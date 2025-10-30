Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass USD 151.48 Bn by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to be worth around 151.48 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 39.01 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.27% from 2025 to 2034.
The single-use bioprocessing market is growing due to single-use technologies are reusable products that are planned for one-time use. Single-use bioprocessing is beneficial as it lowers contamination challenges and rapid turnaround times. They need lower energy use as compared to stainless steel systems since it is not necessary to clean or sterilise them between batches. The absence of standardisation practices and supply chain safety presents further complexities to the adoption of single-use systems.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/5765
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Highlights:
⬥︎North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market with a revenue share of approximately 42% in 2024.
⬥︎Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
⬥︎By product, the simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest market share in 2024.
⬥︎By product, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
⬥︎By workflow, the upstream bioprocessing segment dominated the market with a major revenue share in 2024.
⬥︎By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
⬥︎By end use, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment led the market in 2024.
⬥︎By end use, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
Single-use bioprocessing is the use of single-use technologies in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. In contrast to multi-use technologies, single-use bioprocessing services are used in the manufacture of a single batch and later disposed of. Single-use bioprocessing is considered to be supportable, in that fewer resources are bound in an involved cleaning process.
🔹For Instance, In July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open-access clearing house for information on medical devices. It is designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.
Single-use systems in bioprocessing improve speed and effectiveness, allowing for quick bioprocessing management and broad-minded manufacturing of many products at different scales in the same facility. The suppleness of SUS allows more adaptability, enabling seamless transitions from R&D to full-scale production or for the manufacturing of various products. Single-use biomanufacturing is a process in biotechnology where single-use systems are used throughout the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products.
The next generation of single-use systems: Market’s Largest Potential
The growing application of automation, such as the prominent use of the next generation of single-use systems, drives the growth of the market. Presently, entirely automated systems bring flow rates and pressure rates to process a 2,000 L bioreactor. These systems have Raman spectroscopy technology added in-line to provide real-time Raman analysis in single-use bioreactors and downstream systems. With the proper software, these systems are connected and controlled while analyzing their process data in person or remotely. The next generation of single-use systems focuses on improved automation, sustainability, and integration for more efficiency, specifically in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
🔹For Instance, In October 2025, Invert, a pioneer in AI-driven bioprocess software solutions, announced the launch of Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface for bioprocess that enables users to perform data analysis and process modeling using natural language prompts. Invert Assist represents a major milestone towards Invert's mission of applying AI to reduce development and manufacturing timelines across the biopharmaceutical industry, accelerating the process of making life-saving therapeutics.
Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5765
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 39.01 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 151.48 Billion
|
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
|
CAGR of 16.27%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Product, Workflow, End-use, Region
|
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
|
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Key Companies Profiled
|
Sartorius AG; Danaher Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Avantor, Inc; Eppendorf SE; Corning Incorporated; Lonza; PBS Biotech, Inc.; Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation
Analysis: By Product Analysis: The simple and peripheral elements segment
dominates in the single-use bioprocessing market, as these elements include
tubing, connectors, filters, and bags, providing the foundational benefits of
single-use bioprocessing over traditional stainless steel systems. It has
rising flexibility, lowering contamination, and reducing expenses compared to
traditional stainless-steel apparatus. On the other hand, the apparatus &
plants segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as
using single-use vessels in bioprocessing provides many advantages, including
significant affordability, lowering the challenges of contamination, and
growing operational flexibility. By substituting traditional stainless-steel
apparatus with disposable components, manufacturers streamline production,
enhance efficiency. By Workflow Analysis: The upstream
bioprocessing segment dominated the market in 2024, as this type of
bioprocessing involves the identification and screening of microorganisms, the
multiplication of microbes inside bioreactors,
and media preparation. Upstream processing comprises formulation of the
fermentation medium, sterilization of air, fermentation medium, and the
fermenter, inoculum preparation, and inoculation of the medium. Upstream
bioprocessing offers many advantages, such as accelerating research advancement
and enhancing cell
culture media. On the other hand, the fermentation segment
is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast
period, as it lowers the ecological footprint, aligns with moral standards, and
improves the quality of plant-based proteins’ nutritious value and sensory
attributes, providing a trustworthy substitute to animal products. Single-use
fermentation is an ideal choice because one vessel is dedicated to each
patient. There is no requirement to clean it, leading to faster improvements. By End Use Analysis: The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment
dominated the market in 2024, as single-use bioprocesses lower the challenges
of contamination by removing the need for cleaning and sterilization processes.
