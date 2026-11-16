858 Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Srini Ramanathan as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Company Growth

Cofounder and Outgoing CEO Dr. Jeffrey Stafford Transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--858 Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Ramanathan brings extensive drug development and clinical execution experience as the company advances its PARG inhibitor ETX-19477 in clinical trials. Dr. Jeffrey Stafford, founding CEO of 858 Therapeutics, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Over the past seven years, Jeff’s leadership has been foundational in building 858 Therapeutics from the ground up and delivering on our mission to discover impactful medicines,” said Ali Behbahani, M.D., Partner at NEA and Board Director at 858 Therapeutics. “We are delighted that he will continue to shape 858's strategic direction as Executive Chairman while we welcome Srini to steer the company into its next phase of clinical growth.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Jeff for his outstanding contributions during his tenure as CEO,” said Clare Ozawa, Ph.D., Managing Director at Versant Ventures and Board Director at 858 Therapeutics. “In addition to his continued impact at 858, we are very excited for Jeff’s next role as CEO of a stealth Versant startup.”

Dr. Ramanathan joins 858 Therapeutics with a proven track record of leading clinical development programs through key strategic milestones. His appointment comes at a pivotal inflection point for the company as it advances its lead development candidate, ETX-19477, a potential first- and best-in-class PARG (poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase) inhibitor designed to treat solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair vulnerabilities.

Dr. Ramanathan has served as Chief Development Officer, most recently at Aditum Bio, and earlier at Roivant, driving the creation and development strategy of portfolio companies. He has held leadership roles at Horizon Therapeutics, AbbVie, and Gilead Sciences, and contributed to the approval of innovative therapies spanning oncology, immunology, and virology.

“I am honored to join 858 Therapeutics at such a transformative moment for the organization,” said Dr. Ramanathan. “The team has done exceptional work bringing ETX-19477 to its current stage, and I want to thank Jeff for his leadership and the dedication of the entire 858 team for building such a robust foundation. I look forward to working closely with our team to rapidly advance ETX-19477 through clinical development and bring this promising therapy to cancer patients.”

“Building 858 Therapeutics alongside a world-class team of scientists and partners has been an extraordinary experience," said Dr. Stafford. "I am confident that Srini’s deep scientific and development background makes him the ideal leader to drive the company forward, and I look forward to supporting Srini in my new role.”

About 858 Therapeutics

858 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target tumor dependencies in DNA damage response (DDR) pathways. Its lead asset, ETX-19477, is an oral, potent, and selective PARG inhibitor that exploits cancer cell vulnerabilities related to replication stress and defects in replication fork protection pathways. ETX-19477 is currently being investigated in an open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

858 is headquartered in the biotech hub of San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.8five8tx.com.

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