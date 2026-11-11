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Press Releases

BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 11, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel NYC Healthcare Conference (New York, November 10–12, 2026): BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 12 from 1:20 PM to 1:50 PM EST. BJ Sullivan, Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and Alexis Jakubowski, Associate Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.
  • UBS Global Biopharma Conference (London, November 16–17, 2026): BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 16 from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM EST. BJ Sullivan, Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and Alexis Jakubowski, Associate Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live audio webcast of the presentation, register here.
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, November 16–19, 2026): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 19 from 6:00 AM to 6:25 AM EST. Kristen Fortney, Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, and Alexis Jakubowski, Associate Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

Replays of the presentations will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for diseases driven by inflammation, including diabetic macular edema and cardiovascular risk. BGE-102 has completed a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial demonstrating a well-tolerated profile and potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers. Phase 2 cardiovascular proof-of-concept data from QUELL-CV are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026, and Phase 2 diabetic macular edema data from QUELL-DME are anticipated in the second half of 2027. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge's additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company's proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com


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