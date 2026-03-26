Beyond Buzzwords in Longevity Investing

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Sergey Jakimov, managing partner at LongeVC and Artem Trotsyuk, operating partner, US, LongeVC. We speak about how developers in the longevity space should stop chasing aging as an abstract target and concentrate on specific mechanisms that can clearly tackle age-related conditions.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Sergey Jakimov, managing partner at LongeVC and Artem Trotsyuk, operating partner, US, LongeVC. We discuss how the goal to increase lifespan in drug development should focus on specific targets that address specific, age-related diseases.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Sergey Jakimov, Managing Partner, LongeVC
Artem Trotsyuk, Operating Partner-US, LongeVC
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.