Scenic Biotech Enters License and Research Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 7, 2026 – Scenic Biotech, a pioneer in the field of modifier therapies for severe diseases, today announced a license and research agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to utilize Scenic’s Cell-Seq platform for the discovery of novel therapeutic targets.

“This collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical represents another strong validation of our platform’s ability to uncover new disease biology and identify novel targets for rare and common indications,” said Roland W. Bürli, PhD, CSO of Scenic Biotech. “In parallel with advancing our proprietary pipeline of first-in-class, disease-modifying therapies toward the clinic, we continue to leverage collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners to unlock the full potential of our Cell-Seq platform.”

This collaboration marks Scenic’s fourth Cell-Seq collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company, joining ongoing multi-year agreements with Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb and Alnylam.

About Scenic Biotech

Scenic Biotech is advancing modifier therapy, a radical new approach to treating genetic disorders. Instead of targeting the primary disease-causing mutation, modifier therapy seeks to rebalance health by acting on another gene that can improve or in some cases even bypass the disease impact, leading to a therapeutic effect. Our robust pipeline, derived from our proprietary Cell-Seq platform, includes small molecule programs that are wholly owned. In addition, our platform is leveraged through strategic collaborations with multinational pharmaceutical leaders. By unlocking new pathways in the genome, Scenic Biotech is developing a range of modifier therapies to help patients.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono Pharmaceutical targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

