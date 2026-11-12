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BioAge Labs

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NEWS
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Weight loss
BioAge Drops Lead Obesity Asset Months After IPO
It’s been a rocky few months for BioAge Labs, which shuttered a Phase II trial of its lead candidate azelaprag Tuesday after the molecule caused liver-based side effects.
January 28, 2025
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1 min read
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Dan Samorodnitsky
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Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
The discontinuation of STRIDES is a rare stumble for the next-generation obesity field and comes just weeks after Amgen announced underwhelming mid-stage data for MariTide.
December 9, 2024
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
IPO
Lilly Partner BioAge Files for IPO to Advance Obesity Candidate
BioAge will use the proceeds from the initial public offering to move its oral apelin receptor agonist azelaprag past its Phase III STRIDES study and into a registrational Phase III trial.
September 4, 2024
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Doctor with tape measure/iStock, Grandbr
Drug Development
BioAge Raises $170M in Series D for Obesity Drug Trial with Lilly’s Zepbound
The startup will use the money to fund a Phase II trial in combination with Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in the hopes of increased weight loss results, while attempting to protect body composition from muscle wasting.
February 13, 2024
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2 min read
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Kate Goodwin
Stuart Peltz, Ph.D._PTC Therapeutics, Kristen Fort
Biogen, BioAge and PTC Present Novel MoAs in Neurodegenerative Diseases
BioAge Labs, PTC Therapeutics, Biogen and others highlighted novel mechanisms targeting newer pathways in neurodegenerative diseases at the recent Discovery on Target meeting.
November 4, 2022
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6 min read
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Gail Dutton
BioAge Labs Co-founder and CEO Kristen Fortney/Cou
Business
BioAge Makes A Big Bet on Amgen Drug To Target Muscle Aging
BGE-105 (formerly AMG 986) mimics the production of apelin, a peptide that has been found in animal studies to improve muscle regeneration and decrease mouse frailty.
April 15, 2021
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Policy
Daily Rundown: Who’s Gunning For and Gaining Approval and Other Industry News
Check out some news happening today around the biopharma industry.
December 3, 2020
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4 min read
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Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences
November 11, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
November 6, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 25, 2026
September 27, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs Announces First Participant Dosed in QUELL-DME, a Phase 2 Trial of BGE-102, a Novel Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor, in Diabetic Macular Edema
September 8, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences
September 2, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 5, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
HitGen Partner BioAge Labs Doses First Participant in Phase 2 Trial of BGE-102, a Novel Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
July 14, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs Announces First Participant Dosed in QUELL-CV, a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial of BGE-102, a Novel Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor, in Patients at Elevated Cardiovascular Risk
June 16, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences
May 24, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
BioAge Labs Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
May 8, 2026
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12 min read