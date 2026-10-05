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Press Releases

Aprea Therapeutics to Present at October 2026 Conferences

October 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

Company to participate in 2026 Maxim Growth Summit (October 14) and Regional Biotechnology Conference (October 15)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that Oren Gilad PhD, President and CEO, will participate in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, to take place October 12-14 in New York City and the Regional Biotechnology Conference, to take place October 15 in Doylestown, PA.

Maxim Growth Summit

Date and Time:Wednesday, October 14, 9am ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Location:Hard Rock Hotel, New York City
  

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on demand to registered conference attendees. For more information and a complete agenda, please refer to https://www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

If you would like to arrange a 1on1 meeting with Aprea management during the conference, please contact your Maxim representative.

Regional Biotechnology Conference 2026

Date and Time:Thursday, October 15, 9am – 12noon ET
Format:Panel Discussions
Location:Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center
 3805 Old Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902
  

For more information and a complete agenda, please refer to https://pabiocenter.org/pabc-calendar/.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea is a clinical-stage precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined cancers. The Company is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sean Naughton Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
sean.naughton@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310


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