ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will participate in presentations and fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference Date Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Time 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast Click here Event 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time 9:30 a.m. GMT Webcast Click here



The live and archived webcasts will also be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 917-734-7387

E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:

Argot Partners

T: 212-600-1494

E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.