bioLytical, the honour carries particular significance as recognition from Richmond's business community. Despite its international presence, Richmond remains the centre of the company's research, product development, and manufacturing operations.

From Richmond to Global Healthcare

From its early focus on HIV testing, bioLytical has broadened its diagnostic portfolio to address infectious diseases including hepatitis, syphilis, and COVID-19. Its proprietary INSTI® flow-through technology and iStatis lateral flow product line have supported this growth, alongside the introduction of self-testing solutions.

Today, bioLytical's products are sold in more than 70 countries, reaching healthcare providers, public health organizations, and individuals worldwide.

bioLytical's growth has been supported by employees across scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, quality management, and business operations. Their combined expertise and contributions have played an important role in the company's development, making the Large Business of the Year award a meaningful recognition of the people who have helped shape its success.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing rapid medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and iStatis lateral flow line. By delivering accurate, real-time results, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide, making bioLytical a key partner in tackling some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e67f0160-dacf-499d-b10e-a3e5955d0a38

CONTACT: Media Contact: Alan Rodrigues Marketing Manager, bioLytical press@biolytical.com