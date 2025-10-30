SUBSCRIBE
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass USD 151.48 Bn by 2034

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

According to Nova One Advisor, the global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to be worth around 151.48 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 39.01 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.27% from 2025 to 2034.

The single-use bioprocessing market is growing due to single-use technologies are reusable products that are planned for one-time use. Single-use bioprocessing is beneficial as it lowers contamination challenges and rapid turnaround times.  They need lower energy use as compared to stainless steel systems since it is not necessary to clean or sterilise them between batches. The absence of standardisation practices and supply chain safety presents further complexities to the adoption of single-use systems.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market with a revenue share of approximately 42% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By product, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By workflow, the upstream bioprocessing segment dominated the market with a major revenue share in 2024.

By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment led the market in 2024.

By end use, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Single-use bioprocessing is the use of single-use technologies in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. In contrast to multi-use technologies, single-use bioprocessing services are used in the manufacture of a single batch and later disposed of. Single-use bioprocessing is considered to be supportable, in that fewer resources are bound in an involved cleaning process.

🔹For Instance, In July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open-access clearing house for information on medical devices. It is designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.

Single-use systems in bioprocessing improve speed and effectiveness, allowing for quick bioprocessing management and broad-minded manufacturing of many products at different scales in the same facility. The suppleness of SUS allows more adaptability, enabling seamless transitions from R&D to full-scale production or for the manufacturing of various products. Single-use biomanufacturing is a process in biotechnology where single-use systems are used throughout the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products.

The next generation of single-use systems: Market’s Largest Potential

The growing application of automation, such as the prominent use of the next generation of single-use systems, drives the growth of the market. Presently, entirely automated systems bring flow rates and pressure rates to process a 2,000 L bioreactor. These systems have Raman spectroscopy technology added in-line to provide real-time Raman analysis in single-use bioreactors and downstream systems. With the proper software, these systems are connected and controlled while analyzing their process data in person or remotely. The next generation of single-use systems focuses on improved automation, sustainability, and integration for more efficiency, specifically in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

🔹For Instance, In October 2025, Invert, a pioneer in AI-driven bioprocess software solutions, announced the launch of Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface for bioprocess that enables users to perform data analysis and process modeling using natural language prompts. Invert Assist represents a major milestone towards Invert's mission of applying AI to reduce development and manufacturing timelines across the biopharmaceutical industry, accelerating the process of making life-saving therapeutics.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 39.01 Billion

Market Size by 2034

USD 151.48 Billion

Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034

CAGR of 16.27%

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Segments Covered

Product, Workflow, End-use, Region

Market Analysis (Terms Used)

Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Companies Profiled

Sartorius AG; Danaher Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Avantor, Inc; Eppendorf SE; Corning Incorporated; Lonza; PBS Biotech, Inc.; Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis:

The simple and peripheral elements segment dominates in the single-use bioprocessing market, as these elements include tubing, connectors, filters, and bags, providing the foundational benefits of single-use bioprocessing over traditional stainless steel systems. It has rising flexibility, lowering contamination, and reducing expenses compared to traditional stainless-steel apparatus.

On the other hand, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as using single-use vessels in bioprocessing provides many advantages, including significant affordability, lowering the challenges of contamination, and growing operational flexibility. By substituting traditional stainless-steel apparatus with disposable components, manufacturers streamline production, enhance efficiency.

By Workflow Analysis:

The upstream bioprocessing segment dominated the market in 2024, as this type of bioprocessing involves the identification and screening of microorganisms, the multiplication of microbes inside bioreactors, and media preparation. Upstream processing comprises formulation of the fermentation medium, sterilization of air, fermentation medium, and the fermenter, inoculum preparation, and inoculation of the medium. Upstream bioprocessing offers many advantages, such as accelerating research advancement and enhancing cell culture media.

On the other hand, the fermentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it lowers the ecological footprint, aligns with moral standards, and improves the quality of plant-based proteins’ nutritious value and sensory attributes, providing a trustworthy substitute to animal products. Single-use fermentation is an ideal choice because one vessel is dedicated to each patient. There is no requirement to clean it, leading to faster improvements.

