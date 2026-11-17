Due to the pending merger with Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., the Company will not be holding an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced operational and financial results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q1 Fiscal 2027 Highlights

Net revenue increased 6.9% to $14.8 million versus $13.9 million in Q1 fiscal 2026.

EXXUA net revenue was $4.9 million, up 24.5% from $3.9 million in Q4 fiscal 2026. Total prescriptions increased 32.5% sequentially to 4,400 for the quarter, including a monthly high of approximately 1,650 in September 2026.

ADHD Portfolio net revenue was $7.7 million versus $13.2 million in Q1 fiscal 2026, primarily reflecting reduced promotional emphasis as commercial resources shifted toward EXXUA and generic competition.

Pediatric Portfolio net revenue was $2.2 million versus $0.7 million in Q1 fiscal 2026, primarily reflecting improved payer mix and lower returns.

Net loss was ($3.9) million, including a $0.3 million derivative warrant liabilities gain, compared to net income of $2.0 million in Q1 fiscal 2026, which included a $3.8 million derivative warrant liabilities gain.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.6) million compared to ($0.6) million in Q1 fiscal 2026, primarily reflecting continued EXXUA commercialization investments.

Cash and cash equivalents were $25.5 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2026.

Pending Merger

On November 16, 2026, Aytu announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ("Rosemont"), pursuant to which Rosemont would acquire Aytu through a cash tender offer for $2.70 per share, followed by a merger, representing total consideration of approximately $56 million on a fully-diluted basis, calculated using the treasury stock method. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Aytu common stock.

Management Discussion

"Our first quarter performance was driven by growth in EXXUA, with net revenue increasing to $4.9 million and total prescriptions growing to 4,400 for the quarter, up approximately 33% sequentially from the June quarter," commented Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu. "We look forward to continuing to support patients living with major depressive disorder."

"Today, we announced that Aytu has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Rosemont for $2.70 per share in cash. This agreement with Rosemont reflects the work our team has done to build our CNS and pediatric portfolio and earn the trust of the patients and healthcare providers we serve. We see a strong strategic fit between our portfolio and Rosemont's experience developing and commercializing specialty medicines. Importantly, we believe the transaction delivers compelling value to our shareholders and that, together, we can help more patients get the treatment they need," Disbrow concluded.

Net Revenue by Product Portfolio

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (in thousands) EXXUA $ 4,900 $ - ADHD Portfolio 7,737 13,156 Pediatric Portfolio 2,205 715 Other* - 17 Total net revenue $ 14,842 $ 13,888

_______________

* Other includes discontinued or deprioritized products.

Q1 Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 increased 6.9% to $14.8 million, compared to $13.9 million for the prior-year period.

EXXUA net revenue was $4.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. There was no EXXUA revenue in the prior-year quarter. EXXUA revenue reflects product sales into the distribution channel and gross-to-net estimates.

The ADHD Portfolio net revenue was $7.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflected reduced promotional emphasis as commercial resources shifted toward EXXUA and generic competition for Adzenys XR-ODT®.

The Pediatric Portfolio net revenue was $2.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase primarily reflected improved payer mix and lower returns, particularly within the multivitamin product line.

Gross profit was $9.4 million, or 63.6% of net revenue, compared to $9.2 million, or 66.1% of net revenue, in the prior-year period. The increase in gross profit reflected higher net revenue, partially offset by increased royalty expense, primarily related to EXXUA. Inventory write-downs were approximately $0.4 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior-year period. Excluding amortization of intangible assets, operating expenses were $12.6 million, compared to $10.2 million. The increase primarily reflected higher labor and travel costs supporting EXXUA commercialization, higher legal costs, including legal and consulting expenses incurred in connection with the pending merger, and a cancellation charge incurred with a contract manufacturing organization, partially offset by lower health insurance premiums and lower processing costs and redemption fees.

Net loss was ($3.9) million, or ($0.20) per share on both a basic and diluted basis, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.21 per share basic, in the prior-year period. Diluted loss per share for the prior-year period was ($0.08) due to the required adjustment to the earnings numerator associated with certain liability-classified warrants. The current and prior-year quarters included non-cash derivative warrant liabilities gains of $0.3 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.6) million, compared to ($0.6) million in the prior-year period. The change primarily reflected continued investments in EXXUA commercialization. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is included below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $25.5 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2026. Net cash used in operating activities was $0.3 million, compared to $0.6 million in the prior-year period. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.5 million, primarily for debt repayments.

