STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO)(STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference:
Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, USA
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, January 15 at 9:00 AM PST
Webcast: Link
Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, Hans Jeppsson, CFO, Jimmie Hofman, VP of BD, and Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms
The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conference.
For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com
About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.
Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com
Attachments
Vicore Pharma to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire