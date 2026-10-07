Bambusa Therapeutics Appoints Jonathan I. Lieber as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran life sciences executive brings more than 30 years of financial, strategic and business experience to support Bambusa's continued growth and advancement of its pipeline

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. ("Bambusa Therapeutics" or "Bambusa"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation, today announced the appointment of Jonathan I. Lieber, M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to Bambusa at a pivotal stage in our growth," said Shanshan Xu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "Jon brings more than three decades of experience guiding biotechnology companies through clinical development, financing and strategic milestones, combining broad business expertise with hands-on operating leadership. His judgment, collaborative approach and understanding of what it takes to build an enduring company make him an exceptional addition to our team. As we rapidly advance our differentiated and diversified pipeline, Jon will be a key partner in shaping our strategy, strengthening our financial foundation and positioning Bambusa for long-term success."

Jon joins Bambusa from Rallybio Corporation, a publicly traded biotechnology company, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since February 2023. Prior to Rallybio, Mr. Lieber served as Chief Financial Officer of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), which was a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company, and as a Managing Director at Danforth Advisors (now Danforth Health), where he provided strategic and operational financial leadership to public and private life sciences companies. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Histogenics Corporation, Metamark Genetics, Repligen Corporation, Xcellerex and Altus Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Lieber began his career in investment banking at Salomon Brothers/Salomon Smith Barney and Cowen and Company/SG Cowen.

"What drew me to Bambusa was the combination of differentiated science, a strong and diversified pipeline, and a team with an exceptional record of execution," said Mr. Lieber. "This team brings together experience in drug development, strategic transactions and company building, with the conviction and urgency to turn promising science into clinical results. The breadth of the portfolio, the strength of the emerging clinical data and the pace of progress create a compelling foundation for growth. I am excited to partner with Shanshan and the team to build the organizational capabilities needed to realize Bambusa's ambition to become an industry leading immunology company."

Mr. Lieber also brings extensive board experience. He currently serves as a member of the boards of directors of Decoy Therapeutics, Inc., Mindwalk Holdings Corp. and Zola Therapeutics. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance from Boston University and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of next-generation, multi-targeting medicines designed to transform patient care across chronic immunology and inflammation diseases. We combine advanced protein engineering with half-life extension technology and high-concentration subcutaneous delivery to improve durability, convenience, and clinical differentiation. Bambusa's vision is to deliver transformative medicines for patients across every stage of life and help define the next era of I&I therapies.

BBT001 is a half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) and interleukin-31 (IL-31) with first-in-class potential. It is currently in development for atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

BBT002 is a half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and interleukin-5 (IL-5) with pipeline-in-a-molecule and first-in-class potential. It is currently in development for Type 2 inflammatory disorders including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

BBT003 and BBT004 are preclinical programs focused on gastroenterology and autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases, respectively.

For more information, visit www.bambusatx.com.

Media and Investor Contact

investors@bambusatx.com

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SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics