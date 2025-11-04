U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Hit USD 39.24 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market size was estimated at USD 9.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 39.24 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.06% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Key Takeaways
⬥︎ By product, the simple & peripheral elements segment led the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024.
⬥︎ By product, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.
⬥︎ By workflow, the upstream segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.
⬥︎ By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.
⬥︎ By end use, the biopharmaceutical manufactures segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.
⬥︎ By end use, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8533
What is a U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing?
The U.S. single-use bioprocessing market involves using disposable equipment like bags and filters for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, providing significant benefits over traditional reusable stainless-steel systems by eliminating time-consuming cleaning and sterilization protocols. This approach drastically reduces the risk of cross-contamination, lowers capital expenditure, and offers greater operational flexibility, making it highly valuable across applications from vaccine production to cell and gene therapies. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand for biologics and personalized medicines, the need for faster development cycles, and technological advancements that improve the reliability and scale of single-use components.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
Report Scope of U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 11.10 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 39.24 Billion
|
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
|
CAGR of 15.6%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025-2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Product, Workflow, End use
|
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
|
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
|
Key Companies Profiled
|
Avantor, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher, Eppendorf SE, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533
What are the Key Drivers in the U.S.
Single-use Bioprocessing Market? A prominent driver is the ability to reduce
capital costs and contamination risks, and the growing demand for new biologics
and personalized medicines. The technology is also favoured for its operational
efficiencies, such as faster turnaround times and greater manufacturing
flexibility. Additionally, supportive government investments and a high level
of innovation in the US biopharmaceutical sector contribute significantly to
market growth. What are the Major Trends in the U.S.
Single-use Bioprocessing Market? ⬥︎ In May 2024, Takara Bio introduced large-scale viral vector
manufacturing using Thermo Fisher's DynaDrive reactors, demonstrating how SUTs
are being applied to meet the specific needs of advanced therapies. ⬥︎ In December 2024, Bio-based Films: Thermo Fisher Scientific
launched plant-based, lower-carbon films for its Aegis and CX single-use
container lines. These films reduce the environmental impact while maintaining
necessary performance quality. What is the Emerging Challenge in the
U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market? The market is mainly facing a hurdle in
that reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical, medical-grade
polymer materials creates significant supply chain risk. Environmental concerns
and waste management, lack of industry-wide standardization for the SUT
component, can complicate the system integration and increase operational
inefficiencies. U.S. FDA: Approved U.S. Single-use
Bioprocessing in 2024-2025 US
FDA Wirehair To treat
pulmonary arterial hypertension. Imdelltra To treat
extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. Zev
tera To treat
certain bloodstream and skin infections. Eggless To treat
moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis Segmental Insights By Product Analysis Which Product Led the U.S. Single-use
Bioprocessing Market in 2024? The simple & peripheral elements
segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. Due to their
widespread use across nearly all stages of biomanufacturing, from R&D to
commercial production. These consumables also offer critical benefits such as
minimizing cross-contamination risks and lowering initial capital investment
compared to large, reusable equipment. Finally, their frequent, high-volume
replacement generates consistent recurring revenue. ⬥︎ In May 2025, Qosina, a major supplier of OEM components, added
Nexcel Bio1250, a robust bioprocessing bag film, to its portfolio in June 2025
to meet high demand. However, the apparatus & plants segment
is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The significant technological
advancements in automation, sensors, and robust materials enhance performance
and reliability. The reduced capital expenditure and faster deployment times
compared to traditional facilities attract investment, especially from smaller
biopharma firms and CMOs. Finally, the growing pipeline of complex biologics
and cell/gene therapies demands the flexibility and contamination control these
advanced single-use systems provide. By Workflow Analysis What Made the Upstream Segment Dominant
in the Market in 2024? The upstream segment held a major revenue
share of the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024. The high volume of
recurring consumables and equipment is used for critical functions like cell
culture and media preparation. Upstream processes also benefit from enhanced
flexibility for rapid product changeovers and scalability, which is essential
for the growing and diverse biopharmaceutical market. However, the fermentation segment is
estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The rising demand for
microbial-based production, innovation in technology have led to the
optimization and engineering of single-use fermenters. Rapid scalability and
flexibility, the rise of biosimilars and specific biopharmaceuticals, and a
lower capital investment and faster time to market. By End use Analysis What Made the Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturers Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024? The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment
held a major revenue share of the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024.