Cross-contamination is a major concern in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. They
offer flexibility to rapidly scale out, scale down, or scale up to accommodate quick
changes in production volume needs. On the other hand, the academic &
clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in
the market during the forecast period, as single-use bioprocessing is broadly
used in the biopharmaceutical industry for applications. Single-use technology,
or disposable bioprocessing equipment, provides significant benefits to
clinical research institutions by improving safety, effectiveness, flexibility,
and affordability compared to traditional stainless-steel equipment, so this
process is mainly used by academic & clinical research institutes. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By
End-use, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion) Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturers 23.49 27.29 31.63 36.92 43.18 50.20 57.86 66.77 79.69 91.27 105.71 Academic &
Clinical Research Institutes 10.07 11.72 13.73 15.82 18.13 21.09 25.03 29.60 32.37 39.02 45.77 By Regional North America dominated the single-use
bioprocessing market in 2024, due to its massive, well-funded pharmaceutical
companies, a strong focus on R&D, and early adoption of novel techniques.
North America is a hub of a high concentration of leading biopharmaceutical
and biotechnology
research centers that are rapid adopters of single-use technologies. This
region has well-established CMOs and Contract
Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that commonly use
single-use bioprocessing, which contributes to the growth of the market. 🔹
For Instance, In October 2025, MilliporeSigma, the
U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a
leading science and technology company, entered into a partnership with Promega
Corporation, a global life science solutions and service leader based in
Madison, Wisconsin, to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug
screening and discovery. In the U.S., substantial investments in
biotechnology research, particularly in the United States, drive the
development and growing adoption of novel bioprocessing processes, including
single-use systems. Employing single-use systems usually requires lower initial
capital investment as compared to outdated stainless-steel devices. 🔹
For Instance, In October 2025, Merck, a leading
science and technology company, announced the signing of a definitive agreement
to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences, a leader in
contract development and manufacturing, preclinical and translational clinical
research, and bioprocessing solutions. Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing
in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market? APAC is the fastest-growing region in the
market, with rising local biopharmaceutical organizations, significant
expenditure from governments and private companies, and the inherent
affordability and flexibility of single-use technologies. An increasing
incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes and cancer, and a growing aging
population contribute to the demand for single-use bioprocessing, which
contributes to the growth of the market. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By
Region, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion) Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 North America 11.74 13.74 16.05 18.80 21.67 24.29 28.12 33.76 41.45 43.55 52.22 Europe 8.39 9.77 11.18 12.94 15.55 17.79 20.38 23.98 27.11 30.97 36.90 Asia Pacific 8.39 9.72 11.26 13.14 15.43 18.49 21.38 25.10 28.12 33.72 38.29 Latin America 2.68 3.09 3.74 4.20 4.61 5.40 6.75 6.86 8.82 11.38 13.96 Middle East and
Africa (MEA) 2.35 2.69 3.12 3.65 4.06 5.32 6.26 6.68 6.57 10.66 10.12 Single-use Bioprocessing Market
Companies: • Sartorius AG • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. • Corning Incorporated • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH • Lonza What is Going Around the Globe? 🔹 In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences is launching its new Purolite
AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at the Biotechnology Innovation
Organization (BIO) International Convention, which is being held in Boston. 🔹 In June 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expands manufacturing and
R&D capacities for innovative bioprocess solutions in France. Cleanroom
space almost doubled, with automated production lines for single-use bags. Automated
logistics and warehouse platform to further increase delivery capability and
speed 🔹 In September 2025, Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company
focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, announced that it had entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Metenova AB (Metenova) of
Mölndal, Sweden. Metenova is projected to generate revenues of $24 million to
$25 million for fiscal year 2023. 🔹 In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Completes $4B Acquisition of
Solventum’s Purification & Filtration Business, Expanding Bioprocessing and
