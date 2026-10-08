Araceli Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks Bring Cellular Imaging at Scale to Nebula’s Lab-in-the-Loop

The Endeavor® adds the fastest high-content cellular data generation to Ginkgo's around-the-clock research

PORTLAND, Ore. and BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Araceli Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced the integration of Araceli's Endeavor® high-content imaging instrument into Nebula, Ginkgo's autonomous lab in Boston. The Endeavor, the world's fastest high-content imaging system, brings cellular imaging with real-time analysis to Nebula's existing technologies, giving researchers the large, curated datasets needed to train and validate drug discovery AI models.

Nebula is built on Ginkgo's Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs). Each RAC is a modular unit that combines robotic arms, automated sample transport, and unified control software, so instruments can be added or rearranged as workflows change. Every day, dozens of scientists use the 100+ RACs on Nebula for real research, submitting protocols and getting their data the next day. Nebula does the work of many scientists autonomously and in parallel, running day and night and using around a third of the space as a traditional lab bench would need for the same work. .

Imaging a 1536-well plate in under four minutes, the Endeavor is integrated into Nebula's RAC-based system and runs continuously alongside its always-on experiments. With Araceli's ClaireRT™ software, the Endeavor analyzes every well as the image is captured. When a well falls outside defined criteria, the system can alert operators or Nebula, or halt imaging so issues are addressed before the experiment continues.

"The next generation of AI in drug discovery needs a completely different scale of biological data," said Matt Beaudet, President and CEO of Araceli Biosciences. "The lab itself is changing. It now generates cellular data, interprets what it sees, and responds in real time. Ginkgo is doing that with Nebula, and Araceli brings high content imaging and real-time analysis into that loop at massive scale."

"An autonomous lab gets more valuable every time you add a best-in-class instrument to it," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "With your own autonomous lab, any of your scientists can access the Endeavor's best-in-class high-content imaging and connect it effortlessly to all of your other instruments. That's what you get with an autonomous lab: the best tools in biology, connected into one system on the same software, running your experiments 24/7."

About Araceli Biosciences: Araceli Biosciences develops the world's fastest high-content imaging instruments and AI-powered analysis software for automated, AI-driven labs. Its integrated solutions deliver real-time cellular insights that let automated workflows check quality and make decisions at every stage of an experiment, helping biotech and pharma organizations scale discovery faster and with greater confidence. Learn more at aracelibio.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks: Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "cloud lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgo.bio or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.Ginkgo Bioworks develops autonomous laboratory infrastructure and biological data generation services to make experimental science more scalable and accessible. Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks: This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's autonomous labs. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our platform programs and assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith, (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies, including potential adverse effects from the U.S. government shutdown, (xiv) our ability to scale, expand the capacity of, and continue to develop the capabilities of our autonomous lab (including Nebula) on the timelines and to the extent we anticipate, (xv) the pace and degree to which autonomous laboratory infrastructure is adopted by, and displaces manual laboratory work in, the broader life sciences and industrial biotechnology markets, (xvi) the actual size, composition and growth of the addressable markets we target, which may differ materially from our estimates, (xvii) our ability to integrate our autonomous lab platform with third-party artificial intelligence models and other technologies, and the rate of development and adoption of such technologies, and (xviii) our ability to maintain and expand strategic partnerships and customer relationships, including those with named partners referenced in this announcement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2026, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Araceli Biosciences Investor and Media Contact: corporaterelations@aracelibio.com

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SOURCE Araceli Biosciences