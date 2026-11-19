SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boardofdirectors--Biocom, the largest life science membership association, representing companies across California and major life science markets worldwide, today announced the appointment of Zachary Hornby, chief executive officer of Callio Therapeutics, and Kevin Marks, chief legal officer of Parker Institute to its board of directors.

“Zach and Kevin have each helped turn breakthrough science into real companies and real treatments, and they are exactly the kind of leaders Biocom needs at a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Tim Scott, president and CEO of Biocom. “Zach has taken companies from the lab to the public markets and helped lead Ignyta’s $2 billion sale to Roche, while Kevin has spent decades guiding legal strategy across diagnostics, regenerative medicine and immunotherapy. Their judgment will sharpen how we serve our members as we grow across life science markets. We’re fortunate to have them on our board.”

Zachary Hornby is chief executive officer and a director of Callio Therapeutics, a private, clinical-stage company developing dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates. He also serves on the boards of Radionetics Oncology and Telperian Inc. Before joining Callio, Mr. Hornby was CEO, president and director of Boundless Bio, where his team raised more than $350 million, including through the company’s 2024 IPO, and advanced three internally discovered molecules into clinical development for patients with cancer. Earlier, at Ignyta, he served first as chief financial officer, helping take the company public, and then as chief operating officer, overseeing a portfolio of four clinical-stage therapeutics and leading the team behind Rozlytrek® (entrectinib). He also led the business development process that culminated in Ignyta’s $2 billion acquisition by Roche. Mr. Hornby previously held roles across business development, marketing, new product planning, finance and regulatory affairs at Fate Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences and Transkaryotic Therapeutics, and began his career as a life sciences consultant at L.E.K. Consulting. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology, with a concentration in neuroscience, from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kevin Marks is chief legal officer at Parker Institute, where he oversees the legal, intellectual property and human resources functions. Previously, he was general counsel at the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), where he was responsible for legal, human resources, grants management and IT. Mr. Marks joined CIRM in 2021 after more than 20 years at Roche, where he served as vice president and head of legal and compliance at Roche Molecular Solutions, vice president and general counsel at Roche Molecular Diagnostics, and vice president and general counsel at Roche Palo Alto, LLC. In those roles, he led teams spanning general law, employment law, compliance and intellectual property, managed a global litigation portfolio, and directed the acquisition and legal integration of six startup companies. Mr. Marks earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs and Russian from Lafayette College and his law degree from Villanova University.

About Biocom

Biocom is the largest life science membership association, representing companies across California and major life science markets worldwide. Founded in 1995, Biocom works to drive innovation and industry competitiveness across the life science ecosystem. Our community includes biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies at every stage, as well as research institutions, investors, service providers and emerging technology innovators.

Biocom works on behalf of its members to build meaningful connections and deliver valuable insights through Conferences & Events, expand access to Funding & Partnering opportunities, provide Group Purchasing solutions that drive efficiency and savings, champion Policy & Advocacy that protects and advances innovation, and strengthen talent pipelines through Workforce Development.

Biocom maintains offices in San Diego, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C., Tokyo and a growing presence in Seattle, bridging regional ecosystems and global markets to strengthen growth. For more information on Biocom, please visit www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, and X.

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