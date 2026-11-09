American College of Rheumatology and OpenEvidence Collaborate to Expand Access to Trusted Patient Education Resources

Collaboration brings English- and Spanish-language disease and treatment fact sheets to clinicians caring for people with rheumatic conditions

MIAMI & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalAI--The American College of Rheumatology (ACR), the professional organization representing more than 10,600 rheumatology professionals worldwide, and OpenEvidence, the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, today announced a collaboration at ACR Convergence 2026 to make ACR’s patient education resources available within OpenEvidence, helping rheumatologists, as well as primary care physicians and other specialists managing rheumatic conditions, share authoritative, evidence-based information with patients and caregivers at the point of care.

The collaboration brings ACR’s disease, condition, and treatment fact sheets, in both English and Spanish, into OpenEvidence, where they surface automatically when clinically relevant, alongside peer-reviewed literature, with a direct link back to the source. Clinicians can use them to connect patients and caregivers with accessible information that reinforces conversations with their healthcare teams.

Many rheumatic diseases are chronic and complex, and patients and caregivers often manage them for years. More than 53 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with arthritis, and many people with rheumatic conditions are cared for by primary care physicians and other specialists as well as by rheumatologists. Clear, consistent educational materials help patients and caregivers understand a diagnosis, follow a treatment plan, and know what to ask at the next appointment.

“Patients and caregivers need information they can understand, trust, and return to after an appointment,” said William Harvey, MD, MSc, FACR, president of the American College of Rheumatology. “Our collaboration with OpenEvidence helps clinicians connect people with resources that reinforce important conversations about rheumatic diseases and their treatments. The goal is to help patients feel better informed and more prepared to participate in their care.”

ACR’s patient fact sheets explain rheumatic conditions in accessible language, covering causes, common signs and symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment. They also identify topics patients and caregivers can discuss with healthcare providers, helping them prepare questions about a diagnosis or treatment plan.

The collection includes disease-specific information about conditions such as gout and psoriatic arthritis, alongside treatment information on topics such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and biologic medications. By bringing disease and treatment education together, the resources help clinicians address questions that arise throughout a patient’s care.

“Rheumatic diseases are lifelong for many patients, and much of how they fare depends on how well they understand their condition and their treatment between visits,” said Vishal Patel, MD, Rheumatologist and VP, Clinical Partnerships & AI Education. “The ACR sets the standard for rheumatology care, and its patient fact sheets carry that same authority. Bringing them into OpenEvidence means any clinician caring for a patient with a rheumatic disease, wherever they practice, can share trusted information in English or Spanish at the point of care.”

Through this collaboration, ACR and OpenEvidence aim to strengthen the connection between evidence-based information, patient education, and informed participation in care.

About the American College of Rheumatology

Founded in 1934, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is a not-for-profit, professional association committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology that serves over 10,600 physicians, health professionals, researchers and scientists worldwide. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatology professionals are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most popular AI for doctors in the United States. According to independent studies, more American physicians use OpenEvidence than all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by millions of verified U.S. healthcare professionals making high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care, with evidence that is sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is now used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. OpenEvidence is free for all verified U.S. clinicians. Learn more at openevidence.com.

OpenEvidence: media@openevidence.com

American College of Rheumatology: Teri Arnold, tarnold@rheumatology.org / 757-272-7002