Conference Call Details

Due to the pending merger with Rosemont, the Company will not be holding an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA® (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EXXUA

EXXUA is a novel oral selective serotonin 5-HT1A receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AND BEHAVIORS

Antidepressants increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. EXXUA is not approved for use in pediatric patients.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

EXXUA is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

Important Recommendations Prior to Initiating and During Treatment with EXXUA

Electrocardiogram and Electrolyte Monitoring

Correct electrolyte abnormalities prior to initiating EXXUA. In patients with electrolyte abnormalities, or who are receiving diuretics or glucocorticoids, or who have a history of hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia, also monitor electrolytes during dose titration and periodically during treatment with EXXUA.

Perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) prior to initiating EXXUA, during dosage titration, and periodically during treatment. Do not initiate EXXUA if QTc is > 450 msec at baseline. Monitor ECGs more frequently if EXXUA is used:

concomitantly with drugs known to prolong the QT interval

in patients who develop QTc ≥ 450 msec during treatment

in patients with a significant risk of developing torsade de pointes

Do not escalate the EXXUA dosage if the QTcF is > 450 msec.

Bipolar Disorder, Mania, and Hypomania Screening

Screen patients for a personal or family history of bipolar disorder, mania, or hypomania prior to initiating treatment with EXXUA.

Important Administration Instructions

Take EXXUA orally with food at approximately the same time each day. Swallow tablets whole. Do not split, crush, or chew EXXUA.

Recommended Dosage

The recommended starting dosage of EXXUA is 18.2 mg once daily. Based on clinical response and tolerability, the dosage may be increased to 36.3 mg orally once daily on Day 4 and further titrated to 54.5 mg orally once daily after Day 7 and to 72.6 mg orally once daily after an additional week. The maximum recommended daily dosage of EXXUA is 72.6 mg once daily.

Dosage Recommendations in Geriatric Patients

The recommended starting dosage of EXXUA in geriatric patients is 18.2 mg orally once daily. Based on clinical response and tolerability, the dosage may be increased to maximum recommended dosage of 36.3 mg orally once daily after Day 7.

Recommended Dosage in Patients with Renal Impairment

The recommended starting dosage of EXXUA in patients with creatinine clearance < 50 mL/min is 18.2 mg orally once daily. Based on clinical response and tolerability, the dosage may be increased to the maximum recommended dosage of 36.3 mg orally once daily after Day 7. The recommended dosage in patients with creatinine clearance ≥ 50 mL/min is the same as in patients with normal renal function.

Recommended Dosage in Patients with Hepatic Impairment

The recommended starting dose of EXXUA in patients with moderate (Child-Pugh B) hepatic impairment is 18.2 mg once daily. Based on clinical response and tolerability, the dosage may be increased to the maximum recommended dosage of 36.3 mg orally once daily after Day 7. EXXUA is contraindicated in patients with severe (Child-Pugh C) hepatic impairment. The recommended dosage in patients with mild (Child-Pugh A) hepatic impairment is the same as patients with normal hepatic function.

Dosage Modifications for Concomitant Use with CYP3A4 Inhibitors

Reduce the EXXUA dose by 50% when used concomitantly with a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. EXXUA is contraindicated in patients receiving strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Switching a Patient to or from a Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI) Antidepressant

At least 14 days must elapse between discontinuation of an MAOI intended to treat depression and initiation of therapy with EXXUA. Conversely, at least 14 days must be allowed after stopping EXXUA before starting an MAOI antidepressant.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

EXXUA is contraindicated in patients:

with known hypersensitivity to gepirone or components of EXXUA.

with prolonged QTc interval > 450 msec at baseline.

with congenital long QT syndrome.

receiving concomitant strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

with severe hepatic impairment.

taking, or within 14 days of stopping, MAOIs due to the risk of serious and possibly fatal drug interactions, including hypertensive crisis and serotonin syndrome. Starting EXXUA in a patient treated with reversible MAOIs such as linezolid or intravenous methylene blue is also contraindicated.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviors in Adolescents and Young Adults

In pooled analyses of placebo-controlled trials of antidepressant drugs (SSRIs and other antidepressant classes) that included approximately 77,000 adult patients, and 4,500 pediatric patients, the incidence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in antidepressant-treated patients aged 24 years and younger was greater than in placebo-treated patients.

There was considerable variation in risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among drugs, but there was an increased risk identified in young patients for most drugs studied. There were differences in absolute risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors across the different indications, with the highest incidence in patients with MDD.

*EXXUA is not approved for use in pediatric patients.

Monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, especially during the initial few months of drug therapy, and at times of dosage changes. Counsel family members or caregivers of patients to monitor for changes in behavior and to alert the healthcare provider. Consider changing the therapeutic regimen, including possibly discontinuing EXXUA, in patients whose depression is persistently worse, or who are experiencing emergent suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

QT Prolongation

EXXUA prolongs the QTc interval.

EXXUA is contraindicated in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with severe hepatic impairment or in patients receiving concomitant strong CYP3A4 inhibitors as they increase EXXUA plasma concentrations.

Do not initiate EXXUA if QTc is > 450 msec at baseline.

Correct electrolyte abnormalities prior to EXXUA initiation. In patients with electrolyte abnormalities, or who are receiving diuretics or glucocorticoids, or who have a history of hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia, also monitor electrolytes during dose titration and periodically during treatment with EXXUA.

Perform an ECG prior to EXXUA initiation, during dosage titration, and periodically during treatment. Monitor patients with ECGs more frequently: If EXXUA is used concomitantly with drugs known to prolong the QT interval. In patients who develop QTc ≥ 450 msec during treatment with EXXUA. Do not escalate the EXXUA dosage if QTcF is > 450 msec. In patients with a significant risk of developing torsade de pointes, including those with uncontrolled or significant cardiac disease, recent myocardial infarction, heart failure, unstable angina, bradyarrhythmias, uncontrolled hypertension, high degree atrioventricular block, severe aortic stenosis, or uncontrolled hypothyroidism.

Reduce the EXXUA dosage when used concomitantly with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors, as they may increase EXXUA concentrations.

Serotonin Syndrome

Concomitant use of EXXUA with SSRIs or tricyclic antidepressants may cause serotonin syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition with changes including altered mental status, hypertension, restlessness, myoclonus, hyperthermia, hyperreflexia, diaphoresis, shivering, and tremor. The concomitant use of EXXUA with MAOIs is contraindicated. In addition, do not initiate EXXUA in a patient being treated with MAOIs such as linezolid or intravenous methylene blue. If it is necessary to initiate treatment with an MAOI such as linezolid or intravenous methylene blue in a patient taking EXXUA discontinue EXXUA before initiating treatment with the MAOI.

If concomitant use of EXXUA with other serotonergic drugs is clinically warranted, inform patients of the increased risk for serotonin syndrome and monitor for symptoms. Discontinue EXXUA and/or concomitant serotonergic drug immediately if the above symptoms occur and initiate supportive symptomatic treatment.

Activation of Mania or Hypomania

Antidepressant treatment can precipitate a manic, mixed, or hypomanic manic episode. The risk appears to be increased in patients with bipolar disorder or who have risk factors for bipolar disorder. Prior to initiating treatment with EXXUA, screen patients for a history of bipolar disorder and the presence of risk factors for bipolar disorder (e.g., family history of bipolar disorder, suicide, or depression). EXXUA is not approved for use in treating bipolar depression.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence of ≥5% and at least twice incidence of placebo) were dizziness, nausea, insomnia, abdominal pain, and dyspepsia.

The following adverse reactions are discussed in greater detail in other sections of the labeling:

Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviors in Adolescents and Young Adults

QT Prolongation

Serotonin Syndrome

Activation of Mania or Hypomania

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Aytu BioPharma at 1-855-298-8246 or http://www.exxua.com or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

The background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage for the indicated population is unknown. In the U.S. general population, the estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage in clinically recognized pregnancies is 2 to 4% and 15 to 20%, respectively.

There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to antidepressants, including EXXUA, during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients by calling the National Pregnancy Registry for Antidepressants at 1-866-961-2388 or visiting online at https://womensmentalhealth.org/research/pregnancyregistry/antidepressants/.

Lactation

There is no data on the presence of gepirone in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Gepirone is present in rat milk. When a drug is present in animal milk, it is likely that the drug will be present in human milk. There are reports of breastfed infants exposed to other serotonergic antidepressants experiencing irritability, restlessness, excessive somnolence, decreased feeding, and weight loss. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for EXXUA and any adverse effects on the breastfed infant from EXXUA or from the underlying maternal condition.

OVERDOSAGE

In clinical studies, cases of acute ingestions up to 454 mg (6.25 times the maximum recommended dose) of EXXUA alone or in combination with other drugs, were reported. Signs and symptoms reported with overdose of EXXUA at doses up to 454 mg included vomiting and transient incomplete bundle branch block; an unknown dose of EXXUA produced altered level of consciousness and a 60-second convulsion. No specific antidotes for EXXUA are known. Consider contacting the Poison Help line (1-800-222-1222) or a medical toxicologist for additional overdose management recommendations.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for EXXUA.

Footnote 1

Aytu uses the term Adjusted EBITDA, which is a term not defined under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company uses this term because it is a widely accepted financial indicator utilized to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, other income, net, and derivative warrant liabilities (gain) loss. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful supplemental information about the Company's operating performance by excluding certain non-cash and non-operating items. The Company's method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that net (loss) income is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. See below for a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: the Company's overall financial and operational performance, potential adverse changes to the Company's financial position or its business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of the Company to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of its products, its partners performing their required activities, its anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaborations, and the proposed acquisition of the Company by Rosemont, including the anticipated timing and consummation of the tender offer and merger, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the transaction, and the possibility that the transaction may be delayed or may not be completed at all. The Company also refers you to the risks described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and in the other reports and documents it files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer for the outstanding shares of Aytu common stock described in this press release has not yet commenced. This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Aytu. The solicitation and the offer to buy shares of Aytu common stock will be made only pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and related documents, that Rosemont and its acquisition subsidiary intend to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, Aytu will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS REGARDING THE TENDER OFFER AND THE PENDING MERGER FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER AND THE PENDING MERGER.

Investors and security holders of the Company are or will be able to obtain these documents (when they are available) free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or free of charge from the Company on its website at www.aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 14,842 $ 13,888 Cost of goods sold 5,405 4,702 Gross profit 9,437 9,186 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 6,620 5,322 General and administrative 5,985 4,924 Amortization of intangible assets 761 444 Total operating expenses 13,366 10,690 Loss from operations (3,929 ) (1,504 ) Other income, net 180 201 Interest expense (408 ) (516 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain 276 3,784 Total other income (expense), net 48 3,469 (Loss) income before income tax expense (3,881 ) 1,965 Income tax (expense) benefit - - Net (loss) income $ (3,881 ) $ 1,965 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 19,325,285 9,441,073 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 19,325,285 19,476,635 Net (loss) income per share: Basic - net (loss) income $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 Diluted - net (loss) income $ (0.20 ) $ (0.08 )

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,494 $ 26,308 Accounts receivable, net 20,333 22,779 Inventories 6,023 6,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,314 5,814 Total current assets 57,164 61,761 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 353 385 Operating lease right-of-use assets 802 857 Intangible assets, net 40,316 41,403 Other non-current assets 535 601 Total non-current assets 42,006 43,246 Total assets $ 99,170 $ 105,007 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,507 $ 11,284 Accrued liabilities 33,707 35,205 Revolving credit facility 6,000 6,074 Current portion of debt 1,857 1,857 Other current liabilities 258 239 Total current liabilities 53,329 54,659 Non-current liabilities: Debt, net of current portion 8,652 9,101 Derivative warrant liabilities 923 1,199 Other non-current liabilities 4,702 4,774 Total non-current liabilities 14,277 15,074 Total liabilities 67,606 69,733 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,868,208 and 10,728,208 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 383,231 383,060 Accumulated deficit (351,668 ) (347,787 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,564 35,274 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 99,170 $ 105,007

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (3,881 ) $ 1,965 Interest expense 408 516 Depreciation and amortization 1,119 803 Stock-based compensation expense 171 114 Other income, net (180 ) (201 ) Derivative warrant liabilities gain (276 ) (3,784 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (2,639 ) $ (587 )

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire