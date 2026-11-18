Manitoba Pharmacare is the latest public drug plan to list BIMZELX® for eligible adults living with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or active ankylosing spondylitis (AS)

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- UCB Canada Inc. today announced that BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is now publicly reimbursed for eligible adults living with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) under Canadian provincial public drug plans nationwide.

Most public drug plans have covered BIMZELX® since 2025, with Manitoba's recent reimbursement completing broad public coverage across all provinces. Coverage for BIMZELX® is also available through federal programs.

PsA and AS are both forms of inflammatory arthritis,1,2 but they affect people in different ways. PsA can cause joint pain, swelling and fatigue, and can occur in people living with psoriasis.1 AS primarily affects the spine and the joints connecting it to the pelvis, often causing persistent back pain and stiffness.2

"People living with psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis do not all experience the disease in the same way, and their treatment needs can change over time," said Dr. Dafna D. Gladman, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto, Emeritus Senior Scientist, Schroeder Arthritis Institute, and Senior Rheumatologist, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network. "Broader public coverage of BIMZELX® across Canada is welcome news, as it provides healthcare professionals and eligible patients with another treatment option to consider based on an individual's symptoms, treatment history and treatment goals."

BIMZELX® is a monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F, two proteins involved in inflammation that are present at increased levels in PsA and AS.3

"Living with chronic, inflammatory and progressive diseases like psoriatic arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis severely impacts the quality of life of patients, caregivers, and families," said Andrea Loewendorf, Head of Immunology, UCB Canada. "The decision to expand equitable access to treatment options such as BIMZELX® has the potential to make a real difference."

For people living with AS, symptoms can begin in early adulthood, and reaching a diagnosis may take time.2

"For people living with psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, timely diagnosis and equitable access to effective treatment can make a real difference in managing pain, protecting joint health and maintaining quality of life," said Cheryl Koehn, President, Arthritis Consumer Experts. "We welcome Manitoba's decision to expand its Pharmacare reimbursement coverage, giving eligible patients another treatment option. Across Canada, our goal must be to ensure people living with inflammatory arthritis can access the treatment they need, when they need it, based on the best available evidence and decisions made together with their rheumatologist."

"At UCB, we are committed to improving access to medicines that address unmet needs for Canadians living with chronic inflammatory diseases," said Rodrigo Reis, General Manager, UCB Canada. "With broad public reimbursement coverage available across Canada for eligible adults living with psoriatic arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis, more eligible patients may be able to benefit from BIMZELX®. We are proud to support the PsA and AS communities by helping address an important unmet need."

About Psoriatic Arthritis1

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory autoimmune condition that can affect the joints and the skin. The condition can occur at any age. Approximately 30 per cent of people with psoriasis will develop PsA during their lifetime.

About Ankylosing Spondylitis2

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is both an autoimmune disease and a type of inflammatory arthritis that primarily affects the spine and the joints connecting the spine to the pelvis. With AS inflammation, the immune system attacks the ligaments and tendons attached to bone in the joints of the spine, causing erosion that the body tries to repair by forming new bones. The bones of the spine then begin to fuse together, causing the spine to become stiff and inflexible. Symptoms typically begin in early adulthood.

About BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection)3

BIMZELX® is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Active psoriatic arthritis. BIMZELX ® can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate). Active ankylosing spondylitis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy.

Active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Consult the Product Monograph at www.ucbcanada.com/en/bimzelx for important information about:

Relevant warnings and precautions regarding inflammatory bowel disease, serious hypersensitivity reactions, vaccinations, infections, including tuberculosis, pregnant or nursing women, and women of childbearing potential.

Conditions of clinical use, adverse reactions, drug interactions and dosing information.

The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-866-709-8444.

About UCB Canada Inc.

UCB Canada Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, UCB Canada employs over 100 people, located across the country. UCB Canada partners with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and patient organizations to advance access to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. In 2026, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to Canadian patients, healthcare professionals, and communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Home.

About UCB

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries,4 UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

UCB and the UCB logo are registered trademarks of the UCB Group of Companies. BIMZELX® is a registered trademark of UCB Pharma S.A.

© 2026 UCB Canada Inc. 602-2201 Bristol Circle, Oakville, ON, L6H 0J8. All rights reserved. Date of Approval: October 29, 2026 | CA-BK-2600288

References

1 Arthritis Society Canada. Psoriatic Arthritis. Available from: https://arthritis.ca/about-arthritis/arthritis-types/psoriatic-arthritis/. Accessed September 29, 2026. 2 Arthritis Society Canada. Axial Spondyloarthritis. Available from: https://arthritis.ca/about-arthritis/arthritis-types/axial-spondyloarthritis/. Accessed September 29, 2026. 3 BIMZELX® Product Monograph. UCB Canada Inc. December 12, 2025. 4 UCB. About UCB. 2026. Available from: https://www.ucb.com/about-ucb. Accessed September 29, 2026.

Media Inquiries:

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SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.