Their reliance on single-use systems for reducing contamination risks is
critical for product purity and regulatory compliance. These companies also
utilize single-use bioprocessing to lower initial capital investments and
operational costs and increase manufacturing flexibility and speed. The high
volume of biopharmaceutical production, including for biologics, vaccines, and
cell/gene therapies, further fuels market growth. On the other hand, the academic &
clinical research institute segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the
predicted timeframe. The focus on advanced therapies in research &
development in cell and gene therapies, lower capital investment and overhead
costs, and research involves frequent process changes, optimizations, and
proof-of-concept studies. Sustainable investments in government bodies in
biotechnology research create a favourable environment for SUT adoption in
academic settings. Some of the prominent players in the
U.S. single-use bioprocessing market include: • Avantor, Inc. • Corning Incorporated • Danaher • Eppendorf SE • Lonza • Merck KGaA • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. • PBS Biotech, Inc. • Sartorius AG • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. What are the Revolutionary Developments
in the U.S. Single-Use Bioprocessing Market? ⬥︎ In October 2025, Invert launched "Invert Assist," an
AI-powered interface for data analysis and process modelling. PBS Biotech
received funding to enhance its process development services for the cell
therapy industry. ⬥︎ In September 2024, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is advancing its
Oceo Rover system, a single-use technology designed to automate and simplify
the hydration of buffers, feeds, and media, thereby enhancing bioprocessing
workflows. ⬥︎ In April 2024, Xylem launched the Jabsco PureFlo 21 Single Use
pump, which features an adjustable, integrated pressure relief valve to
minimize the risk of fluid contamination and maximize operator safety. ⬥︎ In March 2025, ABEC introduced its single-use Advanced Therapy
Bioreactor (ATB), which is specifically designed to transform cell expansion
for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), such as cell and gene
therapies. Related Report ⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Market - The global single-use
bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 33.55 billion in 2024,
grows to USD 39.01 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 151.48
billion by 2034. grow at a CAGR of 16.27% from 2025 to 2034. ⬥︎ India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - The
India
single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market size was exhibited
at USD 83.95 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 275.78 million
by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. ⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market - The single-use
bioprocessing probes & sensors market size was exhibited at USD
3.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 10.68 billion by 2034,
growing at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. ⬥︎ Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - The global large
and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 80.75
billion in 2024, grows to USD 90.34 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach
around USD 248.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2025 to
2034. ⬥︎ U.S. Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - The U.S.
large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD
29.35 billion in 2024, grows to USD 32.65 billion in 2025, and is projected to
reach around USD 85.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.26% during the
forecast period 2025 to 2034. Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market By Product • Simple & Peripheral Elements §
Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer
Systems §
Bags §
Sampling Systems §
Probes, Sensors, & Flow Meters o
pH Sensor o
Oxygen Sensor o
Pressure Sensors o
Temperature Sensors o
Conductivity Sensors o
Flow Meters & Sensors §
Others • Apparatus & Plants §
Bioreactors o
Upto 1000L o
Above 1000L to 2000L o
Above 2000L §
Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems §
Filtration System §
Chromatography Systems §
Pumps §
Others • Work Equipment §
Cell Culture System §
Syringes §
Others By Workflow • Upstream • Fermentation • Downstream By End-use • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer • CMOs & CROs • In-house Manufacturer • Academic & Clinical Research
Institutes Immediate Delivery
Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533 About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global
enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next
generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision
medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals
Analytics
Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533
What are the Key Drivers in the U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market?
A prominent driver is the ability to reduce capital costs and contamination risks, and the growing demand for new biologics and personalized medicines. The technology is also favoured for its operational efficiencies, such as faster turnaround times and greater manufacturing flexibility. Additionally, supportive government investments and a high level of innovation in the US biopharmaceutical sector contribute significantly to market growth.
What are the Major Trends in the U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market?
⬥︎ In May 2024, Takara Bio introduced large-scale viral vector manufacturing using Thermo Fisher's DynaDrive reactors, demonstrating how SUTs are being applied to meet the specific needs of advanced therapies.
⬥︎ In December 2024, Bio-based Films: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched plant-based, lower-carbon films for its Aegis and CX single-use container lines. These films reduce the environmental impact while maintaining necessary performance quality.
What is the Emerging Challenge in the U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market?
The market is mainly facing a hurdle in that reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical, medical-grade polymer materials creates significant supply chain risk. Environmental concerns and waste management, lack of industry-wide standardization for the SUT component, can complicate the system integration and increase operational inefficiencies.
U.S. FDA: Approved U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing in 2024-2025
US FDA
Wirehair
To treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Imdelltra
To treat extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
Zev tera
To treat certain bloodstream and skin infections.
Eggless
To treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
Segmental Insights
By Product Analysis
Which Product Led the U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market in 2024?
