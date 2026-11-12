BioAge Labs
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It’s been a rocky few months for BioAge Labs, which shuttered a Phase II trial of its lead candidate azelaprag Tuesday after the molecule caused liver-based side effects.
The discontinuation of STRIDES is a rare stumble for the next-generation obesity field and comes just weeks after Amgen announced underwhelming mid-stage data for MariTide.
BioAge will use the proceeds from the initial public offering to move its oral apelin receptor agonist azelaprag past its Phase III STRIDES study and into a registrational Phase III trial.
The startup will use the money to fund a Phase II trial in combination with Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in the hopes of increased weight loss results, while attempting to protect body composition from muscle wasting.
BioAge Labs, PTC Therapeutics, Biogen and others highlighted novel mechanisms targeting newer pathways in neurodegenerative diseases at the recent Discovery on Target meeting.
BGE-105 (formerly AMG 986) mimics the production of apelin, a peptide that has been found in animal studies to improve muscle regeneration and decrease mouse frailty.
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