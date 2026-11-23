SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA), a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that Peter Altman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the 23rd Global Cardio Vascular Clinical Trialists Forum, being held December 7-9, 2026 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC.

Presentation Details

Session: Cardiac Targeted Biologics, Regeneration, Reality, and Reinvention

Date and time: Monday, December 7, 2026, from 16:30 -19:00 ET.

Room: Palm Court, The Mayflower Hotel

Subject: BioCardia Industry Briefing

Presentation materials will be available on BioCardia’s website after the presentation.

Dr. Altman will also participate in The CVCT Multi-Stakeholder Think Tank Moderated Debate entitled: “Should Cardiology Adopt Accelerated Pathways for Regenerative Therapies?”

Details on the conference are available at https://www.globalcvctforum.com.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms, with three cardiac clinical-stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery, Morph® vascular navigation, and Heart3D™ fusion imaging platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as the Company’s ability to successfully progress its clinical trials. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2026, under the caption titled “Risk Factors” and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Miranda Peto, Investor Relations mpeto@biocardia.com (650) 226-0120 INVESTOR CONTACT: David McClung, Chief Financial Officer investors@biocardia.com (650) 226-0120