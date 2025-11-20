Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size Expected to Reach USD 16.52 Billion by 2034

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Report Coverage

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Case Study: How One Biopharma Company Accelerated Drug Discovery Using AI

Background

A mid-sized biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology therapeutics was struggling with long development timelines and high early-stage R&D costs. Despite strong scientific capabilities, the organization faced repeated setbacks during target identification and lead optimization. Each new candidate required years of laboratory work, and several potential molecules failed due to unforeseen toxicity or poor binding affinity.

Leadership recognized the need for a more efficient approach and began exploring artificial intelligence technologies that could support faster, more reliable decision-making.

Challenge

The company identified three persistent obstacles:

➢ Slow, traditional screening processes that required thousands of experimental iterations before narrowing down viable candidates.

➢ Limited predictive accuracy in identifying off-target effects and toxicity risks early in the development cycle.

➢ Rising R&D expenditures that exceeded USD 100 million per candidate before entering preclinical testing.

These challenges highlighted a clear need for tools capable of enhancing scientific insight, reducing uncertainty, and streamlining discovery workflows.

AI-Driven Transformation

To address these issues, the firm implemented an AI-enabled discovery platform that integrated machine learning, generative modeling, and automation. The solution brought new capabilities into their pipeline:

1. AI-Based Target Identification

Machine learning models analyzed multi-omic datasets to uncover novel biological targets linked to tumor progression. This replaced manual hypothesis-driven research with data-validated insights.

2. Generative AI for Molecule Design

Generative models produced entirely new small-molecule structures tailored for specific drug-like properties such as potency, selectivity, solubility, and synthetic feasibility.

3. Predictive Toxicity and Safety Modeling

Deep-learning models evaluated each proposed molecule for toxicity risks, enabling the team to eliminate high-risk compounds before synthesis.

4. Automation-Enabled Lab Validation

Robotic systems synthesized and tested the most promising candidates, dramatically reducing hands-on effort and experimental turnaround time.

Results

The implementation of AI produced measurable changes across the company’s discovery pipeline.

Cycle Time Reduction

The early screening and molecule-design phases, which previously required 18–24 months, were completed in just three months using AI-generated libraries and predictive filtering. Two optimized candidates progressed to preclinical readiness within 13 months, cutting development time by more than 60 percent.

Cost Efficiency

With fewer failed experiments and more precise molecular design, the company reduced early-stage R&D costs by approximately USD 50–60 million per candidate.

Higher Success Probability

Predictive models helped remove over 70 percent of high-risk molecules early in the process. This significantly improved the quality of the remaining candidates and increased confidence going into preclinical testing.

Improved Clinical Planning

The organization extended the use of AI into clinical strategy. Machine learning models were used to predict patient-response patterns and optimize Phase I trial design. This helped refine cohort selection and reduce the likelihood of protocol amendments.

Impact on the Organization

The experience reshaped the company’s drug discovery philosophy. Instead of relying solely on trial-and-error experimentation, teams now began every project with AI-generated insights. Scientists could focus on higher-value work, and decision-making became more data-driven and agile.

The transformation aligned closely with global trends highlighted in the press release, underscoring how AI is reshaping the future of drug discovery—improving accuracy, accelerating development cycles, and supporting better therapeutic outcomes.

Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1875

How the Drug Discovery Market Fuels the Growth of AI in Drug Discovery

The global drug discovery market, valued at USD 65.84 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 158.74 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.2%, is expanding rapidly due to rising chronic diseases, increasing demand for novel therapeutics, and continuous innovation in biologics and precision medicine. As development pipelines grow more complex and costly, pharma companies face challenges in speed, accuracy, and R&D efficiency. These structural pressures are directly accelerating the need for AI-driven tools that can reduce early-stage failures, improve target identification, and compress development timelines. The more the drug discovery market scales, the stronger the operational demand becomes for AI platforms capable of handling complexity at lower cost.

This broader ecosystem—characterized by high-throughput screening, genomics data expansion, cloud-based laboratories, and aggressive investment in next-generation platforms—creates the ideal foundation for AI adoption.



