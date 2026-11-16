Alamar Biosciences Highlights NULISA Data in 46 Presentations at CTAD 2026, Including 10 Oral Presentations

Researchers across academia and biopharma use NULISA to better stratify patients for disease progression and therapeutic response, strengthen the utility of brain-derived p-tau217 testing and expand into new biology including eMTBR-tau and TDP-43

Fremont, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced that data generated with its NULISA™ precision proteomic platform will be featured in 46 presentations, including 10 oral presentations, at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, taking place November 16 to 19, 2026, in Boston.

The presentations come from researchers at academic centers, clinical research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies in the United States, Europe and Asia. Together they show NULISA being used at each stage of Alzheimer's research, from identifying who is at risk and enrolling the right patients in clinical trials to measuring how patients respond to treatment.

Since its commercial launch in January 2024, Alamar’s NULISA technology has been cited in hundreds of research publications worldwide, including studies advancing the early detection, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

"Given the advances in blood-based biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer's, research is shifting toward treatment, and that shift depends on measuring many proteins in blood with enough sensitivity to see small changes over time," said Yuling Luo, PhD, founder, CEO and chair of Alamar Biosciences. "This year's CTAD presentations show researchers using NULISA to screen patients, enrich clinical trials and follow therapeutic response, often in the same study. The breadth of this work reinforces NULISA's position as the leading multiplex platform in Alzheimer’s research. We are grateful to our collaborators for this work and for what it means for the patients who will benefit from it."

“Blood biomarkers have transformed how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and conduct clinical trials. With the development of an ultrasensitive singleplex assay for plasma eMTBR-tau, we are moving closer to characterizing the two fundamental pathological hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease—amyloid plaques and tau tangles—through a simple blood sample,” said Nicholas Ashton, PhD, senior director of the Fluid Biomarker Laboratory at Banner Health.

“This represents an important step toward more precise disease staging and monitoring. Beyond these core pathologies, the ability to measure hundreds of proteins simultaneously using sensitive multiplex platforms such as NULISA offers an exciting opportunity to deepen our understanding of disease biology, identify additional pathological processes, and ultimately improve diagnostic and prognostic accuracy. Together, these approaches could transform how we characterize Alzheimer’s disease and guide future clinical trials and treatment strategies.”

Across the 46 presentations, researchers applied NULISA to blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples from clinical trials, real-world treatment cohorts, autopsy-confirmed cases and people at risk for Alzheimer's disease. The data fall into three areas:

Therapeutic response: Fluid biomarker results from Johnson & Johnson's Phase 2 Autonomy trial of an anti-tau therapy, plasma data from the Phase 3 APOLLOE4 trial of valiltramiprosate, longitudinal and real-world multicenter studies of patients treated with lecanemab, new findings on plasma biomarkers of ARIA and preclinical pharmacodynamic data for a next-generation biparatopic tau antibody.

Fluid biomarker results from Johnson & Johnson's Phase 2 Autonomy trial of an anti-tau therapy, plasma data from the Phase 3 APOLLOE4 trial of valiltramiprosate, longitudinal and real-world multicenter studies of patients treated with lecanemab, new findings on plasma biomarkers of ARIA and preclinical pharmacodynamic data for a next-generation biparatopic tau antibody. Better blood tests: Brain-derived p-tau217 showed the strongest association with amyloid and tau accumulation and cognitive progression among 328 plasma proteins in the A4 and LEARN studies. A brain-derived p-tau217 measure tracked disease pathology and progression, and combining p-tau217 with proteomic signatures enabled graded risk stratification. Additional studies address false positive p-tau217 results linked to chronic kidney diseases, validate capillary blood sampling and show a NULISA panel that improves amyloid positivity detection for trial enrichment.

Brain-derived p-tau217 showed the strongest association with amyloid and tau accumulation and cognitive progression among 328 plasma proteins in the A4 and LEARN studies. A brain-derived p-tau217 measure tracked disease pathology and progression, and combining p-tau217 with proteomic signatures enabled graded risk stratification. Additional studies address false positive p-tau217 results linked to chronic kidney diseases, validate capillary blood sampling and show a NULISA panel that improves amyloid positivity detection for trial enrichment. Expanding the biology: Ultrasensitive measurement of plasma eMTBR-tau, including as a biomarker of tau pathology in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, along with new work on TDP-43 loss of function, APOE ε4 screening and amyloid chronicity in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease.

Oral presentations

All oral presentations will take place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, in the Ballroom, 4th floor.

Date Time Presentation Number and Title Presenter Mon, Nov 16 4:20 p.m. OC3: Ultrasensitive Immunoassay for Plasma eMTBR-243 Quantification Nicholas Ashton, Banner Sun Health Research Institute Tue, Nov 17 8:30 to 9:10 a.m. (Symposium 2) Symposium 2, Presentation 2: CSF and Plasma Biomarker Changes After Anti-Tau Therapy: Fluid Biomarker Results from the Autonomy Phase 2 Clinical Trial Gallen Triana-Baltzer, Johnson & Johnson Tue, Nov 17 8:30 to 9:10 a.m. (Symposium 2) Symposium 2, Presentation 3: Biomarker Associations with Cognition: Results from the Autonomy Phase 2 Clinical Trial Gil D. Rabinovici, UCSF Tue, Nov 17 4:00 p.m. OC18: Metabolic-Inflammatory Burden Identifies Attenuated Responders to Lifestyle Intervention and Supports GLP-1RA Combination-Trial Design: Evidence from the FINGER study Adrian Noriega De La Colina, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard / MIT Wed, Nov 18 8:30 a.m. OC19: Brain-Derived pTau217 Outperforms 328 Plasma Proteins for Association with Amyloid and Tau Accumulation and Cognitive Progression in the A4 and LEARN Studies Robert Rissman, University of Southern California Wed, Nov 18 2:40 p.m. OC33: Harmonizing plasma pTau217 across immunoassay platforms: the Unified pTau217 Score (Units) Wagner S. Brum, ZRO Imaging, Santiago de Compostela Wed, Nov 18 4:45 p.m. OC39: Combining Plasma p-Tau217 with Proteomic Signatures Enables Graded Risk Stratification for Alzheimer's Disease Progression Menghan Liu, Washington University School of Medicine Thu, Nov 19 9:25 a.m. OC41: CNS-selective plasma p-tau217 accurately captures Alzheimer's disease pathology and progression Thomas K. Karikari, University of Pittsburgh Thu, Nov 19 1:05 p.m. OC48: Dynamic changes in plasma biomarkers in patients treated with lecanemab: a longitudinal cohort study Rui Mu, Washington University School of Medicine Thu, Nov 19 1:50 p.m. OC51: Plasma eMTBR-tau as a biomarker for chronic traumatic encephalopathy tau tangle neuropathology Annalise E. Miner, Boston University CTE Center and ADRC

See here for a full list of posters and presentations featuring NULISA data at CTAD 2026.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO® HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding, the ability of the NULISA platform to generate proteomic insights and potential to help researchers gain an understanding of how patients will progress or respond to therapies . Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the execution of the collaboration with GSK, intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences’ instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences’ ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

CONTACT: Media Contact Alamar Biosciences, Inc. media@alamarbio.com Investor Relations Alamar Biosciences, Inc. investors@alamarbio.com