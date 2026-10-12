BioConsortia Raises $15 Million to Accelerate Commercial Launch of Breakthrough Microbial Technologies

Investment fuels global expansion of Zaffre® biostimulant and Always N™, reflecting confidence in technology platforms, patent portfolio, product launches, and commercial trajectory

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioConsortia, Inc. today announced a $15 million equity investment from an entity affiliated with John Pasquesi, who is the managing member of existing investor Otter Capital, to accelerate commercial growth of its lead biostimulant and nitrogen-fixing seed treatment products worldwide.

"This financing is a strong vote of confidence from an investor that knows our business, technology and patent portfolio extremely well," said Marcus Meadows-Smith, CEO of BioConsortia. "Always N is gaining momentum in New Zealand and beyond, while Zaffre biostimulant is progressing toward launch. This investment lets us build the manufacturing, regulatory and commercial capabilities to move faster and capture the opportunities ahead."

Momentum That Speaks for Itself

Zaffre® boosts crop emergence, stand establishment and yield, and boosts performance under cold- or heat-stressed conditions. Across three seasons of corn trials, the seed treatment delivered an average gain of 4.4 bushels per acre.

boosts crop emergence, stand establishment and yield, and boosts performance under cold- or heat-stressed conditions. Across three seasons of corn trials, the seed treatment delivered an average gain of 4.4 bushels per acre. Always N™ helps crops fix nitrogen biologically, cutting reliance on synthetic fertilizer. With over two years of shelf life and an additional two years on treated seed, these products are compatible with industrial seed treatment operations and available in both wild type and gene-edited versions to meet divergent regulatory rules around the globe.

helps crops fix nitrogen biologically, cutting reliance on synthetic fertilizer. With over two years of shelf life and an additional two years on treated seed, these products are compatible with industrial seed treatment operations and available in both wild type and gene-edited versions to meet divergent regulatory rules around the globe. In New Zealand with partner H&T, Always N seed treatment adoption jumped from ~5% in 2024 to ~50% in 2025 , with ~80% projected for 2026 .

, with . Always N commercial activity is expanding across the Americas, EU, Asia and Australia, and is supported by a commercial partnership with The Mosaic Company in the Americas.

BioConsortia is also advancing its foliar biofungicide through Nichino in selected markets, and advancing its seed treatment biofungicides, bionematicides, and bioinsecticides through expanded partner trials globally.

The capital will fund commercial launches plus the manufacturing, regulatory and commercial infrastructure needed to scale, while advancing BioConsortia's broader biostimulant, biofertilizer and biocontrol pipeline.

"BioConsortia has made significant progress translating differentiated science into products protected by a robust patent portfolio and with clear commercial value," said John Pasquesi. "The company has built a compelling foundation for growth."

"This next phase of our Company is about converting the strength of our science into commercial scale, global partnerships and measurable impact for growers," Meadows-Smith added.

About BioConsortia

BioConsortia, Inc. is a microbial discovery and development company advancing high-performance, stable biological solutions for global agriculture. The company combines advanced microbial discovery, gene editing and rigorous field validation to develop products that perform consistently in commercial farming systems. Its growing pipeline spans biofertilizers, biostimulants and biocontrol technologies designed for seed and soil delivery across global row and specialty crops. BioConsortia works with strategic partners to accelerate commercialization and deliver practical solutions supporting crop productivity, input efficiency and agricultural sustainability. For more information, visit www.bioconsortia.com.

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