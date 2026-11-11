SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Operational and Financial Results on November 16, 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter after the market close on Monday, November 16, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 943905.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2142/54649, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 30, 2026, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 54649.

About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA® (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors
Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Colorado Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Zigzag upward arrow chart, financial progress, market growth,
Psychedelics
Update: Compass submits psilocybin depression drug for approval after stock wobbles
November 9, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business development and success concept, businessman standing backwards and looking forward with white arrow going up over fence, go to the goal of success on the opposite
Earnings
Sarepta’s new CEO confident in clinical execution as DMD competitors close in
November 6, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman looking arrow breaking through a wall. concept of financial market growth, success, financial growth, and profit stock illustration
Earnings
RevMed’s Rasonque shatters analyst estimates with $198M quarter
November 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong