Bambusa Therapeutics

NEWS
Immunology and Inflammation
I&I Startup Bambusa Nabs $90M for Bispecific Antibodies
The company, helmed by BioNTech alums, is developing therapies aimed at dermatological, respiratory and gut-related indications.
February 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces Highly Positive Healthy Volunteer Results and First Atopic Dermatitis Patient Dosed in Phase I Trial of BBT001
September 26, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT002, A Novel Platform-In-A-Molecule Bispecific Antibody for Broad I&I Conditions and U.S. FDA Clearance of IND Application for BBT001
May 30, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT001, a Novel Multi-Targeting, Half-Life Extended Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis and Other Inflammatory Skin Diseases
February 28, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Raises Approximately $90 Million in Series A Financing to Advance Next-generation Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation Diseases
February 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Bambusa Therapeutics Inc. Announces Successful Series Seed Funding to Advance Innovative Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation
September 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read