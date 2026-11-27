Company ready to respond to increased demand for estrogen cream and working with provinces to expand public access

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sudden discontinuation of certain women's health products in Canada has created a challenging transition for patients and healthcare professionals.

Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX), through its Searchlight Pharma division, currently has supply of Estragyn Vaginal Cream available in Canada. Estragyn Vaginal Cream is indicated for the treatment of the symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy due to estrogen deficiency. 1 Based on current demand and supply planning, Searchlight Pharma believes it is well positioned to respond to the newly increased demand. The company is also working with Health Canada and provincial governments to support continued access.

"When an established medicine is no longer available, patients need confidence they can continue to access appropriate treatment options," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada and Rest of World. "We are ready to help meet increased demand and are working with governments and healthcare partners to support patients through this transition."

The company is engaging with provinces where Estragyn does not currently have ongoing public reimbursement and encouraging them to consider available pathways to expand coverage. Broader public reimbursement for Estragyn would help ensure more equitable access for eligible patients across Canada.

Apotex will continue to monitor supply and demand closely and work with provincial health authorities to help ensure patients can access the medicines they need.

Patients should speak with their healthcare professional about their individual treatment needs and should not start, stop or change a prescription medication without appropriate medical advice.

____________________________________________________ 1 Product Monograph: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00036132.PDF

Important safety and prescribing information

Please consult the Estragyn Product Monograph for important information relating to contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, drug interactions, dosing information and conditions of clinical use which have not been discussed in this release.

About Searchlight Pharma

Searchlight Pharma is a Montreal-based specialty pharmaceutical company that operates as the specialty branded pharmaceutical division of Apotex Health Corp. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on acquiring, commercializing, and developing specialty branded medications and healthcare products. Searchlight's core promoted areas of focus are women's health and dermatology.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Apotex supporting continued access to women's health treatment in Canada, Apotex being ready to respond to increased demand for estrogen cream, Apotex working with Health Canada and provincial governments to expand and support public access, Apotex being well positioned to respond to increased demand, Apotex supporting patients, Apotex engaging with provinces where Estragyn does not have public reimbursement and encouraging them to consider available pathways to expand coverage, and Apotex continuing to monitor supply and demand closely and working with provincial health authorities to ensure patients can access the medicines they need. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Apotex's ability to support access to women's health treatment in Canada, Apotex's ability to respond to increased demand for estrogen cream, Apotex's ability to work with Health Canada and provincial governments to expand and support public access, Apotex's ability to support patients and provide them with access to medicines they need, Apotex's ability to engage with provinces where Estragyn does not have public reimbursement and ability to encourage those provinces to expand coverage, Apotex's ability to monitor supply and demand, risk associated with the use of Estragyn Vaginal Cream and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Apotex's public filings. Apotex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

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SOURCE Apotex Health Corp.