Avanzanite Bioscience Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Abdel Omari’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer strengthens Avanzanite’s financial leadership, driving expansion into 26 European countries and fostering new partnerships

Mr. Omari’s exceptional financial leadership within the pharmaceutical industry will be pivotal as Avanzanite pioneers a ground-breaking go-to-market model for orphan medicines in Europe

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovation--Avanzanite Bioscience B.V., a pioneering commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company advancing life-changing medicines for rare disease patients across Europe, announces today the appointment of Abdelghani (Abdel) Omari as its first-ever Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This milestone appointment further strengthens the company’s leadership team and management board as Avanzanite continues its expansion in Europe and prepares for an exciting future of strategic growth and new partnerships.









Mr. Omari brings over 20 years of distinguished financial leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as CFO at Proteome Sciences plc and Paion AG where he successfully secured more than €150mln in financing and played a pivotal role in establishing key commercial infrastructure across Europe. Earlier in this career, he developed his expertise at KPMG.

“We are thrilled to welcome Abdel to our leadership team, which we proudly consider our ‘Champions League’,” said Adam Plich, Founder and CEO of Avanzanite. “His appointment marks the second executive hire this year, reinforcing our commitment to building a world-class leadership team.” Plich added, “I have complete confidence in Abdel’s exceptional financial expertise which will be crucial as we are rolling out our innovative go-to-market model to commercialize and deliver orphan medicines to patients across Europe.”

As CFO, Mr. Omari will oversee all fiscal operations at Avanzanite, focusing on optimizing resources, instilling financial discipline, and executing capital raises to support Avanzanite’s rapid growth and strategic partnerships.

“It is a great privilege to join Avanzanite and support its mission to address unmet needs of rare disease patients,” said Mr. Omari. “With its highly dedicated team and impressive progress in bringing life-changing medicines to patients across Europe, I look forward to strengthening Avanzanite’s financial operations and contributing to the company’s next phase of growth, especially as we expand into new pan-European partnerships.”

Mr. Omari will be based at Avanzanite’s second headquarters in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

In 2024, Avanzanite continued its growth in the European orphan drug market, reaching over 120 patients across 12 countries and generating revenue in six. With two authorized medicinal products in its portfolio, the company is poised to expand into 26 European countries and extend its reach to 32 countries while rolling out its new go-to-market model and broadening its product portfolio in the near future.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

At Avanzanite Bioscience, we see boundless untapped potential in healthcare, particularly for underserved patient populations and overlooked European markets. Our mission is to unlock this potential by bringing life-changing treatments to those who need them most. We are committed to ensuring that no patient facing a debilitating rare disease is left behind. Through the acquisition, licensing, and distribution of approved or late-stage medicines for rare diseases, we navigate the complexities of European commercialization, ensuring that vital therapies reach the right markets and patient communities. In doing so, we are redefining the future of orphan medicine commercialization and distribution across Europe.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Avanzanite operates across Europe, with an established infrastructure dedicated to serving patients and partners alike.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