The simple & peripheral elements segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. Due to their widespread use across nearly all stages of biomanufacturing, from R&D to commercial production. These consumables also offer critical benefits such as minimizing cross-contamination risks and lowering initial capital investment compared to large, reusable equipment. Finally, their frequent, high-volume replacement generates consistent recurring revenue.
⬥︎ In May 2025, Qosina, a major supplier of OEM components, added Nexcel Bio1250, a robust bioprocessing bag film, to its portfolio in June 2025 to meet high demand.
However, the apparatus & plants segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The significant technological advancements in automation, sensors, and robust materials enhance performance and reliability. The reduced capital expenditure and faster deployment times compared to traditional facilities attract investment, especially from smaller biopharma firms and CMOs. Finally, the growing pipeline of complex biologics and cell/gene therapies demands the flexibility and contamination control these advanced single-use systems provide.
By Workflow Analysis
What Made the Upstream Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The upstream segment held a major revenue share of the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024. The high volume of recurring consumables and equipment is used for critical functions like cell culture and media preparation. Upstream processes also benefit from enhanced flexibility for rapid product changeovers and scalability, which is essential for the growing and diverse biopharmaceutical market.
However, the fermentation segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The rising demand for microbial-based production, innovation in technology have led to the optimization and engineering of single-use fermenters. Rapid scalability and flexibility, the rise of biosimilars and specific biopharmaceuticals, and a lower capital investment and faster time to market.
By End use Analysis
What Made the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment held a major revenue share of the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024. Their reliance on single-use systems for reducing contamination risks is critical for product purity and regulatory compliance. These companies also utilize single-use bioprocessing to lower initial capital investments and operational costs and increase manufacturing flexibility and speed. The high volume of biopharmaceutical production, including for biologics, vaccines, and cell/gene therapies, further fuels market growth.
On the other hand, the academic & clinical research institute segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The focus on advanced therapies in research & development in cell and gene therapies, lower capital investment and overhead costs, and research involves frequent process changes, optimizations, and proof-of-concept studies. Sustainable investments in government bodies in biotechnology research create a favourable environment for SUT adoption in academic settings.
Some of the prominent players in the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market include:
• Avantor, Inc.
• Corning Incorporated
• Danaher
• Eppendorf SE
• Lonza
• Merck KGaA
• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
• PBS Biotech, Inc.
• Sartorius AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
What are the Revolutionary Developments in the U.S. Single-Use Bioprocessing Market?
⬥︎ In October 2025, Invert launched "Invert Assist," an AI-powered interface for data analysis and process modelling. PBS Biotech received funding to enhance its process development services for the cell therapy industry.
⬥︎ In September 2024, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is advancing its Oceo Rover system, a single-use technology designed to automate and simplify the hydration of buffers, feeds, and media, thereby enhancing bioprocessing workflows.
⬥︎ In April 2024, Xylem launched the Jabsco PureFlo 21 Single Use pump, which features an adjustable, integrated pressure relief valve to minimize the risk of fluid contamination and maximize operator safety.
⬥︎ In March 2025, ABEC introduced its single-use Advanced Therapy Bioreactor (ATB), which is specifically designed to transform cell expansion for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), such as cell and gene therapies.
Related Report
⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Market - The global single-use bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 33.55 billion in 2024, grows to USD 39.01 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 151.48 billion by 2034. grow at a CAGR of 16.27% from 2025 to 2034.
⬥︎ India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - The India single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market size was exhibited at USD 83.95 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 275.78 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market - The single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market size was exhibited at USD 3.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 10.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
⬥︎ Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - The global large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 80.75 billion in 2024, grows to USD 90.34 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 248.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2025 to 2034.
⬥︎ U.S. Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - The U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 29.35 billion in 2024, grows to USD 32.65 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 85.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market
By Product
• Simple & Peripheral Elements
§ Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems
§ Bags
§ Sampling Systems
§ Probes, Sensors, & Flow Meters
o pH Sensor
o Oxygen Sensor
o Pressure Sensors
o Temperature Sensors
o Conductivity Sensors
o Flow Meters & Sensors
§ Others
• Apparatus & Plants
§ Bioreactors
o Upto 1000L
o Above 1000L to 2000L
o Above 2000L
§ Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems
§ Filtration System
§ Chromatography Systems
§ Pumps
§ Others
• Work Equipment
§ Cell Culture System
§ Syringes
§ Others
By Workflow
• Upstream
• Fermentation
• Downstream
By End-use
• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer
• CMOs & CROs
• In-house Manufacturer
• Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research
https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533
About-Us
Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.
Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
Contact Us
USA: +1 804 420 9370
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn
Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics