News
Drug Development
FDA
Manufacturing
Deals
Business
Job Trends
Cell and Gene Therapy
Cancer
Opinions
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Podcasts
Events
Jobs
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Reports
Career Advice
NextGen: Top Startups to Watch
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Advertise
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Submit an Event
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Manufacturing
Deals
Business
Job Trends
Cell and Gene Therapy
Cancer
Opinions
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Podcasts
Events
Jobs
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Reports
Career Advice
NextGen: Top Startups to Watch
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Advertise
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Submit an Event
Search Query
Submit Search
Bambusa Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Immunology and Inflammation
I&I Startup Bambusa Nabs $90M for Bispecific Antibodies
The company, helmed by BioNTech alums, is developing therapies aimed at dermatological, respiratory and gut-related indications.
February 14, 2025
·
1 min read
·
Dan Samorodnitsky
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces Highly Positive Healthy Volunteer Results and First Atopic Dermatitis Patient Dosed in Phase I Trial of BBT001
September 26, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT002, A Novel Platform-In-A-Molecule Bispecific Antibody for Broad I&I Conditions and U.S. FDA Clearance of IND Application for BBT001
May 30, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT001, a Novel Multi-Targeting, Half-Life Extended Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis and Other Inflammatory Skin Diseases
February 28, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Raises Approximately $90 Million in Series A Financing to Advance Next-generation Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation Diseases
February 17, 2025
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Inc. Announces Successful Series Seed Funding to Advance Innovative Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation
September 9, 2024
·
1 min read