The AI in Drug Discovery Market, valued at USD 6.93 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 16.52 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.10%, grows as companies shift toward data-rich, automation-centric R&D processes. As the parent market generates vast biomedical datasets and requires faster molecule design, AI becomes indispensable, improving predictive accuracy, enabling generative compound design, and strengthening clinical strategy. In short, the rapid growth of the drug discovery industry acts as the core engine driving AI adoption across the entire pharmaceutical value chain.

Market Synergy Snapshot: Traditional Drug Discovery vs AI-Enabled Drug Discovery

The Complete Study is Immediately Accessible | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1464

The drug discovery market is dominated by key industry leaders whose strong market share and strategic initiatives shape the future direction of the industry.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Shimadzu Corp

View Detailed Insights of Drug Discovery Market 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/drug-discovery-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in 2024. The growth of the market is attributed to the early adoption of the technologies by regional countries like the United States and Canada, which are the major healthcare technology leaders, with the expanding investment in the development of novel technologies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry driving the market growth. Additionally, the ongoing research on drug discovery for different disease treatments boosts the growth of the market in the region.

How Big is the U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size is expected to be worth approximately USD 6.93 billion by 2034, up from USD 2.86 billion in 2025. In terms of CAGR, the market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10.26% from 2025 to 2034.

The United States maintained its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to emerging and powerful AI startups and greater government support for the implementation and innovation of the latest technology. Moreover, the major pharmaceutical brands have invested heavily in AI platforms to speed up drug production in the United States nowadays.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1875

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market during the forecast period. The increasing healthcare infrastructural development in the economically developing countries in the region, like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others, is driving the advancements in the drug discovery process. The inclination towards smart technologies like AI and machine learning in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals for drug development and novel treatment procedures contributed to the growth of the market across the region.

China

China is expected to emerge as a prominent country for artificial intelligence (AI) in the drug discovery market in the coming years, owing to the rapid acceptance of artificial intelligence and big data. Furthermore, the major companies in China have seen under the development of heavy medical databases while using AI to create personalized drugs and treatment in the country in recent years.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Generative AI in Drug Discovery Market: How algorithm-driven molecule generation is compressing R&D timelines and transforming early-stage discovery pipelines

➡️ AI-Driven Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Why computational platforms are becoming the core infrastructure for target identification and lead optimization

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Market: How AI is accelerating biologics development, manufacturing precision, and clinical decision support

➡️ AI in Pharmaceutical Market: The shift toward automated clinical operations, predictive analytics, and AI-enabled drug lifecycle management

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market: How AI models are unlocking deeply personalized diagnostics, therapy selection, and treatment pathways

➡️ U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology Market: How U.S. biotech companies are scaling AI to enhance gene editing, protein engineering, and cellular research

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market: How machine learning is enabling ultra-fast genome interpretation, variant detection, and disease prediction

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatics Market: The role of AI in decoding complex biological datasets and powering next-generation computational biology

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology Market: Why AI-driven biological modelling and automation are redefining lab workflows and bioprocess innovation

AI in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation Insights:

Type Insights

The preclinical and clinical trial portion segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market with the largest share in 2024. The rising advancements in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, with the association of AI, enhance the accuracy and efficiency of drug development and clinical research functions. AI enhances speed and accuracy in the clinical trial or testing portions. It provides accuracy in the hypothesis generation and analysis for understanding the disease and enhanced drug discovery process, adherence, monitoring, cohort composition, and endpoint selection.

The drug optimization segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Drug optimization is the process of evaluation and discovery of how therapeutics or medications work on individual patients. The integration of AI into the drug optimization method improves the efficiency of the process.

Drug Type Insights

The small molecule segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Small molecule drugs are the type of medicine that is designed to enhance and mimic the natural substance behavior in the human body. AI can be applied to two different types such as machines and deep learning, and generative AI. Machine learning implements accelerated synthesis planning and predictive retrosynthesis for novel molecular entities. Generative AI implemented for the made for the libraries of new molecular entities depends on drug-like molecules and synthetic accessibility scores accessibility.

The large molecule segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The large molecules are also known as the biologics obtained from living organisms. The increasing demand for large molecule drugs for the treatment of several chronic diseases. The implementation of AI into large molecule development aims to improve the efficiency and productivity of large molecule drug development.

Offering Insights

The software segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The increasing adaptation of artificial intelligence software in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for drug development and cost efficiency in the drug discovery process. Furthermore, the investment by the major market players in the R&D activities on the novel launch of software solutions drives the growth of the segment.

The service segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The increasing demand for AI-based services by the leading pharmaceutical companies in the drug discovery and development process is driving the growth of the segment.

Technology Insights

The machine learning segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Machine learning technology is one of the major integral parts of artificial intelligence. The integration of machine learning into drug discovery and development helps in improving all aspects and applications of the process, like target discovery, target validation, HIT discovery, HIT to lead, lead optimization, pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, and post-development monitoring and pharma vigilance. It improves the decision-making process in pharmaceutical data.

Application Insights

The oncology segment accounted for the largest artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market share in 2024. The rising prevalence of cancer in the worldwide population due to the changing environmental factors, genetics, and lifestyle boosts the demand for effective treatment and medication processes. The integration of artificial intelligence into cancer diagnostics aims to improve the efficiency of the treatment and achieve better patient outcomes. The AI predicts the chances of getting cancer in the future period with predictive technology. It helps with cancer treatment, like chemotherapy and surgeries.

The infection segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The integration of AI into infectious disease control transforms the diagnostic process. It offers rapid diagnostics, antibiotic discovery, and addresses several other challenges associated with infectious disease.

End User Insights

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The rising economic conditions in developing countries and the demand for efficient healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure are driving the development of effective drug discovery and treatment procedures. There are a number of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies adopting AI into their working operations to improve productivity by reducing the cost of operations and manual errors.

The academics and research segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing investment in the research and development program in drug discovery studies in the research and academic institutions, and the government support for the expansion of the healthcare research and academic institutes, accelerate the growth of the segment.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

AI in Drug Discovery Market Top Companies

➢ NVIDIA CORPORATION

➢ Microsoft Corporation

➢ INSILICO MEDICINE INC.

➢ Schrödinger

➢ EXSCIENTIA

➢ Cloud Pharmaceuticals

➢ CLOUD PHARMACEUTICAL

➢ TOMWISE, INC

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔸In February 2025, Variational AI, an organization behind Enki™, a leading firm in the advanced foundation model for small molecule drug discovery, completed its oversubscribed USD 5.5 million Seed extension round.

🔸In January 2025, Innophore and NVIDIA collaborated to launch the AI-driven drug safety screening platform ‘CavitOmiX’ in January 2025. The platform uses NVIDIA’s computing power and specialties to increase the silico drug design by protein binding site analysis.

🔸In February 2025, Venture capitalist and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman entered healthcare with the launch of their startup Manas AI. The new startup will work on drug development with the integration of AI to enhance the drug discovery process. The development is initiated by aggressive cancer treatment.

🔸In July 2024, Exscientia plc expanded its business with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to implement the cloud provider’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services in its platform for end-to-end automation and drug discovery.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

🔹Preclinical and Clinical Testing

🔹Molecule Screening

🔹Target Identification

🔹De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization

By Drug Type

🔹Small Molecules

🔹Large Molecules

By Offering

🔹Software

🔹Services

By Technology

🔹Machine Learning

→ Deep Learning

→ Supervised Learning

→ Reinforcement Learning

→ Unsupervised Learning

→ Other Machine Learning Technologies

🔹Other Technologies

By Application

🔹Neurology

🔹Infectious Disease

🔹Oncology

🔹Others

By End User

🔹Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

🔹Contract Research Organizations

🔹Academics and Research

🔹Others

By Geography

🔹North America

→ U.S.

→ Canada

🔹Europe

→ U.K.

→ Germany

→ France

🔹Asia Pacific

→ China

→ India

→ Japan

→ South Korea

→ Rest of the World

🔹Latin America

→ Brazil

→ Rest of Latin America

🔹Middle East and Africa (MEA)

→ GCC

→ North Africa

→ South Africa

→ Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1875

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts

Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

➡️ Digital Therapeutics: How software-based interventions are restructuring chronic-disease management and clinical-grade behavioral therapy

➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Forces driving expansion across biotech, biopharma, and advanced therapeutic platforms

➡️ Viral Vector Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Manufacturing constraints, scalability limits, and innovations shaping next-generation gene-delivery systems

➡️ Wellness Transformation: How prevention-centric health models are shifting consumer behavior, product pipelines, and care delivery

➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: How generative models are unlocking new diagnostics, clinical automation, and patient-care innovations

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter



