AccPCC Platform integrates early R&D and CMC strategy, nonclinical evaluation and early clinical translational strategy to streamline the path to preclinical candidate selection.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a biologics-focused Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today announced the official launch of AccPCC (Accelerated PCC Platform), its Integrated R&D Acceleration Service Platform, designed to streamline early development and shorten the time to preclinical candidate (PCC) selection.

The growing diversity of biologics and bioconjugates creates a need for specialized expertise across multiple disciplines. Selecting candidates for further development requires close consideration of developability, pharmacology and clinical relevance with downstream manufacturing and clinical requirements in mind.

AccPCC integrates the complementary strengths of AsymBio, Yugen MedTech, and Asymchem Clinical (Clin-nov) into a single, coordinated service offering. The teams collaborate on project planning and cross-functional study design under unified project management, with services tailored to each program's development needs.

AsymBio supports lead optimization through candidate molecule preparation, developability assessment and early chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) strategy. Yugen MedTech provides nonclinical expertise in pharmacology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), bioanalysis and early toxicology. Asymchem Clinical (Clin-nov) contributes translational medicine and clinical pharmacology expertise, using nonclinical findings to inform biomarker strategies, patient selection and first-in-human study planning.

"Biotech companies advancing early-stage programs need access to specialized expertise across multiple disciplines, often before they have built those capabilities internally," said Rui Yang, CEO of AsymBio. "Bringing that expertise together at the planning stage allows CMC and clinical requirements to inform the work supporting PCC selection. With AccPCC, we aim to help clients prepare for the next stage of development while reducing the coordination burden on their teams."

AccPCC provides development support without undertaking target discovery or molecular design on behalf of clients. Clients retain control of candidate selection and program decisions, as well as 100% ownership of their project IP, data and all R&D results generated through the platform.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. AsymBio delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage development and process development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into novel drug conjugates (NDCs), including RDCs, AOCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics, including monoclonal, bispecific and multispecific antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics, including fusion proteins and recombinant proteins.

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Business inquiries: MKT@asymchem.com.cn

About Yugen MedTech

Founded in 2020 as a member of Asymchem Group, Yugen MedTech is a science-driven CRO providing one-stop laboratory services for innovative drugs from preclinical to clinical stages, including early rapid screening, nonclinical pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology studies, as well as clinical bioanalysis.

For more information, visit https://en.yugenmed.com/.

About Clin-nov

Asymchem Clinical (Clin-nov) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asymchem Group. Together with Asymchem, a world-leading CDMO with over 25 years of experience, we offer End-to-End Service from discovery through commercialization.

We are a global, full-service CRO providing customized regulatory and clinical services from early development through post-marketing. As a member of AlCROs, a global consortium of CROs, we have capacity to provide clinical research services on a global scale.

For more information, visit www.clin-nov.com.

Compliance Notes

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. AsymBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Non-Solicitation Statement: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities.

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SOURCE AsymBio