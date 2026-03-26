Beyond Buzzwords in Longevity Investing

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Sergey Jakimov, managing partner at LongeVC and Artem Trotsyuk, operating partner, US, LongeVC. We discuss how the goal to increase lifespan in drug development should focus on specific targets that address specific, age-related diseases.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Sergey Jakimov, Managing Partner, LongeVC

Artem Trotsyuk, Operating Partner-US, LongeVC

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.