Artelo Biosciences Provides Business Update and Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Continued Progress Across Pipeline Supports Expanded Therapeutic Opportunities

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, obesity, dermatologic, ophthalmic, and neurological conditions, today provided a business update and announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Business Highlights

ART27.13:

Expanding Development Opportunities in Obesity: New nonclinical findings demonstrated approximately 20% weight loss with ART27.13 monotherapy, comparable to semaglutide, and approximately 40% weight loss when combined with semaglutide in a diet-induced obesity animal model. The combination also further improved oral glucose tolerance and increased bone mineral density, effects not observed in any other treatment group. The results support ART27.13’s potential as a treatment for obesity, both independently and in combination with GLP-1 therapies, expanding beyond cancer supportive care towards a total weight management solution.

New nonclinical findings demonstrated approximately 20% weight loss with ART27.13 monotherapy, comparable to semaglutide, and approximately 40% weight loss when combined with semaglutide in a diet-induced obesity animal model. The combination also further improved oral glucose tolerance and increased bone mineral density, effects not observed in any other treatment group. The results support ART27.13’s potential as a treatment for obesity, both independently and in combination with GLP-1 therapies, expanding beyond cancer supportive care towards a total weight management solution. Strengthening Intellectual Property and Clinical Potential: Artelo filed a provisional patent application covering ART27.13 for obesity and combination use with GLP-1 receptor agonists. Artelo also received Notices of Allowance in the U.S. and Japan for patent claims covering the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13. The U.S. patent, once issued, is expected to extend protection through 2041. The Company continues to pursue multiple indications, supported by previously reported Phase 2 CAReS interim findings demonstrating improvements in body weight, lean body mass and physical activity in patients experiencing cancer-related anorexia and weight loss.

Artelo filed a provisional patent application covering ART27.13 for obesity and combination use with GLP-1 receptor agonists. Artelo also received Notices of Allowance in the U.S. and Japan for patent claims covering the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13. The U.S. patent, once issued, is expected to extend protection through 2041. The Company continues to pursue multiple indications, supported by previously reported Phase 2 CAReS interim findings demonstrating improvements in body weight, lean body mass and physical activity in patients experiencing cancer-related anorexia and weight loss. Second Phase 2 Study Initiated in Glaucoma: Enrollment is already underway for the investigator-led DREAM trial, a Phase 2 study evaluating whether oral daily treatment with ART27.13 can lower intraocular pressure in people with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.





ART26.12:

Advancing First-in-Human FABP5 Inhibitor for Non-Opioid Pain Treatment: Plans for ART26.12, the first selective fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor evaluated in humans, anticipate a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026. Previously reported single ascending dose results demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, predictable pharmacokinetics and exposure levels supporting further clinical development.

Plans for ART26.12, the first selective fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor evaluated in humans, anticipate a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026. Previously reported single ascending dose results demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, predictable pharmacokinetics and exposure levels supporting further clinical development. Strengthening Scientific Evidence and Industry Engagement: Artelo presented ART26.12 data at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2026 World Congress on Pain and at BIO-Europe 2026, highlighting its differentiated mechanism of action and potential to address significant unmet needs in chronic pain. Reported nonclinical findings indicate ART26.12's potential across multiple pain indications, including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord injury and osteoarthritis, where it achieved pain relief levels comparable to naproxen with significantly less gastric tissue damage.





“We are gratified that our programs are moving closer to key clinical milestones and revealing new development opportunities,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our immediate priority is advancing ART26.12 into its next stage of clinical testing, where we aim to amplify the encouraging results observed to date. At the same time, the expanding potential of ART27.13 is generating opportunities with potential strategic partners in significant new therapeutic markets.”

Q3 2026 Financial Results

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Research and development expenses were $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net Loss: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net loss was $1.8 million, or $3.19 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net loss was $1.8 million, or $3.19 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Cash and Investments: Cash totaled $4.4 million as of September 30, 2026.





About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in obesity, anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial expertise to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth or partnering opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital in the future; the inherent uncertainties of preclinical and clinical research, including the possibility that results observed in nonclinical animal models may not be predictive of, or replicated in, human clinical trials; the uncertainty of patent protection and the potential for intellectual property challenges; the highly competitive nature of the pharmaceutical industry, including the market for pain therapeutics; the risk that third-party market projections may not materialize or that the Company may not be able to participate in projected market opportunities; the timing, content and availability of the Company’s presentation at the IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain; and our ability to enter into partnering or licensing arrangements on acceptable terms, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com