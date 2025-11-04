U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Hit USD 39.24 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market size was estimated at USD 9.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 39.24 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.06% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Key Takeaways

⬥︎ By product, the simple & peripheral elements segment led the U.S. single-use bioprocessing market in 2024.

⬥︎ By product, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.

⬥︎ By workflow, the upstream segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

⬥︎ By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

⬥︎ By end use, the biopharmaceutical manufactures segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

⬥︎ By end use, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

What is a U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing?

The U.S. single-use bioprocessing market involves using disposable equipment like bags and filters for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, providing significant benefits over traditional reusable stainless-steel systems by eliminating time-consuming cleaning and sterilization protocols. This approach drastically reduces the risk of cross-contamination, lowers capital expenditure, and offers greater operational flexibility, making it highly valuable across applications from vaccine production to cell and gene therapies. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand for biologics and personalized medicines, the need for faster development cycles, and technological advancements that improve the reliability and scale of single-use components.

Report Scope of U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.10 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 39.24 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 15.6% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Product, Workflow, End use Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies Profiled Avantor, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher, Eppendorf SE, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.