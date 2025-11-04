Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Size to Hit USD 42.25 Billion by 2034

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8439

What is an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO?

The global advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market mainly refers to the contract development and manufacturing organizations that offer specialized, end-to-end services for complex gene, cell, and tissue-based therapies. Key advantages for pharmaceutical and biotech companies include accessing specialized manufacturing facilities, ensuring regulatory compliance, and accelerating time-to-market without significant capital investment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of rare diseases, a growing pipeline of cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, and advancements in gene-editing technologies like CRISPR.

What are the Key Drivers in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market?

A prominent driver is the rising number of clinical trials, innovation in gene-editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, advanced bioprocessing techniques, and the integration of automation and artificial intelligence, which are improving manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and quality control. The increasingly significant investment and grants in ATMP research are accelerating the development of new therapies and creating opportunities for market expansion. Increasing personalized medicine and growth of cell and gene therapy pipelines.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Report Scope

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the CDMO Services for Pharma and Biotech Market?

⬥︎ Rise of advanced and specialised therapies:

The growing complexity of new drugs, such as antibody-drug conjugates, oligonucleotides, and cell and gene therapies, is driving demand for CDMOs with highly specialised expertise and technology.

⬥︎ Demand for personalised medicine:

The move towards tailored treatments requires flexible manufacturing processes that many CDMOs are developing, often using automation and modular systems to accommodate varying batch sizes and patient-specific needs.

⬥︎ Globalisation and supply chain complexity

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CDMOs to navigate complex global supply chains and ensure consistent product quality across different markets.

⬥︎ Specialization

There is a growing trend of CDMOs specialising in specific therapeutic areas or manufacturing processes, allowing them to offer deep expertise in a particular niche.

⬥︎ Growth of outsourcing by smaller companies:

Smaller and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using CDMOs to avoid large capital investments in manufacturing facilities, which is a key growth driver for the CDMO market.

What are the Major Trends in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market?

🔹In May 2024, Catalent and Siren Biotechnology, the companies formed a strategic agreement to advance and manufacture Siren Biotechnology's AAV immuno-gene treatments for cancer.

🔹In December 2024, Novo Holdings acquired Catalent, a major acquisition (USD 16.5 billion), creating a multi-modal manufacturing giant, significantly consolidating capacity in the biomanufacturing space.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle in ATMPs involve complex, often patient-specific (autologous) processes using living cells or viral vectors, which are difficult to scale up from small-scale clinical production to large-scale commercial manufacturing while maintaining product consistency and quality. High cost of affordability and shortage of proficient and experienced personnel in the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. The robust ecosystem of scientific innovation and significant investment. The United States, in particular, led with a high concentration of specialized biotechnology firms and extensive R&D activity. Supportive regulatory pathways from the FDA, coupled with a large number of clinical trials, accelerated the development and commercialization of new therapies.

🔹For instance, In March 2024, Alcami Corporation collaborated with Tanvex CDMO to provide integrated services. Large CDMOs like Thermo Fisher have also acquired smaller, niche players to expand their ATMP capabilities.

United States Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market:

The United States is experiencing increased M&A activity among CDMOs, growing adoption of advanced digital manufacturing, and strategic partnerships to secure domestic manufacturing capacity amid supply chain concerns. A booming pipeline of complex cell and gene therapies and strong R&D investment. This growth is supported by favorable FDA regulations, like accelerated approvals and a shift towards more scalable allogeneic therapies.

Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market. The strong government support and a cost-effective manufacturing ecosystem. Favourable regulatory pathways in countries like China and Australia attracted increased R&D and clinical trial activity. Substantial regional investment and expanding infrastructure solidified the region as a competitive and attractive hub for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking efficient ATMP production.

🔹For instance, In October 2024, Samsung Biologics, a major CDMO, continued its significant expansion in South Korea. It announced a record $1.24 billion manufacturing deal with an Asian pharmaceutical company.

China Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market:

China's advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market is rapidly expanding due to a surge in clinical trials and strong government support through favourable regulations. A boom in domestic biotech firms, particularly in cell therapy for oncology, is driving significant demand for specialized manufacturing services. Despite rapid growth, geopolitical tensions, such as the U.S. BIOSECURE Act, are influencing supply chain strategies.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Led the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market in 2024?

The gene therapy CDMO services segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. The technical complexity and high demand for viral vector manufacturing, a process often outsourced to specialized CDMOs. Innovations in gene editing technologies like CRISPR, combined with increasing R&D for rare genetic disorders, ensure the gene therapy segment maintains a significant and influential role in market dynamics.

🔹In October 2024, Forge Biologics, a member of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, launched its FUEL manufacturing platform specifically designed for high-yield AAV production to accelerate gene therapy development.

However, the cell therapy segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The commercial success of CAR-T treatments and a pipeline expanding into new therapeutic areas. The industry-wide shift towards scalable, cost-effective allogeneic "off-the-shelf" therapies, which CDMOs are increasingly capable of manufacturing efficiently. Adoption of advanced automation and closed-system manufacturing, making outsourcing an attractive option for numerous small and mid-sized biotech firms.

By phase analysis

What Made the Phase II Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The phase II segment held a major revenue share of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2024. A high volume of successful early-stage candidates transitioning to larger efficacy trials. This phase necessitates crucial manufacturing scale-up, process optimization, and adherence to complex GMP standards, driving a high demand for specialized CDMO expertise and infrastructure.

On the other hand, the phase III segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The high volume of therapies is advancing into pivotal trials and preparing for commercial launch. This phase demands significantly larger-scale production and stringent regulatory validation, requirements that often exceed the in-house capabilities of many biotech firms. Consequently, developers rely heavily on the specialized expertise and capacity of CDMOs to manage manufacturing complexities and navigate the final regulatory hurdles efficiently.

By indication analysis

What Made the Oncology Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The oncology segment held a major revenue share of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in 2024. The intense clinical trial activity and substantial investment in cancer-related advanced therapies. The unique potential and high unmet medical need for treatments like CAR-T and TCR therapies drove significant R&D efforts. Manufacturing these complex immunotherapies requires specialized expertise and infrastructure, leading biotech firms to heavily rely on expert CDMO partners.

On the other hand, the neurological and genetic disorders segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The vast unmet medical need and technological breakthroughs in gene editing. The increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory support for orphan drugs is accelerating the development pipeline for these complex conditions. The biopharma companies are heavily relying on specialized CDMOs for the development and manufacturing expertise required for these advanced, often curative, therapies.

Top Key Players in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market:

⬥︎Celonic GmbH – Provides end-to-end development and GMP manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies, with expertise in viral vector and biologics production.

⬥︎Bio Elpida – Specializes in small-batch GMP manufacturing for cell and gene therapies, focusing on process development and aseptic fill-finish for early clinical stages.

⬥︎Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) – A UK-based innovation and manufacturing center supporting technology transfer, process optimization, and scale-up of advanced therapies.

⬥︎Rentschler Biopharma SE – Offers full-service biopharmaceutical development and GMP manufacturing, including viral vector and gene therapy production capabilities.

⬥︎AGC Biologics – Provides integrated development, manufacturing, and analytical services for viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and cell therapies, serving both clinical and commercial stages.

⬥︎Catalent, Inc. – A leading global CDMO offering viral vector manufacturing, plasmid DNA production, and advanced therapy fill-finish services through its Cell & Gene Therapy segment.

⬥︎Lonza Group Ltd. – Delivers comprehensive solutions for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing, including viral vector platforms and commercial-scale production.

⬥︎WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi AppTec Group) – Provides integrated cell and gene therapy CDMO services, including process development, testing, and GMP manufacturing for viral vectors and cell therapies.

⬥︎BlueReg Group – Offers specialized regulatory consulting and strategy support for ATMP developers, focusing on market access, compliance, and product lifecycle management.

⬥︎Minaris Regenerative Medicine – Focuses on global contract development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, with expertise in autologous and allogeneic manufacturing solutions.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market?

🔹In March 2024, Alcami Corporation partnered with Tanvex CDMO to provide clients with a complete solution from bulk drug substance production to finished drug products.

🔹In January 2024, Pluri Inc. created its PluriCDMO business division to offer specialized expertise and access to its GMP cell therapy production facility.

🔹In October 2024, Forge Biologics (a member of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services) launched its proprietary FUEL platform in October 2024 to accelerate AAV gene therapy manufacturing

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the advanced therapy medicinal products cdmo market.

By Product

• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy

• Tissue Engineered

• Others

By Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

By Indication

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Central nervous system

• Musculoskeletal

• Infectious disease

• Dermatology

• Endocrine, metabolic, genetic

• Immunology & inflammation

• Ophthalmology

• Hematology

• Gastroenterology

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