By End Use Analysis:

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market in 2024, as single-use bioprocesses lower the challenges of contamination by removing the need for cleaning and sterilization processes. Cross-contamination is a major concern in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. They offer flexibility to rapidly scale out, scale down, or scale up to accommodate quick changes in production volume needs.

On the other hand, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as single-use bioprocessing is broadly used in the biopharmaceutical industry for applications. Single-use technology, or disposable bioprocessing equipment, provides significant benefits to clinical research institutions by improving safety, effectiveness, flexibility, and affordability compared to traditional stainless-steel equipment, so this process is mainly used by academic & clinical research institutes.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By End-use, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Year

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

23.49

27.29

31.63

36.92

43.18

50.20

57.86

66.77

79.69

91.27

105.71

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

10.07

11.72

13.73

15.82

18.13

21.09

25.03

29.60

32.37

39.02

45.77

By Regional

North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024, due to its massive, well-funded pharmaceutical companies, a strong focus on R&D, and early adoption of novel techniques. North America is a hub of a high concentration of leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology research centers that are rapid adopters of single-use technologies. This region has well-established CMOs and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that commonly use single-use bioprocessing, which contributes to the growth of the market.

🔹 For Instance, In October 2025, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, entered into a partnership with Promega Corporation, a global life science solutions and service leader based in Madison, Wisconsin, to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug screening and discovery.

In the U.S., substantial investments in biotechnology research, particularly in the United States, drive the development and growing adoption of novel bioprocessing processes, including single-use systems. Employing single-use systems usually requires lower initial capital investment as compared to outdated stainless-steel devices.

🔹 For Instance, In October 2025, Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences, a leader in contract development and manufacturing, preclinical and translational clinical research, and bioprocessing solutions.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market?

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the market, with rising local biopharmaceutical organizations, significant expenditure from governments and private companies, and the inherent affordability and flexibility of single-use technologies. An increasing incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes and cancer, and a growing aging population contribute to the demand for single-use bioprocessing, which contributes to the growth of the market.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By Region, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Year

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

North America

11.74

13.74

16.05

18.80

21.67

24.29

28.12

33.76

41.45

43.55

52.22

Europe

8.39

9.77

11.18

12.94

15.55

17.79

20.38

23.98

27.11

30.97

36.90

Asia Pacific

8.39

9.72

11.26

13.14

15.43

18.49

21.38

25.10

28.12

33.72

38.29

Latin America

2.68

3.09

3.74

4.20

4.61

5.40

6.75

6.86

8.82

11.38

13.96

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

2.35

2.69

3.12

3.65

4.06

5.32

6.26

6.68

6.57

10.66

10.12

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Companies:

• Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

• Corning Incorporated

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹 In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences is launching its new Purolite AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention, which is being held in Boston.

🔹 In June 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expands manufacturing and R&D capacities for innovative bioprocess solutions in France. Cleanroom space almost doubled, with automated production lines for single-use bags. Automated logistics and warehouse platform to further increase delivery capability and speed

🔹 In September 2025, Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Metenova AB (Metenova) of Mölndal, Sweden. Metenova is projected to generate revenues of $24 million to $25 million for fiscal year 2023.

🔹 In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Completes $4B Acquisition of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration Business, Expanding Bioprocessing and Industrial Reach. With the transaction complete, the business, which is now Thermo Fisher’s Filtration and Separation business, is part of the Life Sciences Solutions segment.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Simple & Peripheral Elements

o Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems

o Bags

o Sampling Systems

o Probes & Sensors

§  pH Sensor

§  Oxygen Sensor

§  Pressure Sensors

§  Temperature Sensors

§  Conductivity Sensors

§  Flow Sensors

§  Others

o Others

• Apparatus & Plants

o Bioreactors

§  Upto 1000L

§  Above 1000L to 2000L

§  Above 2000L

o Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems

o Filtration System

o Chromatography Systems

o Pumps

o Others

• Work Equipment

o Cell Culture System

o Syringes

o Others

By Workflow

• Upstream Bioprocessing

• Fermentation

• Downstream Bioprocessing

By End-use

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

o CMOs & CROs

o In-house Manufacturers

• Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