Industrial Reach. With the transaction complete, the business, which is now
Thermo Fisher’s Filtration and Separation business, is part of the Life
Sciences Solutions segment. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344 Related Report – ⬥︎ India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/india-single-use-bioprocessing-probes-and-sensors-market ⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/single-use-bioprocessing-probes-sensors-market
⬥︎ U.S. Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-large-and-small-scale-bioprocessing-market
⬥︎ Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/large-small-scale-bioprocessing-biopharmaceutical-manufacturing-market
⬥︎ Continuous Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/continuous-bioprocessing-market
Segments Covered in the Report By Product • Simple & Peripheral Elements o Tubing, Filters,
Connectors, & Transfer Systems o Bags o Sampling Systems o Probes &
Sensors §
pH Sensor §
Oxygen Sensor §
Pressure Sensors §
Temperature Sensors §
Conductivity Sensors §
Flow Sensors §
Others o Others • Apparatus & Plants o Bioreactors §
Upto 1000L §
Above 1000L to 2000L §
Above 2000L o Mixing, Storage,
& Filling Systems o Filtration
System o Chromatography
Systems o Pumps o Others • Work Equipment o Cell Culture
System o Syringes o Others By Workflow • Upstream Bioprocessing • Fermentation • Downstream Bioprocessing By End-use • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers o CMOs & CROs o In-house
Manufacturers • Academic & Clinical Research
Institutes By Region • North America o U.S. o Canada • Europe o UK o Germany o France o Italy o Spain o Denmark o Sweden o Norway • Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o South Korea o Australia o Thailand • Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Argentina • Middle East & Africa o South Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Kuwait Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5765
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global
enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next
generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision
medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn Towards
Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals
Analytics
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Product Analysis:
The simple and peripheral elements segment dominates in the single-use bioprocessing market, as these elements include tubing, connectors, filters, and bags, providing the foundational benefits of single-use bioprocessing over traditional stainless steel systems. It has rising flexibility, lowering contamination, and reducing expenses compared to traditional stainless-steel apparatus.
On the other hand, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as using single-use vessels in bioprocessing provides many advantages, including significant affordability, lowering the challenges of contamination, and growing operational flexibility. By substituting traditional stainless-steel apparatus with disposable components, manufacturers streamline production, enhance efficiency.
By Workflow Analysis:
The upstream bioprocessing segment dominated the market in 2024, as this type of bioprocessing involves the identification and screening of microorganisms, the multiplication of microbes inside bioreactors, and media preparation. Upstream processing comprises formulation of the fermentation medium, sterilization of air, fermentation medium, and the fermenter, inoculum preparation, and inoculation of the medium. Upstream bioprocessing offers many advantages, such as accelerating research advancement and enhancing cell culture media.
On the other hand, the fermentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it lowers the ecological footprint, aligns with moral standards, and improves the quality of plant-based proteins’ nutritious value and sensory attributes, providing a trustworthy substitute to animal products. Single-use fermentation is an ideal choice because one vessel is dedicated to each patient. There is no requirement to clean it, leading to faster improvements.
By End Use Analysis:
The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market in 2024, as single-use bioprocesses lower the challenges of contamination by removing the need for cleaning and sterilization processes. Cross-contamination is a major concern in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. They offer flexibility to rapidly scale out, scale down, or scale up to accommodate quick changes in production volume needs.
On the other hand, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as single-use bioprocessing is broadly used in the biopharmaceutical industry for applications. Single-use technology, or disposable bioprocessing equipment, provides significant benefits to clinical research institutions by improving safety, effectiveness, flexibility, and affordability compared to traditional stainless-steel equipment, so this process is mainly used by academic & clinical research institutes.
