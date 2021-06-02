KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Announces Expansion of Biopharma Leadership, Including John Pirro

June 2, 2021 18:30 UTC

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a leading bioanalytical services laboratory, is pleased to announce the expansion of leadership for the Biopharmaceutical Services team. John Pirro, an industry-recognized leader, joined KCAS as a Senior Director of Biopharmaceutical Services to drive growth and expand the technical breadth of the organization’s BioPharma Services.

John Pirro has been instrumental in providing the Biopharmaceutical Services group’s technical leadership, vision for continued growth and scientific expertise to advance KCAS’ investments into this rapidly growing area of outsourced drug development. He brings extensive experience with leading scientific service organizations and has decades of experience supporting BioPharma clients’ development programs. Pirro’s expertise in advanced immunogenicity technical platforms, scientific acumen, and CRO organizational development capabilities has provided the platform for the BioPharma services expansion at KCAS. Recently KCAS has added two Sr. Directors, Dr. Jeff Hester and Dr. Cheikh Kane, which add top level leadership alongside John Pirro, positioning KCAS and its ability to support clients’ development at a new level as we continue to invest in growth, technical capabilities, and scientific and leadership talent.

“My role will continue to develop and expand upon KCAS’ innovative drug development services and solutions. I am delighted to focus on growing the organization’s diversified scientific, technical and operational services into a world-class offering, servicing the biotech and pharma industries. I will also work with the Pharma team of Dr. Habibi Goudarzi, Marsha Luna and Dr. Dawn Dufield to expand the 'Hybrid' technology to serve the global BioPharma future needs. My background and experience position me to help advance all BioPharma programs, including the incorporation of Red Thread, as part of our statistical immunology service and other natural addition to KCAS’ already strong biopharmaceutical service line offerings,” stated Pirro.

“John Pirro joining our team has been a very exciting development. John’s leadership at previous CROs is well regarded and we look forward to the opportunity to support John and his teams as we continue to invest in the business. He brings with him a very strong background in unique Immunology assays as well as Hybrid assays for future services. Combined with his strong technical background in Biopharmaceutical drug development and operational leadership, it positions KCAS to expand our service offerings in these areas. KCAS’ recent announcement regarding acquisition by Vitruvian Partners positions us to continue investment to support our growth trajectory at KCAS,” stated John Bucksath, CEO.

John Pirro joined KCAS from WuXi AppTec where he was Head of Large and Small Molecule Bioanalysis. There he was a member of the executive team with P&L responsibility for Large and Small Molecule custom bioassays and clinical diagnostics development programs. John Pirro earned his B.S. Cell Biology from the University of Iowa.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, an Integris BioServices, LLC Company, is a rapidly growing company that provides comprehensive GLP / GCP compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS’ headquarters is in Shawnee, Kansas – the Kansas City metro area and employs more than 180 employees. Visit www.kcasbio.com for more information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005946/en/