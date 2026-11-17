ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026 of Fiscal Year 2027.

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $941,671 as compared to $887,498 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of over 6.1%. Income from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $146,650 as compared to $2,553 for the same period last year.

Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,807,926 as compared to $1,861,173 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 2.8%. Income from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2026 was $125,995 as compared to $111,787 for the same period last year.

Subsequent Event - Private Placement

As previously reported, on October 26, 2026, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors for a private placement of common stock at $0.10 per share, with warrants to purchase additional shares equal to 50% of the shares purchased. The warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for five years. The offering targets gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million and terminates no later than December 31, 2026.

On October 27 and 28, 2026, the Company issued a total of 15,500,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares, for gross proceeds of $1,550,000.

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for September 30, 2026, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 941,671 $ 887,498 $ 1,807,926 $ 1,861,173 Cost of sales $ 432,783 $ 511,701 $ 903,988 $ 1,004,083 Gross Profit $ 508,888 $ 375,797 $ 903,938 $ 857,090 Total operating expenses $ 362,238 $ 373,244 $ 777,943 $ 745,303 Income (loss) from operations $ 146,650 $ 2,553 $ 125,995 $ 111,787 Total other income (expense) $ 5,989 $ (117,225 ) $ 49,030 $ 102,675 Net income (loss) $ 140,661 $ (114,672 ) $ 173,025 $ 212,962 Basic and diluted per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 Certified medical device development and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device contract engineering and manufacturing services at www.admteng.com.

To receive ADMT email updates, complete the form at https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact: Andre DiMino - 201-767-6040 - andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire