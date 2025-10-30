Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass USD 151.48 Bn by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to be worth around 151.48 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 39.01 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.27% from 2025 to 2034.

The single-use bioprocessing market is growing due to single-use technologies are reusable products that are planned for one-time use. Single-use bioprocessing is beneficial as it lowers contamination challenges and rapid turnaround times. They need lower energy use as compared to stainless steel systems since it is not necessary to clean or sterilise them between batches. The absence of standardisation practices and supply chain safety presents further complexities to the adoption of single-use systems.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/5765

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

⬥︎North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market with a revenue share of approximately 42% in 2024.

⬥︎Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

⬥︎By product, the simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎By product, the apparatus & plants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

⬥︎By workflow, the upstream bioprocessing segment dominated the market with a major revenue share in 2024.

⬥︎By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

⬥︎By end use, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment led the market in 2024.

⬥︎By end use, the academic & clinical research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Single-use bioprocessing is the use of single-use technologies in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. In contrast to multi-use technologies, single-use bioprocessing services are used in the manufacture of a single batch and later disposed of. Single-use bioprocessing is considered to be supportable, in that fewer resources are bound in an involved cleaning process.

🔹For Instance, In July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open-access clearing house for information on medical devices. It is designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.

Single-use systems in bioprocessing improve speed and effectiveness, allowing for quick bioprocessing management and broad-minded manufacturing of many products at different scales in the same facility. The suppleness of SUS allows more adaptability, enabling seamless transitions from R&D to full-scale production or for the manufacturing of various products. Single-use biomanufacturing is a process in biotechnology where single-use systems are used throughout the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products.

The next generation of single-use systems: Market’s Largest Potential

The growing application of automation, such as the prominent use of the next generation of single-use systems, drives the growth of the market. Presently, entirely automated systems bring flow rates and pressure rates to process a 2,000 L bioreactor. These systems have Raman spectroscopy technology added in-line to provide real-time Raman analysis in single-use bioreactors and downstream systems. With the proper software, these systems are connected and controlled while analyzing their process data in person or remotely. The next generation of single-use systems focuses on improved automation, sustainability, and integration for more efficiency, specifically in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

🔹For Instance, In October 2025, Invert, a pioneer in AI-driven bioprocess software solutions, announced the launch of Invert Assist, an AI-powered analysis interface for bioprocess that enables users to perform data analysis and process modeling using natural language prompts. Invert Assist represents a major milestone towards Invert's mission of applying AI to reduce development and manufacturing timelines across the biopharmaceutical industry, accelerating the process of making life-saving therapeutics.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5765

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.01 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 151.48 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 16.27% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Workflow, End-use, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled Sartorius AG; Danaher Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Avantor, Inc; Eppendorf SE; Corning Incorporated; Lonza; PBS Biotech, Inc.; Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.