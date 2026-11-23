KEY FACTS

SUNHARBO ® (asundexian) is now available to order for hospitals, health systems and pharmacies in the U.S.

(asundexian) is now available to order for hospitals, health systems and pharmacies in the U.S. SUNHARBO was recently approved by the U.S. FDA to be used in combination with antiplatelet therapy to reduce the risk of stroke in adults with recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke (NIH Stroke Scale ≤ 15) or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA).1

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced today that SUNHARBO® (asundexian), 50 mg tablets, is now available to order in the United States. Hospitals, health systems and pharmacies have immediate access to order the product for inventory. SUNHARBO is the first approved Factor XIa inhibitor in the U.S. and represents the first in a new class of medicine.1

SUNHARBO is indicated in combination with antiplatelet therapy to reduce the risk of stroke in adults with recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke (NIH Stroke Scale ≤ 15) or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA).1

BAYER EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“The swift availability of SUNHARBO reinforces our commitment to patients,” said Nelson Ambrogio, President of Bayer U.S. Pharmaceuticals. “We are proud of the progress Bayer has made in bringing forward a new option for secondary stroke prevention.”

EXPERT COMMENTARY

“I want to see new secondary stroke prevention therapies available to healthcare professionals and their patients as quickly as possible,” said Mike Sharma, M.D., Principal investigator of the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) OCEANIC-STROKE study, Senior Scientist at PHRI, and Director of the Stroke Program at Hamilton Health Sciences. “Now that SUNHARBO can be ordered for pharmacy inventory in the U.S., let’s recognize that we are taking another great step forward toward that goal.”

To support patients, Bayer is offering several programs designed to facilitate therapy initiation and continuity of care, including co-pay offers and patient education. For more information, visit here: https://www.sunharbosavings.com/.

The list price for SUNHARBO will be $748.50 for a 30-day supply. The list price does not reflect what most health plans or patients will pay. Costs will vary by health plan, and patients’ out-of-pocket costs will depend on their coverage, such as deductibles and copays. The list price may be subject to change without prior notifications.

Bayer is committed to making SUNHARBO accessible. If a patient cannot afford their prescription, Bayer may be able to help. Eligible patients may receive their Bayer prescription medicine at no cost through the Bayer U.S. Patient Assistance Foundation. For more information, please visit www.patientassistance.bayer.us or call to speak with a member of Bayer’s team at 1-866-2BUSPAF (228-7723).

About SUNHARBO® (asundexian)

SUNHARBO is a once-daily, first-in-class, oral Factor XIa inhibitor approved by the U.S. FDA and indicated in combination with antiplatelet therapy to reduce the risk of stroke in adults with recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke (NIHSS≤15) or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). SUNHARBO is the first approved Factor XIa inhibitor in the U.S. and represents the first medicine in a new class designed to target Factor XIa. SUNHARBO is an inhibitor of Factor XIa. Factor XIa inhibition reduces amplification of thrombin generation. In preclinical models, Factor XIa inhibition targets more pathological clotting (thrombosis) with lesser impact on normal clotting response (hemostasis).1

SUNHARBO was approved based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 OCEANIC-STROKE study where SUNHARBO significantly reduced ischemic stroke in patients after a recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack compared to placebo (6.2% vs. 8.4%; HR 0.74; 95% CI, 0.65–0.84; P<0.0001), both in combination with antiplatelet therapy.1

For additional information about SUNHARBO, healthcare professionals may visit SUNHARBOhcp.com. Please see the full prescribing information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS and WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS

None.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Bleeding

The rate of International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) major bleeding was similar between SUNHARBO and placebo groups (1.6 vs. 1.5 per 100 patient-years).

The rate of ISTH major bleeding events within 90 days of treatment initiation was 4.5 vs. 3.1 per 100 patient-years in the SUNHARBO and placebo groups, respectively.

In patients planned to receive DAPT, the rate of ISTH major bleeding events was 1.9 vs. 1.5 per 100 patient-years in the SUNHARBO and placebo groups, respectively.

Among patients older than 75 years, the rate of ISTH major bleeding was 2.6 vs. 1.7 per 100 patient-years in the SUNHARBO and placebo groups, respectively.

In the high-risk TIA subgroup, the rate of ISTH major bleeding was 2.9 vs. 1.0 per 100 patient-years in the SUNHARBO and placebo groups, respectively.

The rate of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding was higher in the SUNHARBO compared to placebo group (2.7 vs. 2.1 per 100 patient-years). The majority of GI bleeding events in the SUNHARBO group (74%) were clinically relevant non-major or minor bleeding, and the most frequent bleeding site was of rectal origin.

Diarrhea

The most frequently reported (> 3%) adverse reaction in SUNHARBO-treated patients was diarrhea.

Hepatic Enzyme Increased

SUNHARBO is associated with elevated hepatic enzymes. Substantial cholestatic liver injury or serious liver injury with jaundice were each reported in less than 0.02% of SUNHARBO-treated patients.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

P-glycoprotein (P-gp) substrates - Concomitant use of SUNHARBO increased the exposure to digoxin. For digoxin and sensitive P-gp substrates where minimal concentration changes may increase the risk of adverse reactions, follow the recommendation in their approved product labeling.

Concomitant use of SUNHARBO increased the exposure to digoxin. For digoxin and sensitive P-gp substrates where minimal concentration changes may increase the risk of adverse reactions, follow the recommendation in their approved product labeling. Combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers - Avoid concomitant use with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers, which decreases SUNHARBO exposure and may lead to loss of efficacy.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

There are risks to the mother associated with untreated non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or TIA and risk of bleeding in the mother and fetus or neonate associated with use of anticoagulants during pregnancy.

Lactation

Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with SUNHARBO and for 5 days after the last dose due to the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing infants, including bleeding.

Hepatic Impairment

Patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C) may have intrinsic coagulation abnormalities and use of SUNHARBO in these patients is not recommended.

For additional important risk and use information, please see the full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report side effects or quality complaints of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Bayer’s Stroke Franchise

Bayer is a leader in cardiovascular (CV) and cerebrovascular diseases, with a longstanding legacy of scientific innovation in the prevention and treatment of thrombotic conditions. Building on this heritage, Bayer is advancing innovative approaches to help address unmet needs in stroke, with a focus on the area of secondary stroke prevention and research into new pathways, including Factor XIa. Bayer aims to help shape the future of stroke care with products strategically positioned to help address critical unmet needs and drive significant long-term value. Bayer is working alongside the stroke community to better understand unmet needs and support patients and care partners across the stroke journey.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to support efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

References:

SUNHARBO® (asundexian) Prescribing Information. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; November 2026.

Contact for U.S. media inquiries:

Sarra Herzog, phone +1 862-460-8764

Email: sarra.herzog@bayer.com

Contact for investor inquiries:

Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704

Email: ir@bayer.com

www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team