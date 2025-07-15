SUBSCRIBE
Longevity

Startups
Six Startups Changing The Way We Age
Armed with the latest biological knowledge and cutting-edge computational techniques—and, of course, investor dollars—these six biotechs are playing in the largely underappreciated longevity space, developing therapies that may improve the quality of aging.
July 9, 2025
Tristan Manalac
Startups
Longevity Biotechs Strive for Better Aging—Not Just Life Extension
The industry sector focused on aging is only about 10 years old, but acting on what scientists already know, a new crop of biotechs, backed by investors, are taking a disease-centric approach to extending the human lifespan.
July 9, 2025
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Longevity Biotech Takes Root on Nasdaq With $180M SPAC Deal
Minovia’s lead product is MNV-201, an autologous hematopoietic stem cell product that is enriched with allogeneic mitochondria.
June 26, 2025
Annalee Armstrong
PRESS RELEASES
Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. and the Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science, Leading Experts on the Okinawa “Blue Zone”, Announce a Plan to Study Tissue Levels of the Human Klotho Gene and Protein in the World’s Longest-Lived Population
June 24, 2025
Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform
June 2, 2025
Matter Bio Announces Landmark Collaboration to Decode Exceptional Longevity at Unprecedented Scale
April 24, 2025
Astronauts’ Health During Space Missions: Nichi BRITE and Neu REFIX Beta Glucans Could Benefit by Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio, IL-6 Control, the Immune Biomarkers of Aging and Longevity
March 17, 2025
Jupiter Neurosciences and Aquanova AG Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Longevity and Healthspan Products
March 4, 2025
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Breakthrough: Telomir-1 Reverses Calcium Dysregulation, the Hidden Driver of Aging and Disease, in Multiple Human Cell Lines
February 26, 2025
Marius Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Corporate Website and Announces Longevity & Endocrinology Advisory Boards
February 24, 2025
AgelessRx Expands Offerings to Include Oral GLP-1 Drops to Advance Metabolic Health and Longevity Science
February 5, 2025
Pritikin Longevity Center Announces New President & Enhanced Programming in 2025 To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
January 8, 2025
