Anirvan Ghosh Joins Formation Bio as SVP, Head of Translational Sciences

Former Biogen and Roche R&D leader joins Formation Bio as it scales its pipeline

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formation Bio today announced that Anirvan Ghosh, PhD, has joined the company as SVP, Head of Translational Sciences. Ghosh brings decades of experience advancing scientific discoveries toward medicines across academia, large pharma, and biotech. He will help guide which drug candidates the company advances and the evidence each program must generate to progress.

"For the last 20 years, the odds of getting a drug from the clinic to approval have barely moved, at big and small companies alike," says Ghosh. "Now, we can integrate vast amounts of data across healthcare systems and clinical datasets to understand which drugs are likely to work for which patients. For years, I've wondered how that data could make drug development faster and more successful. With its deep AI capabilities and a world-class R&D bench, I believe Formation is the company best positioned to change the curve on drug development."

Ghosh previously served as SVP, Head of Research and Early Development at Biogen, where he led 350 scientists and clinicians across every therapeutic area, and oversaw 10 programs entering human studies. Earlier, he was founding CSO of E-Scape Bio and VP, Global Head of Neuroscience Discovery and Biomarkers at Roche. He joins Formation Bio from Unity Biotechnology, where he was CEO.

Ghosh began his career in academia, serving on the faculty of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine before becoming the Stephen Kuffler Professor of Neurobiology and chair of neurobiology at UC San Diego, where his lab studied how synapses form and neural circuits develop. He holds a BS in physics from Caltech and a PhD in neuroscience from Stanford, and completed postdoctoral work at Harvard Medical School.

"Anirvan has spent his career asking the hardest questions about why drugs succeed or fail, and using the answers to make better decisions," said Benjamine Liu, co-founder and CEO of Formation Bio. "We are thrilled to bring Anirvan on board as we grow and advance our portfolio."

About Formation Bio



Formation Bio is an AI-native pharma company differentiated by radically more efficient drug development. Formation Bio has built technology and AI platforms, processes, and capabilities to accelerate all aspects of drug development and clinical trials. Formation Bio partners, acquires, or in-licenses drugs from pharma companies and biotechs to develop programs past clinical proof of concept and beyond, leveraging their proprietary tech and AI capabilities, ultimately helping to bring new medicines to patients.

Contact Info



press@formation.bio

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anirvan-ghosh-joins-formation-bio-as-svp-head-of-translational-sciences-302902017.html

SOURCE Formation Bio