The affiliation connects Panama with a U.S.-based certification network and creates a platform for professional education and collaboration across borders.

PANAMA CITY, Panama--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AABB--Auragens announced its appointment as the Panama Chapter affiliate of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM) and the American Board of Longevity Medicine (ABLM). Dr. Christian Diaz, Auragens’ Medical Director, will serve as the affiliate representative in Panama.

Auragens will help advance education in regenerative and longevity medicine in Panama and support eligible professionals interested in pursuing the boards’ certification pathways. The affiliation also creates a point of connection for U.S. and international clinicians to exchange perspectives on the evidence behind emerging therapies and how to communicate that evidence to patients.

“I’m proud to represent Auragens as the Panama Chapter affiliate of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine and the American Board of Longevity Medicine,” said Dr. Christian Diaz. “We have an opportunity to expand access to professional education here in Panama and bring our colleagues into closer conversation with physicians in the United States and around the world.” Continues Dr. Diaz, “What matters to me is what physicians take back to their patients—a clearer understanding of where the evidence is strong, where questions remain, and what that means for the decisions they make together.”

ABRM lists Dr. Diaz and Auragens in its international affiliate directory. The Panama affiliation gives local professionals a point of contact within that network and gives U.S. and international peers a counterpart in Panama for educational collaboration.

“Panama is where our clinical, laboratory and research teams work together every day,” said Dr. Dan Briggs, President and CEO of Auragens. “This affiliation gives us a way to share what we’ve learned and learn from colleagues in the United States and around the world. We expect this exchange to make it easier for physicians to answer the questions patients are already asking about the evidence, the uncertainties and what they can reasonably expect.”

About Auragens – Auragens is a complete regenerative medicine platform specializing in the field of stem cell treatments, research, and development. Auragens operates their own FDA Registered laboratory onsite and are AABB Accredited, ISO certified, and follow all cGMP guidelines and FDA related regulations for safety. Treatments are provided at their private state-of-the-art facility in Panama City, Panama and spans the entire 48th floor of a Class A office building in the Beverly Hills of Panama City, known as Punta Pacifica. All science and medicine is overseen by a team of doctors hailing from universities such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Notre Dame among others. Published in numerous journals, two-time recipient of Stem Cell Treatment Center of the Year, as well as, Medical Researcher of the Year and Business of the Year, Auragens is leading in cutting edge Regenerative Medicine with a goal of making their treatments a Standard of Care and available to all in need.

About the American Board of Regenerative Medicine – The American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM) is a U.S.-based organization that sets eligibility and examination standards for its certification programs in regenerative medicine. Its certification process assesses knowledge of the basic and clinical sciences that inform the field. Through its international affiliate network, ABRM offers certification pathways to eligible physicians outside the United States.

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