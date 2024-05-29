Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois

Looking for a biopharma job in Illinois? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in BioMidwest, home to manufacturing facilities, biotech, biopharma and medical device companies, Illinois is a hot hiring area as May nears its end, with hundreds of open jobs listed on BioSpace. Positions located within 15 miles of Illinois can be found in areas including Bannockburn, Chicago, Deerfield, Kankakee, Mettawa, Peoria, Round Lake Beach and Vernon Hills.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma company in Illinois, check out the open positions at the top five companies hiring there.
- AbbVie has over 200 openings, mostly in Chicago and Mettawa. Jobs include associate director of innovation transformation, manager of biomarker program management and scientist of protein purification.
- Takeda has over 20 open positions in Bannockburn, Chicago and Round Lake Beach. Roles include manufacturing technician I, quality analyst for QA operations and senior facility engineer.
- CSL Behring has several openings, mostly in Kankakee. Jobs include quality specialist, process owner, and senior commissioning and qualification engineer.
- Amgen has multiple open positions, mainly in Chicago. Roles include senior specialty representative of bone health, IgG4 launch leader for UPLIZNA and specialty account manager of endocrinology.
- Lundbeck has multiple openings, mostly in Chicago and Deerfield. Jobs include director of strategic project management, associate director of VYEPTI consumer marketing and neuroscience area sales manager for the Upper Midwest.
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
