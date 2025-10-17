Implantable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 179.70 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global implantable medical devices market size is calculated at USD 97.55 billion in 2024, grows to USD 103.70 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 179.70 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2034.
The implantable medical devices market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of long-term diseases in an aging worldwide population, combined with noteworthy technological novelties. The unprecedented growth of the world’s population increases the requirement for orthopedic implants and exposes their existing limitations to a greater extent due to the healthcare complexity of lengthier indwelling times of the implanted materials.
Implants are placed permanently, or they are removed once they are no longer required. Implants enable the restoration of mobility and pain relief for those suffering from joint degeneration. There are different types of implants available in the market, such as cardiovascular implants, orthopedic implants, ophthalmic implants, dental implants, and neurological implants.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9181
Implantable Medical Devices Market Highlights:
⬥︎North America dominated the global implantable medical devices market in 2024.
⬥︎Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
⬥︎By product, the cardiovascular implants segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.
⬥︎By material type, the dental implants segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.
⬥︎By biomaterial, the metallic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.
⬥︎By biomaterial, the natural segment is expected to expand rapidly during the predicted timeframe.
⬥︎By end use, the hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2024.
⬥︎By end use, the outpatient facilities segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
Medical implants are tools or tissues that are positioned inside or on the surface of the body. Several implants are prosthetics, proposed to replace misplaced body parts. Other implants carry drugs, monitor body functions, or offer support to tissues and organs. Major implants are made from bone, skin, or other body tissues. Others are made from plastic, metal, ceramic, or other materials. Implants involve lowering healthcare expenses by reducing the requirement for repeated surgeries and hospital stays, making them an affordable long-term solution for many long-lasting conditions.
🔹For Instance, In July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open access clearing house for information on medical devices. It is designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.
The applications of 3D printing technology are the most interesting advancement in the sector of dental implantology. Recently, dentists have been able to precisely and independently design implants tailored to the specific oral architecture of each patient. This personalization considerably shortens recovery and surgical times, in addition to guaranteeing an improved fit and increased comfort. Patients should anticipate rapid operations and a quicker return to their routine schedules. 3D printing is a proven manufacturing technology for manufacturing surgical implant guides.
New Innovation in Implantable Medical Devices in 2025
|
New Innovation
|
Description
|
VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution
|
Each year, over 4.83 million spinal surgeries are conducted worldwide, with 1.34 million occurring in the United States alone.
|
KINCISE Surgical Automated System
|
Hip and knee procedures require repetitive and forceful motions, placing significant physical demands on surgeons.
|
VOLT Trauma System
|
VOLT Plating System combines dynamic compression with the flexibility of variable angle locking without compromising stability.
|
Advance Case Management
|
Powered by AI, the Advanced Case Management system is a digitally integrated solution that simplifies pre-surgery processes for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient centers by utilizing case schedules and patient data.
Advancements in Biodegradable Implants:
Market’s Largest Potential Biodegradable implants become progressively
vital to modern surgical practice, providing temporary mechanical support that
progressively degrades as tissue healing progresses. Common applications
comprise soft‐tissue anchors, bone fixation plates, vascular stents, and wound‐closure
tools. Synthetic polymers like PLA, PGA, and their copolymers (PLGA, PCL)
deliver tunable strength and degradation rates, while natural biopolymers such
as chitosan, collagen, and silk fibroin add intrinsic biocompatibility. By
removing the requirement for secondary elimination surgery, these implants
lower the infection challenges, patient discomfort, and overall healthcare
expenses. 🔹For Instance, In August 2025, OIC International, Medi Mold, part of
the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of
Fives Group (France), announced a strategic partnership to establish an
advanced orthopaedic implant manufacturing facility powered by 3D printing and
precision engineering. The facility will be housed within AMTZ, India’s flagship
medical device manufacturing park. Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9181
Report Scope of Implantable Medical
Devices Market Report Coverage Details Market Size in
2025 USD 103.70 Billion Market Size by
2034 USD 179.70 Billion Growth Rate From
2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Product, By
Biomaterial, By End Use, By Region Market Analysis
(Terms Used) Value (US$
Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America;
Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies
Profiled Abbott Laboratories,
Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited,
Institut Straumann AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson and Johnson,
LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Implantable Medical Devices Market
Segmentation Analysis: By Product Analysis: The cardiovascular implants segment
dominates in the implantable medical devices market, as these types of implants
find broad medical healthcare applications, making an excessive contribution to
the management of cardiovascular diseases. Increasing incidence of chronic and
cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and technological advancement, with limited
biological replacement options available. These devices are related to lawful
implications, including malpractice lawsuits associated with negligence and
product liability. It supports the heart in maintaining a steady and steady
heart rhythm and flow of blood in the body. On the other hand, the dental implants
segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as they
are permanently attached to the jaw, and they offer enhanced oral comfort
compared to dentures, which slip and move in the mouth. Dental implants offer a
natural-feeling and natural-looking replacement for a lost tooth that lasts for
many years. It supports preserving speech patterns by filling holes in teeth
that cause variations in the way air passes by the mouth when talking. By Biomaterial Analysis: The metallic segment dominated the market
in 2024, as this type of implant is the primary biomaterial used for joint
replacement and is becoming progressively important. The metallic implants used
for orthopedic applications are categorized as CoCr alloys, stainless steel,
and Ti and Ti alloys. These metallic materials have numerous characteristics
such as high strength, high fracture toughness, corrosion resistance, hardness,
and biocompatibility, which make them an outstanding choice for entire joint
replacement. On the other hand, the natural segment is
expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period,
as it provides advantages such as a natural entrance and durability, feel,
enhanced function, and chronic oral health advantages. They are attached to the
jawbone, offering stability for eating and speaking, and last a lifetime with
appropriate care. Implants are intended to look, function, and feel such as
natural teeth, supporting to restoration of confidence. By End Use Analysis: The hospitals segment dominated the market
in 2024, as these implants are used to replace body parts such as hips or
knees, deliver medication such as for pain relief, monitor and regulate body
functions such as heart rate, and provide support to organs and tissues. Some
implants are inert and intended to provide structural support, such as medical
stents or meshes. On the other hand, the outpatient
facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during
the forecast period, as the most significant advantages of outpatient joint
replacement are the improved recovery time compared to outdated inpatient
surgeries. Outpatient processes often use Enhanced Recovery After Surgery
(ERAS) protocols, which focus on lowering the body’s strain response to
surgery. Outpatient joint replacement predominantly lowers the economic burden
on patients and the medical care system. By Regional Insight North America dominated the implantable
medical devices market in 2024, due to its strong and well-developed medical
care infrastructure, including leading specialized treatment centers and
hospitals. These services are equipped with modern technology for multifaceted
clinical procedures and medical care. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases,
such as cardiovascular and nervous system disorders, which are major driver of
demand for implants such as neurostimulators, stents, and pacemakers. 🔹For Instance, In July 2025, Inari Medical, now part of Stryker, a
global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of its
next-generation InThrill Thrombectomy System, the first and only purpose-built
small vessel and arteriovenous (AV) access thrombectomy system that can deliver
fast, full luminal clot removal. In the U.S. growing aging population is
more prone to age-associated health conditions, such as joint degeneration and
cardiovascular issues, further driving the requirement for implantable devices.
A rising preference for less invasive surgical procedures increases demand for
progressive implantable devices that provide rapid recovery times and lower
complications. 🔹For Instance, In March 2025, Boston Scientific Corporation announced
entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd., a privately held
medical device company that has developed the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound
System. An investigational technology, the TIVUS system is designed to
denervate nerves surrounding blood vessels to treat a variety of hypertensive
disorders, including renal artery denervation (RDN) for hypertension. Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing
in the Implantable Medical Devices Market? APAC is the fastest-growing region in the
market, as the growing burden of chronic conditions like CVD disease, diabetes,
and cancer is increasing in the region, driven by urbanization and lifestyle
variations. This increases demand for healthcare technologies such as
orthopedic implants and cardiac stents. The acceptance of technologies like
artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and smart implants is fast-tracking
in the region. Increasing government support in countries like India and China
is implementing favorable policies, including investment incentives for local
manufacturers, to lower import dependency and improve affordability. 🔹For Instance, In November 2024, the Indian government’s newly
launched Rs 500 crore MedTech scheme is expected to revitalise domestic
manufacturing within the medical equipment sector, which has largely shifted
towards importing and pseudo-manufacturing. The scheme, announced, seeks to
enable Indian manufacturers to become global exporters of medical devices and
respond to industry challenges, including skill shortages. Implantable Medical Devices Market
Companies: • Abbott Laboratories • Biotronik SE and Co. KG • Boston Scientific Corporation • Cochlear Limited • Institut Straumann AG • Integra LifeSciences Corporation • Johnson and Johnson • LivaNova PLC • Medtronic • Smith & Nephew plc • Stryker What is Going Around the Globe? ⬥︎In October 2025, Medtronic plc.
announced the start of the Embrace Gynecology investigational device exemption
(IDE) U.S. clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its Hugo
robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in robotic-assisted gynecological
procedures. ⬥︎In September 2025, Medtronic plc, a
global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it had received U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Altaviva device. The
minimally invasive implantable tibial neuromodulation (ITNM) therapy is
inserted near the ankle and designed to treat urge urinary incontinence. ⬥︎In September 2025, Biogen Inc.
announced the company had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
Massachusetts-based Alcyone Therapeutics. As part of an existing partnership
with Alcyone Therapeutics, the companies are advancing ThecaFlex DRx, an
implantable subcutaneous port and catheter device being investigated for the
intrathecal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). ⬥︎In October 2025, AtaCor Medical, Inc.,
a privately-held medical device company focused on transforming cardiac rhythm
management systems, announced today that it has entered into a financing of up
to $75 million. The proceeds will fund the company's U.S. FDA Pivotal Study
evaluating AtaCor's parasternal extravascular implantable
cardioverter-defibrillator (EV-ICD) system for the treatment of life-threatening
ventricular tachyarrhythmias. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344 Related Report – 🔹
Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/hi-tech-medical-devices-market
🔹
Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/nanotechnology-in-medical-devices-market
🔹
Wearable Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/wearable-medical-devices-market
🔹
U.S. Reprocessed Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-reprocessed-medical-devices-market
🔹
Medical Devices Vigilance Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/global-medical-devices-vigilance-market
🔹
U.S. Wearable Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-wearable-medical-devices-market
Implantable Medical Devices Market
Segmentation: Segments Covered in the Report By Product • Aesthetic Implants • Cardiovascular Implants • Dental Implants • Neurology Implants • Orthopedic Implants • Ophthalmology Implants By Biomaterial • Ceramic • Metallic • Natural • Polymers By End Use • Hospitals • Outpatient Facilities • Specialty Clinics & Centers By Regional • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9181
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire biotech
and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises,
investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of
therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update
Follow Us: LinkedIn
Advancements in Biodegradable Implants: Market’s Largest Potential
Biodegradable implants become progressively vital to modern surgical practice, providing temporary mechanical support that progressively degrades as tissue healing progresses. Common applications comprise soft‐tissue anchors, bone fixation plates, vascular stents, and wound‐closure tools. Synthetic polymers like PLA, PGA, and their copolymers (PLGA, PCL) deliver tunable strength and degradation rates, while natural biopolymers such as chitosan, collagen, and silk fibroin add intrinsic biocompatibility. By removing the requirement for secondary elimination surgery, these implants lower the infection challenges, patient discomfort, and overall healthcare expenses.
🔹For Instance, In August 2025, OIC International, Medi Mold, part of the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of Fives Group (France), announced a strategic partnership to establish an advanced orthopaedic implant manufacturing facility powered by 3D printing and precision engineering. The facility will be housed within AMTZ, India’s flagship medical device manufacturing park.
Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9181
Report Scope of Implantable Medical Devices Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 103.70 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 179.70 Billion
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 6.3%
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025-2034
Segments Covered
By Product, By Biomaterial, By End Use, By Region
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Key Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited, Institut Straumann AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker
Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Product Analysis:
The cardiovascular implants segment dominates in the implantable medical devices market, as these types of implants find broad medical healthcare applications, making an excessive contribution to the management of cardiovascular diseases. Increasing incidence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and technological advancement, with limited biological replacement options available. These devices are related to lawful implications, including malpractice lawsuits associated with negligence and product liability. It supports the heart in maintaining a steady and steady heart rhythm and flow of blood in the body.
On the other hand, the dental implants segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as they are permanently attached to the jaw, and they offer enhanced oral comfort compared to dentures, which slip and move in the mouth. Dental implants offer a natural-feeling and natural-looking replacement for a lost tooth that lasts for many years. It supports preserving speech patterns by filling holes in teeth that cause variations in the way air passes by the mouth when talking.
By Biomaterial Analysis:
The metallic segment dominated the market in 2024, as this type of implant is the primary biomaterial used for joint replacement and is becoming progressively important. The metallic implants used for orthopedic applications are categorized as CoCr alloys, stainless steel, and Ti and Ti alloys. These metallic materials have numerous characteristics such as high strength, high fracture toughness, corrosion resistance, hardness, and biocompatibility, which make them an outstanding choice for entire joint replacement.
On the other hand, the natural segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it provides advantages such as a natural entrance and durability, feel, enhanced function, and chronic oral health advantages. They are attached to the jawbone, offering stability for eating and speaking, and last a lifetime with appropriate care. Implants are intended to look, function, and feel such as natural teeth, supporting to restoration of confidence.
By End Use Analysis:
The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024, as these implants are used to replace body parts such as hips or knees, deliver medication such as for pain relief, monitor and regulate body functions such as heart rate, and provide support to organs and tissues. Some implants are inert and intended to provide structural support, such as medical stents or meshes.
On the other hand, the outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as the most significant advantages of outpatient joint replacement are the improved recovery time compared to outdated inpatient surgeries. Outpatient processes often use Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, which focus on lowering the body’s strain response to surgery. Outpatient joint replacement predominantly lowers the economic burden on patients and the medical care system.
By Regional Insight
North America dominated the implantable medical devices market in 2024, due to its strong and well-developed medical care infrastructure, including leading specialized treatment centers and hospitals. These services are equipped with modern technology for multifaceted clinical procedures and medical care. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and nervous system disorders, which are major driver of demand for implants such as neurostimulators, stents, and pacemakers.
🔹For Instance, In July 2025, Inari Medical, now part of Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of its next-generation InThrill Thrombectomy System, the first and only purpose-built small vessel and arteriovenous (AV) access thrombectomy system that can deliver fast, full luminal clot removal.
In the U.S. growing aging population is more prone to age-associated health conditions, such as joint degeneration and cardiovascular issues, further driving the requirement for implantable devices. A rising preference for less invasive surgical procedures increases demand for progressive implantable devices that provide rapid recovery times and lower complications.
🔹For Instance, In March 2025, Boston Scientific Corporation announced entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd., a privately held medical device company that has developed the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System. An investigational technology, the TIVUS system is designed to denervate nerves surrounding blood vessels to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, including renal artery denervation (RDN) for hypertension.
Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Implantable Medical Devices Market?
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the market, as the growing burden of chronic conditions like CVD disease, diabetes, and cancer is increasing in the region, driven by urbanization and lifestyle variations. This increases demand for healthcare technologies such as orthopedic implants and cardiac stents. The acceptance of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and smart implants is fast-tracking in the region. Increasing government support in countries like India and China is implementing favorable policies, including investment incentives for local manufacturers, to lower import dependency and improve affordability.
🔹For Instance, In November 2024, the Indian government’s newly launched Rs 500 crore MedTech scheme is expected to revitalise domestic manufacturing within the medical equipment sector, which has largely shifted towards importing and pseudo-manufacturing. The scheme, announced, seeks to enable Indian manufacturers to become global exporters of medical devices and respond to industry challenges, including skill shortages.
Implantable Medical Devices Market Companies:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Biotronik SE and Co. KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cochlear Limited
• Institut Straumann AG
• Integra LifeSciences Corporation
• Johnson and Johnson
• LivaNova PLC
• Medtronic
• Smith & Nephew plc
• Stryker
What is Going Around the Globe?
⬥︎In October 2025, Medtronic plc. announced the start of the Embrace Gynecology investigational device exemption (IDE) U.S. clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in robotic-assisted gynecological procedures.
⬥︎In September 2025, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Altaviva device. The minimally invasive implantable tibial neuromodulation (ITNM) therapy is inserted near the ankle and designed to treat urge urinary incontinence.
⬥︎In September 2025, Biogen Inc. announced the company had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Massachusetts-based Alcyone Therapeutics. As part of an existing partnership with Alcyone Therapeutics, the companies are advancing ThecaFlex DRx, an implantable subcutaneous port and catheter device being investigated for the intrathecal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).
⬥︎In October 2025, AtaCor Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical device company focused on transforming cardiac rhythm management systems, announced today that it has entered into a financing of up to $75 million. The proceeds will fund the company's U.S. FDA Pivotal Study evaluating AtaCor's parasternal extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (EV-ICD) system for the treatment of life-threatening ventricular tachyarrhythmias.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
Related Report –
🔹 Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/hi-tech-medical-devices-market
🔹 Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/nanotechnology-in-medical-devices-market
🔹 Wearable Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/wearable-medical-devices-market
🔹 U.S. Reprocessed Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-reprocessed-medical-devices-market
🔹 Medical Devices Vigilance Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/global-medical-devices-vigilance-market
🔹 U.S. Wearable Medical Devices Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-wearable-medical-devices-market
Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation:
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
• Aesthetic Implants
• Cardiovascular Implants
• Dental Implants
• Neurology Implants
• Orthopedic Implants
• Ophthalmology Implants
By Biomaterial
• Ceramic
• Metallic
• Natural
• Polymers
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Outpatient Facilities
• Specialty Clinics & Centers
By Regional
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9181
About-Us
Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.
Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
Contact Us
USA: +1 804 420 9370
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn