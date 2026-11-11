Anaptys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a company focused on managing the financial collaborations for Jemperli with Tesaro, a GSK company, and Quimilza (imsidolimab) with Vanda, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026, London

Format – Fireside chat

Date and Time – Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:40pm GMT / 11:40am ET

Participant – Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer





Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 8:00am ET

Participant – Chris Murphy, chief financial officer





9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Miami

Format – Fireside chat

Date and Time – Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 10:50am ET

Participant – Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer





Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys manages the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and Quimilza with Vanda, with a focus on protecting and returning the value of its royalties to shareholders. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Chris Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

investors@anaptysbio.com