Applied Biologics Announces Research Collaboration with Dartmouth College Focused on Computational Protein Engineering

Formal collaboration with Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering will advance computationally guided therapeutic protein design supporting Applied Biologics’ gene therapy development programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic and gene therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the execution of a research collaboration agreement with Dartmouth College’s Thayer School of Engineering focused on computational protein engineering and therapeutic protein design.

The collaboration, established through Dartmouth’s Industry PhD program, will integrate advanced computational approaches to protein structure, dynamics, and molecular engineering with Applied Biologics’ ongoing therapeutic development activities.

The research will focus on computational design, engineering, and evaluation of therapeutic protein variants for potential use in gene-based therapies. The work is intended to improve understanding of protein structure-function relationships, predict the effects of amino acid modifications, and guide the design and optimization of engineered therapeutic proteins.

An initial area of interest for Applied Biologics is APPB-515, the Company’s preclinical disease-modifying osteoarthritis gene therapy program. APPB-515 integrates gene-delivery technologies and protein engineering to develop potential therapies targeting biological processes associated with progressive joint degeneration.

The research is expected to complement Applied Biologics’ existing laboratory and preclinical development capabilities, including recombinant protein production, analytical characterization, functional testing, and biological evaluation.

By integrating computational modeling with experimental validation, Applied Biologics seeks to establish a more systematic approach to identifying and optimizing engineered therapeutic candidates for potential advancement into preclinical development.

The collaboration also provides opportunities for original scientific research, academic publication, and continued advancement of computational approaches to therapeutic protein engineering.

Applied Biologics continues to expand its research and development pipeline, including APPB-515 for osteoarthritis, APPB-429 for diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and BIOxHEAL™, an investigational biologic in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company combines commercial-stage advanced wound care technologies with a growing pipeline of investigational biologic and gene therapy programs, including BIOxHEAL™, in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds; APPB-515, a preclinical disease-modifying osteoarthritis gene therapy program; and APPB-429, a preclinical gene therapy program targeting diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Applied Biologics continues to invest in rigorous clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, computational protein engineering, gene-delivery technologies, and scientific innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the research collaboration, computational protein engineering, gene therapy development, therapeutic candidate optimization, preclinical research, scientific publications, and future business prospects. Research activities and potential therapeutic applications remain investigational, and successful development or commercialization cannot be assured. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to scientific, regulatory, operational, and other risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com