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By End-use, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)
Year
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
23.49
27.29
31.63
36.92
43.18
50.20
57.86
66.77
79.69
91.27
105.71
Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
10.07
11.72
13.73
15.82
18.13
21.09
25.03
29.60
32.37
39.02
45.77
By Regional
North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024, due to its massive, well-funded pharmaceutical companies, a strong focus on R&D, and early adoption of novel techniques. North America is a hub of a high concentration of leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology research centers that are rapid adopters of single-use technologies. This region has well-established CMOs and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that commonly use single-use bioprocessing, which contributes to the growth of the market.
🔹 For Instance, In October 2025, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, entered into a partnership with Promega Corporation, a global life science solutions and service leader based in Madison, Wisconsin, to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug screening and discovery.
In the U.S., substantial investments in biotechnology research, particularly in the United States, drive the development and growing adoption of novel bioprocessing processes, including single-use systems. Employing single-use systems usually requires lower initial capital investment as compared to outdated stainless-steel devices.
🔹 For Instance, In October 2025, Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences, a leader in contract development and manufacturing, preclinical and translational clinical research, and bioprocessing solutions.
Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market?
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the market, with rising local biopharmaceutical organizations, significant expenditure from governments and private companies, and the inherent affordability and flexibility of single-use technologies. An increasing incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes and cancer, and a growing aging population contribute to the demand for single-use bioprocessing, which contributes to the growth of the market.
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size By Region, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)
Year
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
North America
11.74
13.74
16.05
18.80
21.67
24.29
28.12
33.76
41.45
43.55
52.22
Europe
8.39
9.77
11.18
12.94
15.55
17.79
20.38
23.98
27.11
30.97
36.90
Asia Pacific
8.39
9.72
11.26
13.14
15.43
18.49
21.38
25.10
28.12
33.72
38.29
Latin America
2.68
3.09
3.74
4.20
4.61
5.40
6.75
6.86
8.82
11.38
13.96
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
2.35
2.69
3.12
3.65
4.06
5.32
6.26
6.68
6.57
10.66
10.12
Single-use Bioprocessing Market Companies:
• Sartorius AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Corning Incorporated
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Lonza
What is Going Around the Globe?
🔹 In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences is launching its new Purolite AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention, which is being held in Boston.
🔹 In June 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expands manufacturing and R&D capacities for innovative bioprocess solutions in France. Cleanroom space almost doubled, with automated production lines for single-use bags. Automated logistics and warehouse platform to further increase delivery capability and speed
🔹 In September 2025, Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Metenova AB (Metenova) of Mölndal, Sweden. Metenova is projected to generate revenues of $24 million to $25 million for fiscal year 2023.
🔹 In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Completes $4B Acquisition of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration Business, Expanding Bioprocessing and Industrial Reach. With the transaction complete, the business, which is now Thermo Fisher’s Filtration and Separation business, is part of the Life Sciences Solutions segment.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
Related Report –
⬥︎ India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/india-single-use-bioprocessing-probes-and-sensors-market
⬥︎ Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/single-use-bioprocessing-probes-sensors-market
⬥︎ U.S. Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-large-and-small-scale-bioprocessing-market
⬥︎ Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/large-small-scale-bioprocessing-biopharmaceutical-manufacturing-market
⬥︎ Continuous Bioprocessing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/continuous-bioprocessing-market
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
• Simple & Peripheral Elements
o Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems
o Bags
o Sampling Systems
o Probes & Sensors
§ pH Sensor
§ Oxygen Sensor
§ Pressure Sensors
§ Temperature Sensors
§ Conductivity Sensors
§ Flow Sensors
§ Others
o Others
• Apparatus & Plants
o Bioreactors
§ Upto 1000L
§ Above 1000L to 2000L
§ Above 2000L
o Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems
o Filtration System
o Chromatography Systems
o Pumps
o Others
• Work Equipment
o Cell Culture System
o Syringes
o Others
By Workflow
• Upstream Bioprocessing
• Fermentation
• Downstream Bioprocessing
By End-use
• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
o CMOs & CROs
o In-house Manufacturers
• Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Denmark
o Sweden
o Norway
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Thailand
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Kuwait
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5765
About-Us
Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.
Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
Contact Us
USA: +1 804 420 9370
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn
Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics