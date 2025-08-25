SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Biotech Finally Has an IPO After Months-Long Freeze

August 25, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Blue clock is melting on the black background. Time is running out concept 3D render 3D illustration

iStock, Brankospejs

LB Pharma will test the IPO market to seek funding for a Phase III-ready schizophrenia asset.

The biotech IPO freeze has finally thawed. LB Pharma, a biotech developing therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, is planning an initial public offering.

LB filed the paperwork Friday, seeking the standard $100 million raise for now. Pricing has not yet been disclosed.

The biotech will use the proceeds from the raise to support the entry of lead asset LB-102 into Phase III testing for schizophrenia. This trial could support a regulatory filing for market approval. Additional cash would go toward clinical trials for the drug in bipolar depression.

LB had $14.2 million in cash on hand as of the end of June, which was enough to run operations for the next 12 months, according to the IPO paperwork.

The biotech sector has not seen an IPO in six months. The market has remained frozen amid broader macro pressures and the performance of companies in the years prior. A few biotechs went out earlier in the year but their shares have tumbled, such as Aardvark Therapeutics, which is down -38% since its debut.

With the capital markets off limits, biotechs have been struggling to survive and pursuing alternative funding mechanisms like royalty financings, private equity and special purpose acquisitions company deals.

IPO Startups Neuroscience
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: White House/
Tariffs
Trump Administration Settles on 15% Generic Drug Tariff Rate for EU
August 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Minimal Clip Art Collage. Pop Vector Design Composition with bright bold geometric shapes, halftone objects for ad, animation etc
Approvals
Ionis Wins Approval For First RNA-Targeted Prophylactic for Rare Swelling Disease
August 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Human hand holding megaphones and spreading fake news. Concept of information, creativity, social issues, rumors. Copy space for ad
Regulatory
After Court Win, Vanda Asks Makary To Review ‘Unacceptable’ Approval of Rival Generics
August 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Regulatory
Krystal Cuts Melanoma Study of Viral Immunotherapy as FDA ‘Uncertainty’ Muddies Approval Pathway
August 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac