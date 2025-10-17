Implantable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 179.70 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global implantable medical devices market size is calculated at USD 97.55 billion in 2024, grows to USD 103.70 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 179.70 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2034.

The implantable medical devices market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of long-term diseases in an aging worldwide population, combined with noteworthy technological novelties. The unprecedented growth of the world’s population increases the requirement for orthopedic implants and exposes their existing limitations to a greater extent due to the healthcare complexity of lengthier indwelling times of the implanted materials.

Implants are placed permanently, or they are removed once they are no longer required. Implants enable the restoration of mobility and pain relief for those suffering from joint degeneration. There are different types of implants available in the market, such as cardiovascular implants, orthopedic implants, ophthalmic implants, dental implants, and neurological implants.

Implantable Medical Devices Market Highlights:

⬥︎North America dominated the global implantable medical devices market in 2024.

⬥︎Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

⬥︎By product, the cardiovascular implants segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

⬥︎By material type, the dental implants segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

⬥︎By biomaterial, the metallic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

⬥︎By biomaterial, the natural segment is expected to expand rapidly during the predicted timeframe.

⬥︎By end use, the hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎By end use, the outpatient facilities segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Medical implants are tools or tissues that are positioned inside or on the surface of the body. Several implants are prosthetics, proposed to replace misplaced body parts. Other implants carry drugs, monitor body functions, or offer support to tissues and organs. Major implants are made from bone, skin, or other body tissues. Others are made from plastic, metal, ceramic, or other materials. Implants involve lowering healthcare expenses by reducing the requirement for repeated surgeries and hospital stays, making them an affordable long-term solution for many long-lasting conditions.

🔹For Instance, In July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open access clearing house for information on medical devices. It is designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.

The applications of 3D printing technology are the most interesting advancement in the sector of dental implantology. Recently, dentists have been able to precisely and independently design implants tailored to the specific oral architecture of each patient. This personalization considerably shortens recovery and surgical times, in addition to guaranteeing an improved fit and increased comfort. Patients should anticipate rapid operations and a quicker return to their routine schedules. 3D printing is a proven manufacturing technology for manufacturing surgical implant guides.

New Innovation in Implantable Medical Devices in 2025

New Innovation Description VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution Each year, over 4.83 million spinal surgeries are conducted worldwide, with 1.34 million occurring in the United States alone. KINCISE Surgical Automated System Hip and knee procedures require repetitive and forceful motions, placing significant physical demands on surgeons. VOLT Trauma System VOLT Plating System combines dynamic compression with the flexibility of variable angle locking without compromising stability. Advance Case Management Powered by AI, the Advanced Case Management system is a digitally integrated solution that simplifies pre-surgery processes for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient centers by utilizing case schedules and patient data.